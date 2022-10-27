Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a missing 2-year-old girl from Burlington County who was allegedly abducted by her mother. The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit and the Willingboro Police Department are looking for 2-year-old Nazareth D. Medina of Willingboro, who was last seen at her home in the area of Haskell Lane at around 8:35 PM Sunday.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO