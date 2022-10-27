LeBron James on Instagram: How long will you be taken for granted?

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James’ caption on Instagram today after last night’s loss dropped the Lakers to 0-4: “How long will you be taken for granted”

We saw LeBron trying to score in the second half on several possessions with this kind of spacing yesterday in Denver. Attacking matchups like Green and Braun for buckets without really looking to pass. His second-half assists were all to Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/h6zZj8ubiT – 6:08 PM

NFL Fans, I got something special coming for y’all!! Announcement coming on

IG Live at some point today! 👑🏈💈 – 4:33 PM

Lakers list Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Russell Westbrook (sore left hamstring) as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Minnesota. LeBron James (sore left foot) listed as probable. – 4:25 PM

After Jordan Poole’s smooth sequence of handles that resulted in a bucket against the Suns, LeBron James chimed in on Twitter with praise for the Warriors guard. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/25/leb… – 4:00 PM

Following the Lakers 0-4 start, LeBron just posted a video of him dunking on Instagram with the following caption: “How long will you be taken for granted…..💭👑. Keep going kid.” pic.twitter.com/llrCJv2Ghg – 3:31 PM

LeBron James’ caption on Instagram today after last night’s loss dropped the Lakers to 0-4: “How long will you be taken for granted” pic.twitter.com/34GlAVGg9x – 3:16 PM

Some Lakers fans took to Twitter Wednesday night following their team falling to 0-4 to suggest that it’s time to trade LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis. 😏

What package would you offer to bring one of them to #RipCity

Serious and ridiculous offers encouraged. 😎 pic.twitter.com/hSeIeGmRPb – 2:24 PM

The longest-standing delusion is that LeBron James is still outrunning Father Time.

For @nydnsports: The delusional Lakers do not meet the criteria.

It’s not about who to blame. It’s about why there’s blame go around in the first place.

https://t.co/nAt85kcWRX pic.twitter.com/6zzwzP8NX6 – 1:59 PM

I’VE BEEN LOCKED INTO SPORTS EVERYDAY LIKE CRAZY SINCE IM NOT PLAYING RIGHT NOW. ITS WILD TO SEE GOATS LIKE TOM, BRON, KD, AROD, ALL STRUGGLE EARLY IN THEIR SEASON.. WHATS EVEN MORE WILD IS HOW THEY USUALLY ALWAYS FIGURE IT OUT.! 🤯 #RESPECT 🫡 – 1:34 PM

Bruce Brown’s brought his do-everything, “crazy” energy to Denver thus far. So crazy, in fact, he didn’t mind chirping a little bit when LeBron James had some words for him. Via @SeanKeeler, on the #Nuggets favorite utility man.

denverpost.com/2022/10/27/leb… – 12:21 PM

The Lakers fell to 0-4 with last night’s 110-99 loss to the Nuggets.

It’s just the second time a team with LeBron James has started a season with a four-game losing streak.

The first such occurrence was 2003-04, James’ rookie season with the Cavaliers. pic.twitter.com/XfC2zNUsR5 – 10:31 AM

Lakers think they slic. They wanna pair Bron up with Wembanyama next year 🤷🏾‍♂️ – 1:55 AM

Michael Malone on Christian Braun: “He’s switching onto LeBron James. He’s a rookie who was in college last year hanging out at frat parties…he’s in an advanced program right now and he’s excelling. He doesn’t blink. He doesn’t get rattled. Cool Hand Luke.” – 1:06 AM

Coach Malone on Christian Braun: “he was switching on to LeBron James…he was in college last year, hanging out at frat parties.”

Said it doesn’t look like Braun doesn’t belong. – 1:03 AM

Bruce Brown said the Lakers’ game plan was to let him shoot 3s. The Lakers were calling him a “shift guy,” meaning they closed out short to him. After Brown made a few 3s in the 1st quarter, LeBron started talking trash. Brown’s response: “Your game plan ain’t working, sir.” – 1:01 AM

Bruce Brown said the Lakers kept saying to closeout short to him as a shooter and after he made a couple triples, LeBron told him he should be happy he made a couple.

