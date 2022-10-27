New Steam sale discounts Resident Evil and other horror game greats

The Halloween Steam sale, appropriately called the Steam Scream Fest, is live now through Nov. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m.with slashed prices on dozens of the platform’s top horror games, including Resident Evil. There’s something for nearly everyone in the sale, including a not-insignificant number of games such as The Witcher 3 that don’t traditionally fall under the horror category, but we’re not complaining. Discounts are always welcome.

Headlining the Steam Halloween sale is Resident Evil Village with a 25 percent discount that drops the price to $29.99, alongside Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight, which is also running its own Halloween event through the end of October and shortly after. The remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are also on sale.

If that’s still not enough survival horror for you and you’ve avoided picking up the first Dying Light, now’s the time to grab it. The definitive edition, which includes dozens of DLC packs, is on sale for $9.99, and the game’s annual Halloween celebration is underway.

Other notables include indie hits Thymesia, V Rising, and Gloomwood, while the anime-minded among you can grab Corpse Party and Danganronpa at a frightfully low price as well. If you want the treats without the scares, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cult of the Lamb, and Ghostwire Tokyo are for you.

There’s even a section on the Steam sale page devoted to horror games that make a great fit on Steam Deck, and they run without issue as well.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF