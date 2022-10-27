ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

erienewsnow.com

Axe Wielding Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – An axe wielding man has been arrested following a domestic dispute in Lakewood. Officers with Lakewood Busti Police say 47-year-old Christopher Ceci turned himself in following the midnight incident on Sunday. Ceci is accused of damaging a vehicle with a rake before shoving...
LAKEWOOD, NY
News 8 WROC

Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20s, all from Buffalo, were transported to Erie County […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Arrested on Fugitive Warrant

A Salamanca woman was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jessica Booth on an out-of-state fugitive from justice warrant. In addition to the warrant, Deputies also charged Booth with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after a...
SALAMANCA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst Police identify found male

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is has now identified a male who was found on Sunday. Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a male who […]
AMHERST, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

News 4 Buffalo

12-year-old accused of robbing M&T Bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police confirmed to News 4 that a 12-year-old boy is accused of robbing a bank on Friday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., the boy reportedly entered an M&T Bank branch on Jefferson Avenue where he passed a note to a teller demanding cash, according to authorities. The boy reportedly left with […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnymedia.net

TEEN ARRAIGNED ON STOLEN VEHICLE CHARGES AS KENSINGTON EXPRESSWAY FATAL CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that a 16-year-old male from Buffalo was arraigned this morning before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony) and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor).
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Horse put down following accident between Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputy, Amish buggy

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — An investigation is being conducted on an accident involving a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy and an Amish buggy. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, a Sheriff's deputy was traveling along Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua around 9 p.m. Sunday night when the patrol car collided with the buggy traveling in the same direction.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Hinsdale Man Arrested on Felony Warrant

A Hinsdale man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Jeremiah C. Wilson on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was held pending further court proceedings.
HINSDALE, NY
2 On Your Side

