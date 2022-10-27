ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Lazard compared his shoulder injury to Rice Krispies’ ‘Snap, Crackle and Pop’ jingle

By Robert Zeglinski
 4 days ago
On the surface, it’s been a challenging few weeks for the Packers’ No. 1 receiver in Allen Lazard. While the wideout has continued to produce for the green-and-gold attack, Green Bay has lost its last three games as Aaron Rodgers continues to struggle. At that same time, Lazard is probably one of the few Packers who have been able to successfully defend the team’s honor.

Unfortunately for Green Bay and its faithful, a tough task in Buffalo against the Bills (-10.5) on Sunday night just got even tougher.

Lazard will likely miss the fateful matchup due to a shoulder injury. And when asked to clarify his health on Thursday, Lazard alluded to a popular breakfast/cereal snack to describe the sort of pain/discomfort he’s feeling:

Fun fact: Snap, Crackle, and Pop are actually the names of those Rice Krispie men. So, inadvertently or not, to describe his own health, Lazard just put that jingle in my mind for the rest of the day. Not cool, man!

On the bright side for Lazard, the injury doesn’t appear to be a long-term concern. But if the Packers are to get up off the mat against the heavyweight Bills, being without their No. 1 pass target hurts those chances at an upset.

NFL fans found Lazard's "Rice Krispie" anecdote so relatable

