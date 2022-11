A man has pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer and destruction of government property stemming from his use of a homemade bomb during a protest two years ago in Atlanta, the Department of Justice announced Oct. 27. Richard Tyler Hunsinger, 29, of Fairfax, Virginia, was an organizer of a “Rally Against Fascism” protest that occurred at the Department of Homeland Security on July 25, 2020.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO