Honor Flight Veterans welcomed by community members in Evansville Saturday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Honor Flight of Southern Indiana took their bi-annual trip to the nation’s capital Saturday. The flight left early in the morning from Evansville Regional Airport to Washington D.C. Community members waited for the plane’s return at Evansville Regional Airport that was carrying our nation’s heroes....
Red Kettle Kickoff set for Friday, ‘new twist’ expected
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff will be on Friday, Nov 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Gymnasium. That’s at 1040 N Fulton Ave. Officials say they will highlight the launch of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $310,000 over the Holiday season.
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plane crash is under investigation in Evansville.. Authorities say four people aboard the plane were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Plus, we’re expecting an update this morning on a huge five-year murder case in Delphi, Indiana. Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared...
What is the Strange Light in the Sky over Newburgh, Indiana?
This is the season for all things spooky, so when Newburgh residents saw a strange light in the sky, many theories were tossed around on the internet. As you can see in the photo, the October sky looked pretty spooky last night. It was kind of foggy and misting rain. This really made the spotlight stand out, and embrace the spellbinding feeling of Halloween. I actually saw a purple and blue hazy light in my neighborhood. I looked at it for a while before I realized that it was Halloween decorations down the street from me.
Update: Single-Engine Plane Crash Lands on Evansville, Indiana Golf Course
According to FlightTrackerLive the N349SB departed from Taylorsville, IL, and was en route to Gallatin, TN. Around 2:00 PM reports started to come in about an aircraft that had crashed on the Helfrich Park Golf Course. Flight Plan. As you can see on this flight tracker map, this aircraft lost...
Thursday groundbreaking set for Madisonville Hopkins Co. Sports Plex
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Madisonville and Hopkins County have announced a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex on Thursday, November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. The community is...
Moreland Park hosts 5K event in Erica Owen’s memory
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the family of Erica Owen will hold a 5K run and walk to benefit OASIS Women’s Shelter and a nursing scholarship created in Owen’s honor. Owen was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 2018. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. at Moreland Park...
Groundbreaking set for new OCU baseball stadium
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A news conference and groundbreaking is planned this week on the campus of Oakland City University. It will be Thursday, November 3, at 3:30 p.m. at the site of Brooks Pinnick Baseball Field. That’s on Williams Street, east of Tichenor Athletic Center. Officials say...
Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know there are a lot of Halloween displays out there, but some families take it to another level. There’s a house on the corner of Middle Mount Vernon Road and Saint Phillips Road in Posey County that is included. The homeowners really went...
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Evansville Woman Missing in Kentucky After Weekend Car Accident on Green River Bridge
A search is underway for a missing Evansville, Indiana woman after her car was found crashed into a bridge over the Green River in Kentucky. Multiple Agencies Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman. The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky are working to find 28-year-old Elza...
AUDIO: Passenger calls 911 after plane crash on Indiana golf course
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Sunday, several people frantically dialed 911 after a plane crash-landed at an Evansville golf course, one of which was a passenger on that plane. Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch shared these calls as well as a call from an airport official. We’re told three of the four people inside the plane were taken […]
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: November 4-6
One of the most talented Bluegrass musicians around, Bela Fleck will perform “My Bluegrass Heart” at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 4. Joined by Stuart Duncan, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz and Bryan Sutton, Fleck’s first bluegrass tour in 24 years will show why this multi-Grammy-winning artist is worth watching live. Fleck’s band will spotlight a gamut of the best bluegrass players in the business. There aren’t many tickets left, but you can score some right here for $58.
Thortons moves to pre-pay only for fuel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big change is coming to Thortons gas stations. Beginning Tuesday, all Thortons locations will be moving to pre-pay only for their fueling. This went out in an email to customers early Monday afternoon. They say pre-pay will help them provide a better overall guest experience.
New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Downtown Evansville
As the administrations of both Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and former mayor Johnathan Weinzapfel put their focus on revitalizing downtown Evansville over the past decade or so, the area has seen the efforts pay off as a number of businesses and restaurants have set up shop(s) in several locations south of the Lloyd Expressway, particularly the Main Street Walkway. As someone who works downtown, I appreciate the number of lunch options available, most of which are within walking distance of the studio. The one thing that's been missing, in my opinion, has been a Mexican food option. As of right now, there's only one. La Campirana has a kitchen inside the Arcadamie Bar that serves a few traditional favorites, but we'll soon have a second option with the announcement by the owners of La Mexicana International Market that they'll be opening a new restaurant near the Civic Center.
Newburgh residents wrap up spooky season at Downtown Newburgh Nights
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Businesses and shops stayed open late in Newburgh Friday night for Halloween fun during the Downtown Newburgh Nights event. Officials with Jennings Street Public House say the night included food from Lashbrooke’s Barbeque, Bruce Li and Sassy Sweets, and music on the deck from Lindsey Williams.
Brighter, Warmer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a Dense Fog Advisory for all southeast Illinois counties until 10:00 a.m. This includes Carmi, Mt. Carmel, and Fairfield. Partly sunny early then becoming mostly sunny, and warmer as high temps climb to 70-degrees. Tonight, partly cloudy with low temps in the upper 40s.
Indiana woman goes missing after bridge crash in Kentucky
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County.
Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources
Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
