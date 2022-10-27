ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13newsnow.com

13News Now Vault: Unique Halloween traditions across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Celebrating Halloween across Hampton Roads hasn’t always been about trick-or-treating and carving pumpkins. Over the years, we’ve seen unique ways people have chosen to get in the spirit. In 1984, 25 Norfolk Health Department workers went all out, dressing up for their younger patients...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

VSP: Two-vehicle crash leads to fire, road closure on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — All lanes of I-64 East in Hampton were closed at LaSalle Avenue Monday afternoon for a crash that resulted in a fire. A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said two cars crashed a few minutes after 4 p.m. By 4:30 p.m., state troopers were setting up a detour.
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. The crash happened just before midnight in the 1800 block of Harpers Road. Initial investigations found that the rider of the motorcycle lost control on a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

ODU tight end Kuntz ruled out for the rest of the season

NORFOLK, Va. — As if the Old Dominion football hasn't had enough to deal with a two game losing streak, now an injury to a key offensive weapon. Head coach Ricky Rahne announced on Monday that tight end Zack Kuntz will miss the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Howard Pulls Away from Spartans

NORFOLK, Va. — Quinton Williams passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the visiting Howard Bison over Norfolk State, 49-21 on Saturday at Dick Price Stadium. The Bison (3-5, 2-0 MEAC) amassed 460 yards of total offense while holding the Spartans (1-7, 1-2 MEAC) to 229.
NORFOLK, VA

