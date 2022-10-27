ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home fires police chief after stint on administrative leave

By Jake Garcia
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Mountain Home Chief of Police Scott Conner has been terminated after approval by the City Council.

According to a press release, Mayor Rich Sykes terminated Conner with the city council’s unanimous consent.

Sykes said in a statement, “While we thank him for his service to the city, the city believes a new direction is needed in the leadership of the Mountain Home Police Department.”

The city did not release additional information surrounding Conner’s termination. Sykes confirmed to Idaho News 6 that Conner was placed on administrative leave earlier this month.

Sykes plans to appoint a new chief of police Monday.

