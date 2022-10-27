Read full article on original website
‘The Browns just own Joe Burrow’: What they said on social media after the Browns beat the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns needed a win to keep any hopes of a late-season playoff push alive and got it with a 32-13 rout of the Bengals on Monday night. The defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times and held him to 25 of 35 passing for 232 yards. He had two touchdown passes when the outcome was decided, and he threw an interception on the opening drive. They also forced a Burrow fumble.
Joe Burrow wears Halloween costume to Cincinnati-Cleveland Monday Night Football game
Seeking his first NFL win against the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore a Halloween costume with "BOO" across his chest as he arrived for a Monday Night Football showdown between the AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Seeking their first road win on Monday Night Football since Oct. 22, 1990...
Greg Newsome II says Browns had Bengals game circled after feeling disrespected: ‘We had to shut them up again’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II demurred a little bit during the week when asked if he was extra amped up to face the Bengals after some offseason chatter from Cincinnati. But after Cleveland’s dominant 32-13 win on Monday night over the division rival, there was no holding...
Watch Myles Garrett arrive for the Bengals game as Vecna from Stranger Things and other Browns in costume
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Watch Myles Garrett arrive for the Bengals game as Vecna from his favorite show Stranger Things and other Browns arrive in costume for the big Halloween Monday night showdown. Other Browns getting into the Halloween spirit were Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kareem Hunt and Greg Newsome II. Sports betting...
Joe Mixon, Bengals’ rushing offense struggles against Browns: ‘We didn’t win on them’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The explosive runs never came for the Cincinnati Bengals rushing attack on Monday night. Running back Joe Mixon ran for a near season and career-low 27 yards on just eight attempts against the Cleveland Browns in the Bengals’ 32-13 prime-time loss on Halloween night. There wasn’t much else Cincinnati’s ground game could do as the Bengals rushed for a season low total 34 yards.
Browns stop their slide with dominant win over Bengals, a much-needed sigh of relief going into the bye week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- To steal Milhouse’s phrase from “The Simpsons,” everything was coming up Browns on Monday night. Let’s start by giving credit where it’s due, to the Browns themselves. They played their best defensive game of the season, harassing Joe Burrow and a porous Bengals offensive line. Myles Garrett’s final statistics don’t tell the full story of another dominant Halloween performance. He ended the night with 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits, and it felt like a lot more.
Browns had a great Halloween night, and now must use bye week to keep fine tuning: Ashley Bastock
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was mostly treats with a few tricks mixed in for the Browns as Cleveland topped the Bengals, 32-13, on Halloween night. There was plenty to like for Cleveland, as the defense proved that the lights coming on against Baltimore was perhaps more than a fluke. Myles Garrett, Isaiah Thomas, Deion Jones, Taven Bryan and Sione Takitaki came up with big-time sacks -- Takitaki’s was a huge strip sack that led to a Browns’ fumble recovery by Tommy Togiai In a depleted secondary, A.J. Green started the game off with a huge interception, and rookie Martin Emerson Jr. came up with two big defended passes.
Bengals’ offense struggles without Ja’Marr Chase in prime-time loss to Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense is quickly realizing what life is like without its top receiving ace. Playing without the injured Ja’Marr Chase for the first time this season, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his troops struggled to make much happen in his team’s 32-13 road loss to the Cleveland Browns (3-5) under the Monday Night Football lights.
Roquan Smith traded to the Ravens by the Bears: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With the NFL trade deadline just one day away, the Ravens appear to have made a huge move to try and reclaim the AFC North division title. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on Monday that the Ravens are acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Bears. In return, the Bears are getting second- and fifth-round picks from Baltimore per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Watch Amari Cooper catch a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to give the Browns a 25-point lead vs. the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns have caught fire in the third quarter on Halloween night vs. the Bengals. They’ve scored two touchdowns in the third quarter against a Cincinnati defense that hadn’t allowed a second-half TD all season. The latest TD came on a four-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett to Amari Cooper.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah inactive for Bengals game; Greg Newsome II and Greedy Williams active
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is among the Browns inactive for Monday night’s game against the Bengals. It comes as no great surprise considering that Owusu-Koramaoh sat out practice all week with a knee suffered during last week’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens. His absence is compounded by the fact that starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.
Browns treat their fans to a 32-13 Halloween night Thriller over the Bengals to improve to 3-5 and snap their 4-game skid
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When your star defensive player Myles Garrett marches into the Monday Night game on Halloween game dressed as the evil Vecna from Stranger Things, you better bring it. Garrett and the rest of the Browns did just that in a 32-13 beatdown of the Bengals at FirstEnergy...
Bengals fear worst with injury Chidobe Awuzie suffered against Browns, ‘I don’t think it’s great’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chidobe Awuzie needed help gathering his belongings out of the visitor locker room at FirstEnergy Stadium late Monday night. The Bengals starting corner wore a knee immobilizer on his right leg and his new set of crutches lay on the ground. He hopped around determined to help the staffers packing his suit case while his teammates somberly looked on.
Watch Joe Burrow escape the pocket and find Tyler Boyd for a TD vs. the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals are finally showing some signs of life on Monday Night Football as evidenced by Joe Burrow’s 13-yard TD pass to Tyler Boyd to finally put them on the board against the Browns. The Bengals had fewer than 100 yards of offense in the game...
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
Jacoby Brissett: ‘Nobody’s giving us a chance, and that’s okay’ after rout of Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jacoby Brissett knew it was only a matter of time before the Browns put together that signature win, the kind that can spark a turnaround. It happened during Monday night’s 32-13 blowout of the Bengals — a victory that kept alive the Browns playoff hopes alive at 3-5 overall and 2-1 in the AFC North.
Is the Bengals’ 19-point loss to the Browns a sign of things to come? Strictly Stripes podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Bengals suffered another loss to the Browns, this time 32-13 on Monday Night Football as Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow, who is 0-4 against Cleveland. Garrett sacked Burrow five times and held the Bengals (4-4)...
Browns right tackle Jack Conklin leaves game against Cincinnati, returns to start second half
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns right tackle Jack Conklin walked off the field just before halftime on Monday night. He appeared to point to his left foot when he got to the sideline. Conklin walked back to the locker room and did not finish the final seconds of the half. He...
Eli Apple is among the Bengals inactives for Monday night’s game against the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bengals corner Eli Apple will not play on Monday night against the Browns. He was one of seven inactives the Bengals announced on Monday night 90 minutes before kickoff, the list includes — wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, running back Trayveon Williams, defensive tack Josh Tupou along with offensive linemen D’Ante Smith and offensive Jackson Carman.
