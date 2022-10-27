ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suella Braverman leaked top secret plan to cut Britain’s deficit by £14bn with new ‘Growth Visa’

By Harry Cole, Natasha Clark
 4 days ago

SUELLA Braverman leaked top secret plans to cut Britain’s deficit by £14billion with a new “Growth Visa”, The Sun can reveal.

The Office for Budget Responsibility also warned that her “no more visas” speech would increase the cash black hole by an extra £6billion over five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9dul_0ipGxYIf00
The Home Secretary was fired from the job under Liz Truss after accidentally forwarding the secret plans to a stranger Credit: Getty

The Home Secretary clashed heavily with ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss, who drew up the proposals for thousands of highly skilled IT professionals, scientists and sports stars to try to kick-start economic growth.

Experts said it would raise billions for the Treasury as they scrambled to fill a ­£72billion deficit — but risked net migration soaring and breaking political promises.

Ms Braverman was deeply opposed and tried to warn key allies by sending a classified draft statement.

But the Tory hardliner, dubbed Leaky Su, accidentally forwarded it to a stranger — and got sacked.

Yesterday there were calls for new PM Rishi Sunak to fire her again just six days after he reappointed her.

A source said: “Suella has tried to play down the scale of the cock-up but it was ­incendiary, market sensitive information.”

The contents of the leak and blazing row that led to her sacking are laid out for the first time in a new political book Out Of The Blue written by Sun man Harry Cole and James Heale.

Last night there were claims Ms Braverman broke the ministerial code “multiple times” and refused to own up.

And it was revealed she was involved in an MI5 leak inquiry earlier this year but the leaker was never found.

Tory MP Mark Pritchard, said a “breakdown” in trust between MI5 and Ms Braverman must be “sorted ASAP”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FPhg_0ipGxYIf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFj5Z_0ipGxYIf00

Ex-Cabinet minister Sir Jake Berry told TalkTV she committed “multiple” breaches.

Labour MP Chris Bryant said ministers told him she is “a threat to national security”.

