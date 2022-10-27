ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ State Police: Mother From Burlington County Abducted Her 2-year-old Daughter

Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a missing 2-year-old girl from Burlington County who was allegedly abducted by her mother. The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit and the Willingboro Police Department are looking for 2-year-old Nazareth D. Medina of Willingboro, who was last seen at her home in the area of Haskell Lane at around 8:35 PM Sunday.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man arrested with loaded gun, police say

An Atlantic City man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a handgun Saturday night. Police were called to South Carolina and Baltic avenues at 10:42 p.m. for a man with a gun On, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officer Anthony Nastasi responded found a man matching the description of the suspect,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Former Camden County man set for December murder trial faces alleged ‘murder for hire’ plot charges from prison

A 30-year-old former Lindenwold, Camden County, man, already indicted for killing his coworker in 2019, faces first-degree conspiracy charges in connection with a murder for hire plot from prison, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Kenneth Saal is currently housed at Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say

Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Kidnapped By PA Mom Rescued: Police

The 6-year-old Chester County girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her own mother was located by police, officials have announced. Downington police said on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 27 that Zoe Moss had been rescued, though the circumstances of her recovery were not immediately clear. Officials had issued an Amber...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Footage Released Of Philadelphia Homicide Suspects

Four teenagers are wanted in connection with a murder in Philadelphia early this year, authorities have announced. Philly police are seeking the youths as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man on the 2500 block of North 28th Street on Jan. 2, they said in a release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

51-Year-Old Villas Woman Busted on Drug Charges

A Villas woman has been charged with a number of drug violations following her arrest by Cape May County Authorities. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department and Chief John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Dawn Corcoran, 51, of Villas.
VILLAS, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
