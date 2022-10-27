ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Browns just own Joe Burrow’: What they said on social media after the Browns beat the Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns needed a win to keep any hopes of a late-season playoff push alive and got it with a 32-13 rout of the Bengals on Monday night. The defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times and held him to 25 of 35 passing for 232 yards. He had two touchdown passes when the outcome was decided, and he threw an interception on the opening drive. They also forced a Burrow fumble.
Joe Mixon, Bengals’ rushing offense struggles against Browns: ‘We didn’t win on them’

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The explosive runs never came for the Cincinnati Bengals rushing attack on Monday night. Running back Joe Mixon ran for a near season and career-low 27 yards on just eight attempts against the Cleveland Browns in the Bengals’ 32-13 prime-time loss on Halloween night. There wasn’t much else Cincinnati’s ground game could do as the Bengals rushed for a season low total 34 yards.
Browns stop their slide with dominant win over Bengals, a much-needed sigh of relief going into the bye week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- To steal Milhouse’s phrase from “The Simpsons,” everything was coming up Browns on Monday night. Let’s start by giving credit where it’s due, to the Browns themselves. They played their best defensive game of the season, harassing Joe Burrow and a porous Bengals offensive line. Myles Garrett’s final statistics don’t tell the full story of another dominant Halloween performance. He ended the night with 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits, and it felt like a lot more.
Browns had a great Halloween night, and now must use bye week to keep fine tuning: Ashley Bastock

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was mostly treats with a few tricks mixed in for the Browns as Cleveland topped the Bengals, 32-13, on Halloween night. There was plenty to like for Cleveland, as the defense proved that the lights coming on against Baltimore was perhaps more than a fluke. Myles Garrett, Isaiah Thomas, Deion Jones, Taven Bryan and Sione Takitaki came up with big-time sacks -- Takitaki’s was a huge strip sack that led to a Browns’ fumble recovery by Tommy Togiai In a depleted secondary, A.J. Green started the game off with a huge interception, and rookie Martin Emerson Jr. came up with two big defended passes.
Bengals’ offense struggles without Ja’Marr Chase in prime-time loss to Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense is quickly realizing what life is like without its top receiving ace. Playing without the injured Ja’Marr Chase for the first time this season, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his troops struggled to make much happen in his team’s 32-13 road loss to the Cleveland Browns (3-5) under the Monday Night Football lights.
Roquan Smith traded to the Ravens by the Bears: Report

CLEVELAND, Ohio - With the NFL trade deadline just one day away, the Ravens appear to have made a huge move to try and reclaim the AFC North division title. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on Monday that the Ravens are acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Bears. In return, the Bears are getting second- and fifth-round picks from Baltimore per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah inactive for Bengals game; Greg Newsome II and Greedy Williams active

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is among the Browns inactive for Monday night’s game against the Bengals. It comes as no great surprise considering that Owusu-Koramaoh sat out practice all week with a knee suffered during last week’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens. His absence is compounded by the fact that starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.
Bengals fear worst with injury Chidobe Awuzie suffered against Browns, ‘I don’t think it’s great’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chidobe Awuzie needed help gathering his belongings out of the visitor locker room at FirstEnergy Stadium late Monday night. The Bengals starting corner wore a knee immobilizer on his right leg and his new set of crutches lay on the ground. He hopped around determined to help the staffers packing his suit case while his teammates somberly looked on.
Eli Apple is among the Bengals inactives for Monday night’s game against the Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bengals corner Eli Apple will not play on Monday night against the Browns. He was one of seven inactives the Bengals announced on Monday night 90 minutes before kickoff, the list includes — wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, running back Trayveon Williams, defensive tack Josh Tupou along with offensive linemen D’Ante Smith and offensive Jackson Carman.
