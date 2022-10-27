Read full article on original website
Related
The stories behind California’s ‘ghost towns’
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Many towns and cities across California can date their founding back to the Gold Rush days, but there are many towns that didn’t make it beyond those mining days. Those are California’s ghost towns. Although the cycle in which these towns boom and bust are all very similar the history, appearance and […]
Environmentalists, Truckers Clash Over California’s Plan to Phase Out Diesel Rigs
Environmentalists and trucking industry groups sparred with clean air regulators this week over a contentious proposal to phase out California’s big rigs and other trucks with internal combustion engines, and force manufacturers to speed mass-production of electric trucks. The California Air Resources Board held its first public hearing on...
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
When does daylight saving time end in California?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s about that time to turn your clocks back an hour. Daylight savings time officially ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6, and it will return at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023. States that observe daylight savings lose an hour, making the day 25 hours and causing […]
‘Where’s my California inflation relief?’ and other questions answered
More California inflation relief, aka, Middle Class Tax refunds, are already on their way to the bank accounts of millions of Californians. The third and latest round of payments started being dispersed on Friday. The first two payments included only people who received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round […]
Opinion: Pricing groundwater will help solve California’s water problems
IN THE FACE of its worst drought in centuries, California is finally getting around to regulating its groundwater use. As an agricultural economist who studies water regulation in California, I think this is a unique chance to change the way we price groundwater and protect this scarce resource. But I’m worried that we might not make the most of this opportunity.
thepalmspringspost.com
Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated
Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
California’s chronic housing shortage explained
Two newspaper articles, one in the Los Angeles Times and another in the New York Times, describe how California's housing crisis developed and why it's so difficult to resolve.
Life in Hong Kong since crackdown on pro-democracy activity to be discussed at University of California online symposium
The symposium entitled The Changing Contours of Hong Kong’s Civil Society is scheduled for November 4.(Joseph Chan/Unsplash) The changes undergone in Hong Kong society since the imposition of the 2020 National Security Law will be explored in an online panel discussion hosted by the University of California on November 4.
Food assistance application sites coming to North County
– Locals who are struggling to afford groceries can try applying for CalFresh at upcoming sign-up events. CalFresh is California’s largest supplemental nutrition assistance program, also known as SNAP, geared towards making healthy and nutritious food accessible to more people. The SLO Food Bank will be hosting application assistance...
California Residents Need a REAL ID By May 3, 2023, To Board a Plane
California residents need a driver's license with a REAL ID star on it, or a REAL ID card, in order to board a plane by May 3, 2023. That is the federal deadline to get a REAL ID card or a driver's license with a REAL ID star on the upper right-hand corner.
This Road Trip Map Will Take You Through 6 Of The Most Charming Small Beach Towns In California
California's golden coast is filled with hidden gems and charming beach towns that make perfect road trip destinations. This road map will guide you through six of the Pacific Coast's hidden gems, where you can stop and enjoy the natural beauty that the Golden State has to offer. Your trip...
windermere.com
Q3 2022 Southern California Real Estate Market Update
The following analysis of select counties of the Southern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
Here’s how much you need to earn to rent the average city apartment in California
Can you afford to be a renter in these large California cities? Here's what a new report suggest.
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
California expected to experience a dry winter, NOAA predicts
Californians shouldn’t expect a winter wonderland anytime soon. Even though the Golden State is currently experiencing slightly cooler weather, the upcoming winter season is expected to be “drier” for portions of the state. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its U.S. winter outlook. Researchers predict that from December to February 2023, the Golden State […]
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
This Is the Most Popular Pizza Chain in California in 2022
The thought of a piping-hot pizza on the table in minutes makes it a fast favorite. Pizza is always there when you need it, and nearly everyone loves it. As a country, we are mad about pizza and that's not a new story. But when the top five pizza chains in every state is revealed - well, that's when things get interesting.
WATCH: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Northern California in Shocking Video
A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill. The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Comments / 0