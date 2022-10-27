Read full article on original website
Related
Well, that didn't take long: Elon Musk already censors a Twitter post — from himself
It only took Elon Musk 36 hours to go soft. The “I Did It My Way (With a Lot of Government Subsidies)” billionaire retreated over the weekend faster than Monty Python’s knights in the face of the killer rabbit, after retweeting a Twitter post suggesting that the political attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband was faked.
PA Guv Candidate Doug Mastriano’s Secret Meme Page Is a Far-Right Rats’ Nest
Republican Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano’s official campaign Facebook account is also helping with another group on the social media site: a Facebook group which has for months featured a stream of xenophobic, transphobic, and antisemitic memes.The campaign’s role in the public group—called “Mastriano Memes”—has not been previously reported, but Mastriano’s official Facebook account was still an active administrator for the page as of Monday evening.The page is a firehose of right-wing online content, sometimes hosting dozens of posts a day. Some of the most extreme content mocks trans people, fearmongers about migrants, and trafficks in antisemitic tropes.As an administrator,...
SFGate
Elon Musk Suggests Charging $8 per Month for Twitter Verification After Backlash to Reported $20 Fee
Elon Musk got an earful from Twitter power users about the prospect that the company would begin charging verified accounts $20 per month in order to retain their blue check-mark badges — and the world’s richest individual wondered out loud if maybe $8 per month was a more palatable option.
The Gloomiest Billionaire in Palm Beach
Six hundred feet south of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, the billionaire Jeff Greene presides over a fiefdom of his own. An army of landscapers lines his driveway, which meanders past a tennis court, a guest house, and a pool before reaching a white stucco colossus: his residence. There are so many doors inside of the courtyard it’s hard to decide where to knock.The morning I visit, a green door eventually swings open, and the real estate tycoon waves me into the backyard while he finishes a call. A vast lawn, appointed with a jungle gym and bronze mermaid, peers out over...
SFGate
Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail...
Details from new FBI documents paint picture of attack on Paul Pelosi
A newly released criminal complaint from the FBI contains previously undisclosed details about the recent attack on Paul Pelosi.
Frenzied internet history gives window into Pelosi assault suspect David DePape
The internet history of the man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco home shows an obsession with far-right media and conspiracy theories ranging from the Great Reset to QAnon.
SFGate
Paul Pelosi recovering as attack renews focus on toxic politics
Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was recovering in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Saturday following surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries from an attack by a hammer-wielding intruder. The attack has reignited concerns about violence amid a toxic political atmosphere in the...
Congressman tweets, deletes baseless conspiracy theory mocking Nancy, Paul Pelosi
Higgins tweeted a picture of Nancy Pelosi and left a caption mocking the family over the attack.
Trump endorses New Hampshire senate candidate who says children are using litter boxes at school
Former president Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP senate candidate who recently spread a widely debunked hoax about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in litter boxes at school.Writing on his little-used Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said Mr Bolduc “has run a great campaign” for the New Hampshire senate seat currently held by Maggie Hassan, and further claimed that the GOP candidate won his party’s nomination because he “was a strong and proud ‘election denier’”.Mr Trump also noted that Mr Bolduc had walked back some of the lies he’d spread about the conduct of the...
Comments / 0