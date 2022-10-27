MACHIAS, N.Y. — An accident in Machias over the weekend is being investigated after one teen died and two other occupants are in the hospital. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old girl died after the vehicle she was in lost control at a sharp intersection and left the road around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

MACHIAS, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO