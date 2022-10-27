PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and LimnoTech, an environmental science and engineering firm, today announced a partnership to deploy a public LoRaWAN® network across the Great Lakes region of the United States, providing connectivity across area wetlands, parks, coastlines, rural and urban areas, and open waters. The effort is part of a broader rollout of the Cleveland Water Alliance (CWA) Smart Lake Erie Watershed initiative, a state and federally funded program to increase the region’s ability to monitor and manage area waterways and provide opportunities for area businesses, cities, and universities to accelerate water technology development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005624/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

