NFL fans immediately noticed that the Bills mocked the Jets in their new stadium renderings

Just a couple days after the Tennessee Titans released renderings for their proposed $2.1 billion stadium, the Buffalo Bills decided to make it a huge week for football stadium renderings in the NFL.

On Thursday, the Bills unveiled a look at their plans to build an open-air $1.4 billion stadium around the site of Highmark Stadium, and they, of course, managed to fit in a shot at the Jets.

It took some zooming in, but Bills fans were quick to notice that the scoreboard had the Bills beating the Jets, 24-3, while the on-field matchup appeared to be a game against the Patriots. The joke about the Jets was a choice, though, considering that New York taxpayers are going to be responsible for $600 million of the stadium’s funding (guessing plenty of those people are Jets fans). Erie County will also provide an additional $250 million towards the project.

The design itself isn’t bad. It has some Tottenham Hotspur Stadium vibes, but you don’t see many new stadiums going in the open-air direction — especially in Buffalo’s climate. That choice limits the stadium’s ability to host other major events outside of Bills football games, but it does preserve the homefield advantage come playoff time.

Fans had plenty of thoughts on the renderings. And, yes, many noticed the subtle shot at the Jets.

This was how Twitter reacted