Mountain Home fires police chief after stint on administrative leave

Mountain Home Chief of Police Scott Conner has been terminated after approval by the City Council.

According to a press release, Mayor Rich Sykes terminated Conner with the city council’s unanimous consent.

Sykes said in a statement, “While we thank him for his service to the city, the city believes a new direction is needed in the leadership of the Mountain Home Police Department.”

The city did not release additional information surrounding Conner’s termination. Sykes confirmed to Idaho News 6 that Conner was placed on administrative leave earlier this month.

Sykes plans to appoint a new chief of police Monday.