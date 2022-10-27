Mindboggling Halloween optical illusion has two hidden meanings – what you see first says a lot about your personality

A SPOOKY optical illusion has two hidden meanings and the chilling image you see first reportedly says a lot about your personality.

TikToker Charles Meriot shared the confusing optical illusion and gave his interpretation of what the two images mean.

The first image you see in this optical illusion reportedly says a lot about your personality Credit: TikTok/ charlesmeriot

TikToker Charles Meriot said that if you see the girls playing cards first, this means you're cheerful, optimistic, and competitive Credit: TikTok/ charlesmeriot

However, if you saw the skull, that means you're trustworthy and brutally honest, Meriot said Credit: TikTok/ charlesmeriot

For some, the scary picture may appear to be a huge skull in front of a black background.

However, others may see that within the skull, two girls are playing a card game.

Meriot, who posts tons of different illusions, said that whatever image you saw first says a lot about your personality.

"If you saw the girls playing cards, it means that you're cheerful and optimistic, and you're very competitive. You like to win at everything," he said in his recent TikTok.

"If you saw the skull first it means you're trustworthy and honest.

"Your friends can count on you, but sometimes you tell them things they don't want to hear."

Users were stunned by the illusion and took to the comments to discuss which image they saw first.

Most people saw the skull as it takes a couple of seconds to identify the two girls in the white dresses.

"I didn't even see the girls playing cards," someone said.

Another person commented: "Skull first and yessss very true."

"No one saw the girls first," someone else said.

"I saw the skull, maybe that's why I have no friends cause I'm a straight up honest person," an upset user commented.

However, other people couldn't identify which image they saw first, claiming that they saw both at the same time.

"If I saw both immediately does this mean I'm both," someone asked.

Meriot responded: "Means you can change your perception quickly."

This comes as another romantic optical illusion reportedly reveals your thoughts on finding love and if you're really ready for romance.

And another mind-bending illusion reveals if you're easily influenced or incredibly secretive.