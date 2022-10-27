Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County Animal Services announces 'Mega Adoption' event Sunday
Kern County Animal Services announced more than 40 local organizations plan to take part in the fourth “Mega Adoption” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stramler Park. “Kern County Animal Services will be joined by the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, the city of...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Spooky Szn Costume Contest Winners
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he crowns the winners of this year's Kern Living Spooky Szn costume contest!. For the KERO and 23ABC staff competition, the winner was Charr Davenport, one of the station's Digital Content Producers. The winner of the general Spooky Szn competition, a submission-based competition between viewers of 23ABC News and Kern Living, was Romany Pinto!
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Halloween everyone it's going to be a perfect day for trick or treating with temps in the seventies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Halloween Kern County. We have a sensational day ahead of us as High Pressure still dominates our weather story. Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 75 degrees which is right where we should be for this time of year. A big change moves...
Bakersfield Channel
The night before Halloween brings spooky good conditions
Twas the night before Halloween and all through Kern County, the weather remains calm and comfortable. Temperatures in Bakersfield on Sunday reached 74° and will stay in the 70s on Halloween. Trick or treaters can expect spooky good weather on Monday with temperatures reaching 76°. While the evening...
Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold Dia de los Muertos event
November 1st is Dia de los Muertos. The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event to celebrate.
Operation Boo gearing up for another safe Halloween on Monday
For the last 30 years, Operation Boo has worked to ensure parole compliance among registered sex offenders on Halloween night.
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
2 Injured in Shooting on 99 Freeway in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting on the 99 Freeway injured two people Saturday night, Oct. 29, in the city of Bakersfield. A shooting was reported on the 99 Freeway around 8:54 p.m. north of Ming Avenue. Two victims were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Bakersfield Police Department...
Bakersfield Now
2 wanted for attempted grand theft of off-road go-karts
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Police are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal two off-road go-karts in East Bakersfield this past summer. The incident happened July 27, 2022 around 4:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Hollins Street, east of Haley Street. Two men are sought by Bakersfield Police officers for attempted grand theft.
The Big Bounce America tour to stop by Bakersfield
The Big Bounce America touring bounce house event will stop by Bakersfield from November 4th through November 6th at the Kern County Soccer Park.
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Woman's Club of Bakersfield dedication
The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield held a dedication of its National Registry of Historical Places plaque on the Women’s Club building at 2030 18th St. in Bakersfield on Oct. 13. It is Kern County’s oldest cultural club for women. Incorporated on March 2, 1896, the club is a...
WATCH: Mountain Lion Roams Around California City, Schools
A local elementary school went on lockdown during the chase.
Courthouse News Service
The haunting tale of Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CN) — "This looks like the cover of, like, a horror movie poster," Jack Osbourne, host of the Travel Channel's "Portals to Hell" series, says as his black SUV pulls up in front of the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. He gets out of the car and stares up at the imposing cream and brown façade, bathed in pale winter sunlight. "First impressions: it actually does remind me of 'The Shining.' It's got that same kind of vibe."
Thousands of unused medications turned in for ‘Drug Takeback’ event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of pills were safely disposed of Saturday during Kaiser Permanente’s Drug Takeback event. The event offered locals a chance to dispose of old or unused medications safely. Too often, says pharmacy director Alexis Roy, those medications get thrown away, contaminating trash or wastewater, or worse. “We just don’t want these […]
MISSING: Courtney Nichole Easley, 27
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help locating a missing woman. Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, last contacted her family on Friday, September 3rd, 2021.
Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
Bakersfield Channel
Halloweekend kicks off with comfortable temperatures
Kern County is in store for a comfortable Halloween weekend, so if you are heading out to a pumpkin patch, corn maze, or costume party- the weather is most likely on your side. Bakersfield is seeing highs of 72° on Saturday and 74° on Sunday. Lows will be...
Kern County to hold 2 National Perscription Drug Take Back Day events
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29th. Take Back Day aims to help Americans dispose of unneeded medications that can often become a gateway to addiction.
KTLA.com
California woman admits to killing boyfriend, but she may walk free
No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a Kern County, California jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter....
Fentanyl sends Tulare County nurses and inmates to hospital
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of inmates in Tulare County are to be charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance following what officials say was a fentanyl crisis at Tulare County Jail. On Saturday, officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office found two inmates who appeared to have overdosed. Their staff […]
Comments / 1