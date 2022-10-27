Zach LaVine returns to injury list

KC Johnson: Bulls list Zach LaVine questionable (left knee injury management) for Friday’s game in San Antonio, the front end of a back-to-back.

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire

LaVine had his best performance of the young season on Wednesday night with 28 points. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/27/im-… – 5:07 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Bulls injury report for Friday @ Spurs:

OUT

Lonzo Ball, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Marko Simonovic

Questionable

Zach LaVine – 4:55 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine on the impending 20K milestone: “DeMar DeRozan is a Hall of Famer.” – 11:31 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine said he feels like he can toss lob passes up to the top corner of the square to Javonte Green and trust he’ll come down with a dunk.

“Give me a couple weeks and I’ll be up there too.” – 11:30 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final: Bulls 124, Pacers 109

LaVine: 28-6-5

DeRozan: 17 pts (7 away from 20k)

Vucevic: 14-7-4

Dosunmu: 12 pts, 7 ast

P-Will: 10 pts

Bench: 43 pts — 13 pts, 5 ast from Dragic; 8 pts, 13 reb from Drummond; 8 pts, 3 stl, 2 blk from Caruso

Bulls are 3-2 – 10:37 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

That’s a wrap on a well-rounded night for the Bulls, who get back above .500 with a 124-109 win over the Pacers.

Big performance from the bench, which combined for 43 points. Zach LaVine leads scoring with 28. – 10:36 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Final: Bulls 124, Pacers 109.

It wasn’t the prettiest second half, but the Bulls’ second string continues to provide quality minutes. Zach LaVine led all scorers with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.

DeMar DeRozan (17) is now seven points shy of 20,000 for his career. – 10:36 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 124, Pacers 109

LaVine 28 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assists

DeRozan 17 pts, 6 assists

Vucevic 14 pts, 7 rebs, 4 assists

Dragic 13 pts, 5 assists

Dosunmu 12 pts, 7 assists

Drummond 8 pts, 13 rebs

Caruso 3 steals

Season-highs for points, bench points (43), assists (34) – 10:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Zach LaVine tonight:

28 PTS

6 REB

5 AST

6-8 3P

It’s his 38th 25/5/5 game with the Bulls, trailing only Pippen (95) and Jordan (304 😅). pic.twitter.com/CJSw0CcMuz – 10:35 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Excellent long-range night for Zach LaVine, who checked out after scoring a team-high 28 points on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. – 10:33 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach LaVine’s elevator definitely doesn’t reach the penthouse like it used to. At least in the early games so far this season. Stops at Floor 8 – Kitchen ware and appliances. – 10:31 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Extensive conversation at the table between the official, head coaches and stats crew. Appears they took off about 1min of game time, but nothing was explained.

Bulls up 13 with 7:23 left. LaVine has a game-high 28. – 10:15 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

LaVine now 6-for-8 from 3-point range. – 10:07 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

After three: Bulls 103, Pacers 93.

The second unit featuring Zach LaVine, Goran Dragić, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green and Andre Drummond are saving the Bulls from themselves again. Javonte’s energy makes a big difference each night.

DeMar DeRozan needs nine points for 20,000. – 10:00 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers cut the lead as low as four in the third quarter but trail but 10 entering the 4th. Buddy Hield and Jalen Smith had great quarters.

I get why with defense needed on DDR/LaVine and Hield + Hali playing well, but no Mathurin for a full quarter was strange. – 9:59 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Pacers drew within 95-91. Dragic and LaVine enter, joining Caruso, Javonte and Drummond

6-0 Bulls run, with everything coming in transition, and lead is back to 10 – 9:55 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine into double digit FTAs for first time this season (3 games) and has a season-high-tying 23 points with 9:46 left in 3rd. – 9:28 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Bulls lead 76-57 in their highest scoring half of the season so far.

Ten players have scored but only two — Vooch (11 points) and LaVine (16 points) — are in double digits, but the Bulls still hold a 19-point lead. Well-rounded whooping. – 9:09 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 76, Pacers 57 at half

LaVine 16 pts

Vucevic 11 pts, 6 rebs

Dosunmu 8 pts, 4 assists

Bulls 19 assists and 59.1 FG% – 9:08 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Dragic, Caruso, LaVine, DJJ, Drummond

A fun lineup – 8:45 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls seemed to enjoy playing against a weaker defensive team. Eight players scored in 1stQ; Vucevic 11, LaVine 9 and they lead Pacers 38-27 – 8:37 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine pushes the pace in transition, gets a big groan from the crowd when he pulls up from driving straight to the basket, then drains a 3-pointer.

Efficient shooting start from behind the arc for the Bulls. – 8:12 PM

