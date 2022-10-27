ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

roseville.ca.us

Native Plant Sale at the Maidu Museum

Join us for a celebration of native plants! Hundreds of native plants will be for sale from the Sacramento Valley and Redbud Chapters of the California Native Plant Society and Miridae's Mobile Nursery. Learn how Native American tribes have used these native plants for thousands of the generations and how today's tribes are revitalizing these traditions and local ecosystems.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Airbnb boom in Sacramento means extra cash for residents

SACRAMENTO — The short-term rental industry saw a boost after the pandemic; the city's Airbnb listings are growing at a rate that far exceeds Lake Tahoe, San Francisco, and Napa Valley. Events such as Aftershock, GoldenSky, and the Ironman competition brought thousands of tourists to Sacramento who needed a place to stay.Downtown resident Austin Cooper decided to use his extra space to earn a supplemental income; one month after beginning his journey as an Airbnb host, Cooper already sees the return on investment. "I can very thankfully say that it has paid our mortgage this month," Cooper said. AirDNA is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Celestino's New York Pizza

Celestino’s New York Pizza

The closest thing you’ll find to New York / New Jersey pizza in Placer County! Pizza, great Italian sandwiches and tasty dishes. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROCKLIN, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Elk Grove's nature park opens

The public can visit a new showcase of Elk Grove’s wetland environment at a 2.7-acre park that’s tucked away from Elk Grove Boulevard. Elk Grove Nature Park officially opened on Oct. 19, and visitors can relax in a small grove that includes a boardwalk, walking paths, and a bridge over a future vernal pool. This project’s first phase was completed this fall as part of a $521,600 construction project. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) plans to raise funds for future amenities such as a play area, an agricultural garden, and a building that houses a nature center.
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Elks Public Safety Awards & Dinner to be held Nov. 17

Auburn Elks will hold its 37th annual Public Safety Awards & Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event honors public safety personnel from several Auburn-area and Placer County agencies. Here is the list of winners, as designated by each agency:. Auburn City Fire Department: Engineer Alex Lawton. Auburn Police Department:...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stubborn fire burns at large Folsom home under construction

FOLSOM - A large home that was under construction in Folsom caught fire Thursday morning. A fire broke out around 4:26 a.m. at the two-story home being built at 1807 Ruan Court, which is near Serpa Way. No one was in the house at the time, firefighters tell CBS13. Ladder trucks were being used to put large amounts of water on what appeared to be a stubborn fire. Firefighters battled the blaze from outside, worried that the structure, which was primarily exposed wood, was too dangerous to enter. "Being under construction, it wasn't tenable for firefighters to go in. And without a life-safety component -- once we ruled that out -- it wasn't worth it to go inside that building," said Folsom Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Matt McGee. "We're going to risk a lot to save a life, but if we're only saving contents and a stick frame, we're not going to go inside." There's no word yet on what caused the fire, which burned for more than an hour.No injuries have been reported.
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
VACAVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

🎃Roseville Halloween events for kids and adults

Festive and Spooky fun heading into Halloween Weekend. Roseville, Calif. – Clouds have darkened the skies above Roseville as the waxing crescent moon takes flight this Halloween weekend. A chill is in the air as jack-o’-lanterns pierce the black of night. Happy Halloween Weekend!. A quick look around...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

$90,000 in jewelry stolen from Sacramento store in bold burglary, owners say

The owners of a Sacramento jewelry store said a woman caught on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry did not act alone. Liz Shoes Best & Fitted Outfits owners Arif Shah and Amir Siddiqui said a group of four women walked into their store on Arden Way Monday afternoon when Shah was working by himself. Shah said some of the women distracted him while another woman, pretending to try on a dress, forced her way into a locked room that houses the more expensive gold jewelry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary

In 1993, Melanie diLuck wrote a magazine article about abandoned animals. Inspired by that. experience, she and a small group of volunteers founded the area’s first shelter with a no-kill. philosophy for abandoned, abused and homeless cats and dogs. No-kill means they do not euthanize an animal if it...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Nevada Appeal

Review: Hangtown Music Festival ‘a huge success’ looks to festivals at Nevada County Fairgrounds

Many gathered to dance and have fun in Grass Valley last weekend for what would be the final Hangtown Music Festival. The four-day festival hosted by Railroad Earth entertained many with non-stop music from morning until after midnight. Although the festival concludes this chapter under the name of Hangtown, the organizers plan to keep the same energy flowing into the next music festival project.
GRASS VALLEY, CA

