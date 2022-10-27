Read full article on original website
NJ State Police: Mother From Burlington County Abducted Her 2-year-old Daughter
Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a missing 2-year-old girl from Burlington County who was allegedly abducted by her mother. The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit and the Willingboro Police Department are looking for 2-year-old Nazareth D. Medina of Willingboro, who was last seen at her home in the area of Haskell Lane at around 8:35 PM Sunday.
Atlantic City man arrested with loaded gun, police say
An Atlantic City man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a handgun Saturday night. Police were called to South Carolina and Baltic avenues at 10:42 p.m. for a man with a gun On, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officer Anthony Nastasi responded found a man matching the description of the suspect,...
Former Camden County man set for December murder trial faces alleged ‘murder for hire’ plot charges from prison
A 30-year-old former Lindenwold, Camden County, man, already indicted for killing his coworker in 2019, faces first-degree conspiracy charges in connection with a murder for hire plot from prison, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Kenneth Saal is currently housed at Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick.
Jurors: Vineland, NJ police didn’t violate rights of man who died
CAMDEN — A federal court jury has decided that Vineland police did not violate the civil rights of a man who died shortly after a physical altercation during his arrest 7 1/2 years ago. After a trial, jurors in federal court in Camden sided with the city Oct. 19...
Pa. Man Walking on AC Expressway is Struck and Killed
Why was a man walking in the middle of the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night? NJ State Police don't know or aren't saying yet, but it was a fatal mistake. Donte Horton, 28, from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, Oct. 29, according to NJ.com.
NBC Philadelphia
6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say
Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
Second man charged in killing of Atlantic City woman
A Millville man is now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City woman in August. Quamel Schaffer, 30, is the second man jailed in Malikah McLaughlin’s killing.
Atlantic City man pleads guilty in shooting that wounded teen girl
Tyron Outlaw with attorney Ed Weinstock/BreakingAC. An Atlantic City man admitted Thursday that he wounded a 16-year-old girl in a shooting last year. Tyron Outlaw said he did not know the girl, but gave no reason for shooting the stranger.
Angry Mom Who Plowed Car into 3 Teens in Glassboro, NJ, Released From Jail
GLASSBORO — A mom who admitted to driving at three teenage girls in a parking lot after a fight with the father of their infant was released from jail during her detention hearing Friday. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, dropped her 3-month-old at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
fox29.com
Man found shot dead inside car on Kensington Street Sunday morning, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot to death inside in his car Sunday morning. The victim was found shot in the head when police responded to the 3100 block of Hartville Street just before 7 a.m. Police say he was inside a car,...
South Jersey Man Attempted To Hire Inmate To Kill Lead Investigator In His Murder Case: Report
A South Jersey man tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill the lead investigator in his murder case, NJ Advance Media reported. Former Lindenwold resident Kenneth Saal, 33, also wanted to kill another random woman to cast doubt on charges that he murdered a co-worker, the outlet said, citing court documents.
Drive-By Nightclub Shooting Leaves Seven Hurt In Philadelphia: Report
Six women and a man were hurt in a drive-by shooting outside of a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday, Oct. 30, 6abc says. Someone opened fire from a vehicle at North 6th and Spring Garden streets around 3:30 a.m., the outlet said citing police. One person was reportedly critical. This is...
Police: 6 people shot outside nightclub in Northern Liberties
Police say six people were shot outside Trilogy Nightclub in Northern Liberties.
Police: Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Philadelphia overnight Saturday.
6-Year-Old Kidnapped By PA Mom Rescued: Police
The 6-year-old Chester County girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her own mother was located by police, officials have announced. Downington police said on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 27 that Zoe Moss had been rescued, though the circumstances of her recovery were not immediately clear. Officials had issued an Amber...
Footage Released Of Philadelphia Homicide Suspects
Four teenagers are wanted in connection with a murder in Philadelphia early this year, authorities have announced. Philly police are seeking the youths as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man on the 2500 block of North 28th Street on Jan. 2, they said in a release.
51-Year-Old Villas Woman Busted on Drug Charges
A Villas woman has been charged with a number of drug violations following her arrest by Cape May County Authorities. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department and Chief John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Dawn Corcoran, 51, of Villas.
fox29.com
Man accused of selling guns linked to Roxborough High School shooting is son of former anti-violence advocate
PHILADELPHIA - The arrest of a former Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy on gun trafficking charges is drawing outrage from the families of gun crime victims and gun control advocates alike. Federal officials allege Samir Ahmad, 29, was charged after selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he...
Fire rips through Galloway Township apartment building, officer hospitalized
A fire ripped through an apartment complex in Galloway Township, Atlantic County, early Saturday, forcing residents in 18 affected units to evacuate. A Galloway Township Police Officer was taken to AtlantiCare Mainland Division for smoke inhalation sustained during rescue efforts, according to a release posted on the Galloway Township Police Department’s Facebook page.
Man shot and killed inside Parkside apartment
A man was found shot in the head inside a Philadelphia apartment.
