CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was mostly treats with a few tricks mixed in for the Browns as Cleveland topped the Bengals, 32-13, on Halloween night. There was plenty to like for Cleveland, as the defense proved that the lights coming on against Baltimore was perhaps more than a fluke. Myles Garrett, Isaiah Thomas, Deion Jones, Taven Bryan and Sione Takitaki came up with big-time sacks -- Takitaki’s was a huge strip sack that led to a Browns’ fumble recovery by Tommy Togiai In a depleted secondary, A.J. Green started the game off with a huge interception, and rookie Martin Emerson Jr. came up with two big defended passes.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO