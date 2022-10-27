This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. McGregor Hall is a performing arts center in Henderson, North Carolina, that has been a prime destination for social, cultural, and educational interaction since it opened in 2016. It is the only theater in the state with over 500 seats that is staffed solely by volunteers. The hall is unique because it is one of the only theaters in the state to be privately funded, allowing for more creative freedom in the programming, and an assortment of musical artists as well as national touring plays from Broadway.