Brown responded by telling him how bad their defensive game plan is and that it’s failing. Elite. – 12:55 AM

The Lakers looked every bit an 0-4 team in the 2nd half. Little movement on offense. Jogging back on defense. Got beat to every loose ball. LeBron looked his age. 78 more to go. – 12:39 AM

LeBron has started 0-4 for the first time since his rookie year. pic.twitter.com/XGOAxjU2Er – 12:31 AM

Lakers fall to 0-4 with a 110-99 loss in Denver. AD 22p on 11-of-19 14r 5a 3s 2b; LeBron 19p on 8-of-21 (2-of-8 from 3) 9a 7r 8tos; Walker 15p. LAL shot 8-for-30 on 3s. Jokic led DEN with 31p 13r 9a. – 12:29 AM

Final: Nuggets 110, Lakers 99

The Lakers fall to 0-4 — their worst start since the 2015-16 season. Anthony Davis had 22 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. LeBron James had 19 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists and 8 turnovers.

Up next: at Minnesota on Friday. – 12:29 AM

I don’t think it can be understated how terrible you have to be as a GM to have LeBron James and Anthony Davis as your foundation and STILL not be able to construct even a play-in team around them – 12:24 AM

A lot of bad by the Lakers tonight: LeBron’s 8 turnovers … Beverley’s ineffectiveness (1-for-4 shooting bringing season total to 4-for-19) … More missed 3s as a team (7-of-28) … Nunn off again (2-for-10) … AD’s back bothering him … – 12:21 AM

There is no trade for the Lakers that can save them from this disaster unless they completely unload everyone; LeBron and AD included. I just cannot see a path to contention for them. – 12:18 AM

Felt like LeBron has shot it the last six times he’s touched it – 12:14 AM

Darvin Ham was heated after a no call on LeBron James in transition, coming several steps onto the court to give it to the referee, and drawing a technical foul. – 12:13 AM

As Denver was running the fastbreak to push their lead to 11, LeBron was complaining about a no-call on his last drive, then Darvin Ham got himself T’d up while stepping to the ref about it. – 12:12 AM

Huge 5-point swing as LeBron misses at the rim, and Denver hits a transition 3.

Instead of a 5-point deficit, LAL trail 92-82.

Nuggets have 31 fast break points. – 12:10 AM

Denver is currently giving this game away, but it’s not ideal that the Lakers only way to get back into this game is playing LeBron against opposing bench units. If that is your only path to staying close, you got lots of issues. – 12:09 AM

Lakers go LeBron/Davis to start the 4th quarter to see if they can make it a game — and open with an 8-0 run. Took advantage of an awful Bones Hyland, Davon Reed, Christian Braun, Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan all-bench lineup that Denver had out there. – 12:06 AM

Malone went with a full bench lineup to start the 4th Q (Braun, Hyland, Green, Reed and Jordan) against LeBron/AD and Co., and it’s now an 8-0 LAL run to cut the lead to 7.

Jokic will surely return out of a time out w/9:21 left… – 12:04 AM

Davon Reed stares down LeBron James in isolation and pulls from three. The lead is down to 7. – 12:04 AM

With LeBron and AD on the court to start the 4th, and Jokic sitting, LAL start on a 5-0 run to trim the margin to 10 at 86-76 as the visitors attempt a final push. – 12:02 AM

The bench unit gives up two straight And-1’s to LeBron in transition. The lead is down to 10. – 12:01 AM

LeBron pulled the deficit back to 10 and is at the free throw line to make it single digits. – 12:01 AM

Third quarter: Nuggets 86, Lakers 71

This one slipped away midway through the quarter. Anthony Davis has 20 points and 6 rebounds but has clearly been hobbled with his back injury. LeBron has 11 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists. The Lakers are shooting just 19% on 3s (4 of 21). – 11:57 PM

Swear I am not trolling.

For people who watch the Lakers often, is LeBron always this bad? It’s as if he doesn’t even care. – 11:46 PM

Western Conference standings:

Biggest surprise? Jazz (3-1 after trading All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert).

Biggest disappointment? Lakers (Winless with LeBron James and Anthony Davis).

