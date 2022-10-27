ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salton City, CA

KTLA

The stories behind California’s ‘ghost towns’

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Many towns and cities across California can date their founding back to the Gold Rush days, but there are many towns that didn’t make it beyond those mining days. Those are California’s ghost towns. Although the cycle in which these towns boom and bust are all very similar the history, appearance and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

When does daylight saving time end in California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s about that time to turn your clocks back an hour.  Daylight savings time officially ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6, and it will return at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023.  States that observe daylight savings lose an hour, making the day 25 hours and causing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
thepalmspringspost.com

Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated

Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
windermere.com

Q3 2022 Southern California Real Estate Market Update

The following analysis of select counties of the Southern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
KTLA

California expected to experience a dry winter, NOAA predicts

Californians shouldn’t expect a winter wonderland anytime soon. Even though the Golden State is currently experiencing slightly cooler weather, the upcoming winter season is expected to be “drier” for portions of the state. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its U.S. winter outlook. Researchers predict that from December to February 2023, the Golden State […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Most Popular Pizza Chain in California in 2022

The thought of a piping-hot pizza on the table in minutes makes it a fast favorite. Pizza is always there when you need it, and nearly everyone loves it. As a country, we are mad about pizza and that's not a new story. But when the top five pizza chains in every state is revealed - well, that's when things get interesting.
CALIFORNIA STATE

