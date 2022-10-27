Read full article on original website
Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting, 1 in critical condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two injured. Police say that around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Masten Avenue. Detectives found that two men had been shot at a part. A 20-year-old is listed in stable condition...
East Aurora man sentenced to jail time after punching officer during DWI arrest
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora man was sentenced to six months in jail followed by five years probation after assaulting a police officer during a DWI stop, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. On April 18, 2020, Chaz M. Brzezicki, 34, was driving under the influence of alcohol and was pulled […]
Axe Wielding Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – An axe wielding man has been arrested following a domestic dispute in Lakewood. Officers with Lakewood Busti Police say 47-year-old Christopher Ceci turned himself in following the midnight incident on Sunday. Ceci is accused of damaging a vehicle with a rake before shoving...
2 16-year-olds in stable condition after Saturday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two 16-year-olds are in stable condition after a Saturday night shooting, according to Buffalo Police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Weston Avenue, southwest of Mount Calvary Cemetery. Police say a male and female were shot. They were taken by...
Two teenagers shot in Buffalo Saturday night
The two 16-year-olds were shot outside a house and taken to ECMC, where police say they are both stable.
Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20s, all from Buffalo, were transported to Erie County […]
Cattaraugus Sheriff's Office investigating crash in Machias where a 17 year old died
MACHIAS, N.Y. — An accident in Machias over the weekend is being investigated after one teen died and two other occupants are in the hospital. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old girl died after the vehicle she was in lost control at a sharp intersection and left the road around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
5 injured identified after Chautauqua County Sheriff’s car hits Amish buggy
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were injured when a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office patrol car drove into an Amish buggy on Sunday, according to police. The patrol car was traveling northwest on Stockton-Hartfield Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday when the accident occurred. The buggy was traveling in the same direction and was rear-ended. […]
Salamanca Woman Arrested on Fugitive Warrant
A Salamanca woman was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jessica Booth on an out-of-state fugitive from justice warrant. In addition to the warrant, Deputies also charged Booth with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after a...
Amherst Police identify found male
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is has now identified a male who was found on Sunday. Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a male who […]
Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt
Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
12-year-old accused of robbing M&T Bank
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police confirmed to News 4 that a 12-year-old boy is accused of robbing a bank on Friday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., the boy reportedly entered an M&T Bank branch on Jefferson Avenue where he passed a note to a teller demanding cash, according to authorities. The boy reportedly left with […]
Orchard Park man facing multiple felonies after reports of shots fired, police say
Officials say that at approximately 1:12 a.m., the Orchard Park 911 center received multiple calls of shots being fired at a building on Webster Road.
Hamburg police asking for public's assistance in locating missing man
Police said 92-year-old Harry Rush Jr. was last seen by his family at his residence around 1 a.m. Monday.
TEEN ARRAIGNED ON STOLEN VEHICLE CHARGES AS KENSINGTON EXPRESSWAY FATAL CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that a 16-year-old male from Buffalo was arraigned this morning before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony) and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor).
Horse put down following accident between Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputy, Amish buggy
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — An investigation is being conducted on an accident involving a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy and an Amish buggy. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, a Sheriff's deputy was traveling along Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua around 9 p.m. Sunday night when the patrol car collided with the buggy traveling in the same direction.
Hinsdale Man Arrested on Felony Warrant
A Hinsdale man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Jeremiah C. Wilson on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was held pending further court proceedings.
Batavia man facing rape, drug possession charges
He's scheduled to return to court on November 15.
Niagara SPCA asks for public assistance locating man facing animal abuse charge
Humane Officers for the Niagara SPCA obtained an arrest warrant Friday for Silsby who faces a felony animal abuse charge. He allegedly fled his Lockport home the same day.