Best team? Suns (beat Clippers, Warriors).

Worst? 0-3 Kings or Lakers.

Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/sjuUl0LzLS – 11:28 PM

LeBron with an assist to the cameraperson 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VMdJHXuDG6 – 11:23 PM

Not a great end of the 1st half for the Nuggets as the Lakers tie it up at 54-54.

Denver has done a great job of corralling LeBron but AD has 16 points at the half.

Bruce Brown has 16 points and Jokic added 13 points.

If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:16 PM

Halftime: Lakers 54, Nuggets 54

The Lakers trailed by 10 points with 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half — closed half on a 13-3 run. Anthony Davis has 16 points and 5 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV has 11 points. LeBron has 7 points and 7 assists. LA is 4 of 16 on 3s (25%). – 11:15 PM

All tied at 54.

It was a great close to the half for LAL, who capped a 13-3 run in the final 2:19 with a transition layup from Walker IV (0:15.4) off his steal, then an alley-oop layup from LeBron to AD just before the buzzer. – 11:14 PM

OK, the Lakers really cranked up the juice in those final minutes, plucking away a steal for a Walker layup, then swarming Murray under the basket, leading to a breakaway where LeBron dimed to AD. Where’s that been all game?

Tied at 54 between Lakers and Nuggets. – 11:13 PM

Joker played that LeBron/AD pick-and-roll perfectly. LeBron drove on Joker, but he dropped enough to where LBJ didn’t commit to a pass or a shot. Forced a TO instead. Obviously a smart defender, but way more capable than people think. – 11:12 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron this season pic.twitter.com/kb7qBfAmzo – 10:48 PM

LeBron looked pretty animated on that last possession talking to Bruce Brown about something. He’s also been jacking up not-great shots this quarter. – 10:47 PM

First quarter: Nuggets 26, Lakers 22

Anthony Davis has 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV each have 5. LeBron hasn’t scored yet. LA is 2 of 9 on 3s (22.2%). The Kendrick Nunn minutes have been rough. – 10:42 PM

Ideal first quarter for Denver, limiting Lakers to only 40% from the field and LeBron scoreless.

Bruce Brown (7) has team-high for Denver. Joker’s got 6 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 12 minutes.

Denver up 26-22. – 10:41 PM

lebron when kendrick nunn does anything pic.twitter.com/jyGzdAUFhI – 10:33 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

LeBron playing point guard. Offensively, feels a lot like 2020. – 10:23 PM

Holy shit Jamal Murray. He wound up knowing he wanted to jam on LeBron, who quickly stepped way the fuck out of the way. – 10:21 PM

Pascal Siakam tonight:

✅ 20 PTS

✅ 5 REB

✅ 13 AST

Siakam is the seventh player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 120p/40r/40a through his first five games of a season, joining:

LeBron James (2x)

Russell Westbrook (2x)

Larry Bird

Kobe Bryant

Luka Doncic

James Harden pic.twitter.com/hUA5imyaQP – 9:52 PM

Michael Malone on the similarities between Nikola Jokic and LeBron James: “Their ability to make everybody better, their high IQ, their unselfishness, them thinking two, three passes ahead. They do have a lot in common.” pic.twitter.com/92PYxCxoWk – 8:43 PM

Darvin Ham said he sees similarities between LeBron James and Nikola Jokić, “once you separate the athleticism.” Said he sees it in the basketball IQ and the ability to see two plays ahead. – 8:38 PM

Darvin Ham agreed there are some similarities between LeBron and Joker re. their IQs. Said that’s outside of their athleticism. – 8:36 PM

Mike Trudell: Injury report for LAL’s Friday night game at Minnesota: Russell Westbrook: questionable (left hamstring soreness) Anthony Davis: questionable (low back tightness) LeBron James: probable (left foot soreness) -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 27, 2022

George Karl: The Denver Nuggets should trade for LeBron James today. -via Twitter @CoachKarl22 / October 27, 2022

Katy Winge: Bruce Brown said the Lakers were closing out short to him all game. Him and LeBron James exchanged some words and he told him “you game plan ain’t working sir.” -via Twitter @katywinge / October 27, 2022