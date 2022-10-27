ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

PA Guv Candidate Doug Mastriano’s Secret Meme Page Is a Far-Right Rats’ Nest

Republican Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano’s official campaign Facebook account is also helping with another group on the social media site: a Facebook group which has for months featured a stream of xenophobic, transphobic, and antisemitic memes.The campaign’s role in the public group—called “Mastriano Memes”—has not been previously reported, but Mastriano’s official Facebook account was still an active administrator for the page as of Monday evening.The page is a firehose of right-wing online content, sometimes hosting dozens of posts a day. Some of the most extreme content mocks trans people, fearmongers about migrants, and trafficks in antisemitic tropes.As an administrator,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Gloomiest Billionaire in Palm Beach

Six hundred feet south of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, the billionaire Jeff Greene presides over a fiefdom of his own. An army of landscapers lines his driveway, which meanders past a tennis court, a guest house, and a pool before reaching a white stucco colossus: his residence. There are so many doors inside of the courtyard it’s hard to decide where to knock.The morning I visit, a green door eventually swings open, and the real estate tycoon waves me into the backyard while he finishes a call. A vast lawn, appointed with a jungle gym and bronze mermaid, peers out over...
PALM BEACH, FL
SFGate

Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Paul Pelosi recovering as attack renews focus on toxic politics

Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was recovering in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Saturday following surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries from an attack by a hammer-wielding intruder. The attack has reignited concerns about violence amid a toxic political atmosphere in the...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Trump endorses New Hampshire senate candidate who says children are using litter boxes at school

Former president Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP senate candidate who recently spread a widely debunked hoax about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in litter boxes at school.Writing on his little-used Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said Mr Bolduc “has run a great campaign” for the New Hampshire senate seat currently held by Maggie Hassan, and further claimed that the GOP candidate won his party’s nomination because he “was a strong and proud ‘election denier’”.Mr Trump also noted that Mr Bolduc had walked back some of the lies he’d spread about the conduct of the...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy