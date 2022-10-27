Read full article on original website
Political spat over climate risks in investments gets hotter
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The political fight is only getting fiercer over whether it’s financially wise or “woke” folly to consider a company’s impact on climate change, workers’ rights and other issues when making investments. Republicans from North Dakota to Texas are ramping...
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Mark Meadows that sought to block Jan. 6 probe
A federal judge in Washington has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that sought to block the Jan. 6 investigative committee from obtaining phone and text data.
LimnoTech Selects Senet’s Radio Access Network (RAN) Platform to Deploy LoRaWAN® Network Across Great Lakes Region
PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and LimnoTech, an environmental science and engineering firm, today announced a partnership to deploy a public LoRaWAN® network across the Great Lakes region of the United States, providing connectivity across area wetlands, parks, coastlines, rural and urban areas, and open waters. The effort is part of a broader rollout of the Cleveland Water Alliance (CWA) Smart Lake Erie Watershed initiative, a state and federally funded program to increase the region’s ability to monitor and manage area waterways and provide opportunities for area businesses, cities, and universities to accelerate water technology development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005624/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Thanksgiving dinner 2022: Turkey costs projected to rise 23%
Thanksgiving will be even more costly this year due to inflation with the cost of turkey prices estimated to rise as much as 23%, according to Wells Fargo analysts.
Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states. According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College,...
