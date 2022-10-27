ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

David
2d ago

if you Are voting for the Democratic party then you Are just voting to support racism

10
 

cbs17

In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Sheriffs respond to statement by Shaw University president

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller responded Monday morning to the statement made by Shaw University president following a bus stop in early October along I-85 in Spartanburg County. The stop resulted in a search that was a part...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018 launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

McGregor Hall is making a difference in Henderson, NC, through the arts

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. McGregor Hall is a performing arts center in Henderson, North Carolina, that has been a prime destination for social, cultural, and educational interaction since it opened in 2016. It is the only theater in the state with over 500 seats that is staffed solely by volunteers. The hall is unique because it is one of the only theaters in the state to be privately funded, allowing for more creative freedom in the programming, and an assortment of musical artists as well as national touring plays from Broadway.
HENDERSON, NC
cbs17

Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police welcome newest officers to department during graduation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday evening was a day of celebration on the campus of Meredith College. The auditorium filled with family, friends, Raleigh police officers and the 125th graduating class of the department. “This is a huge day. I can remember when I graduated from the academy. This...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham Public Schools Teachers embrace opportunities to make a change

This article was written for our sponsor, Durham Public Schools. An alumnus of Durham Public Schools, William Hill never imagined that he’d be named the district’s Teacher of the Year for 2022. "I still wake up in shock that I was awarded this great honor," said Hill. "Throughout...
cbs17

4 ways to help Raleigh mass shooting victims, families, neighbors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two and a half weeks after a teen opened fire on a Raleigh community killing five people and injuring two others, those closest to the Hedingham neighborhood are still grappling with grief. Along with the emotional trauma, there are financial challenges families may now be facing. As a result, the City of Raleigh is offering several ways to support victims, family and the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill readies for ‘Halloween on Franklin Street’; thousands expected

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Thousands of people are expected to flood Franklin Street for Halloween and town officials are ready for it. A town spokesperson tells CBS 17 they’d see upwards of 15,000 people turning out for “Halloween on Franklin Street” before the pandemic. Those numbers were much smaller last year as COVID-19 restrictions were still in place but town officials are anticipating a big bounce-back in numbers tonight.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

