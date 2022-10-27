The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) couldn’t hold onto a late fourth-quarter lead, falling 17-16 to the Washington Commanders (4-4) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Despite holding a 16-10 lead with just over two minutes left in the game, the defense couldn’t put together a stop. They were dominant for the majority of the afternoon but were pretty gassed by the end of the game thanks to the poor play of the offense yet again.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 MINUTES AGO