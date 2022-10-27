ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security.

McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.

'We've watched the challenge of what we're having with the Democrats' one party rule from Nancy Pelosi from Gavin Newsom and Joe Biden.

'The real challenge here is I've never faced somebody this liberal before in this campaign, where she would go out and protest with Julie Solis and others,' he said referring to a local candidate arrested for breaking into his office last year.

'What we really need is somebody that has a voice that can represent the entire Central Valley.'

Wood, a junior high school teacher whose platform emphasizes that she is a political newcomer, took exception.

'I have a question,' she said as the moderators tried to move on. 'I'm sorry.

'But were you referring to me when you said you've never had a lib.... Was that a reference to me?'

Republican Kevin McCarthy and Democratic challenger Marisa Wood faced off on Wednesday for their one and only date ahead of next month's midterm elections
They both tried to paint the other as out of touch with ordinary voters in California's 20th district. McCarthy said he had 'never faced somebody this liberal' while Wood described her her opponent 'atop his political machine there in Washington or from Mar-a-Lago'
McCarthy replied: Yes. Ma'am.

'Okay. Again, you don't know anything about my politics,' she said. 'I was not with Julie Solis.'

McCarthy said he could show her a picture if she denied it.

McCarthy is running for his ninth House term, and is expected to be the next speaker if Republicans take control of the chamber - as forecasts suggest they will.

He is being challenged by Wood, who teaches English at a public school in Bakersfield.

The two clashed over immigration when Wood was asked for her thoughts on Republicans' plans to tackle the problem by completing the border wall, reinstating the 'remain in Mexico' policy and ending 'catch and release' loopholes.

Wood said she all for securing the border, within limits.

'I am not for building the wall,' she said.

'I don't believe that's the only way that we can secure the border. I believe we need to put the resources there to ensure that the border is secure and that criminals do not come in.'

She said there needed to be a balanced system that recognised the contributions of immigrant workers.

It was her turn to paint her opponent as out of touch with the realities of the region.

McCarthy faced repeated questions about the January 6 attack last year, and the way he appeared to criticise Trump only to pose for a picture with him days later at Mar-a-Lago

'This is what Kevin doesn't see atop his political machine there in Washington or from Mar-a-Lago. He doesn't see the immigrants that I see - my students, my families that are working again, two and three jobs,' she said.

'They're coming here to work. You cannot live in the Central Valley and not know and understand the importance of immigrant labor that's here.'

And she criticized his claims of being tough on crime when he had not pushed for accountability of Donald Trump over the January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol last year.

McCarthy famously told colleagues in the wake of the attack: 'What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it.'

But within weeks he visited Mar-a-Lago where he was pictured with Trump. Since then he has tried to blame Democrats and officials for failing to prevent

Wood said: 'I find it so interesting that you are talking about trust and truth ... It's appalling to me your hypocrisy.'

McCarthy defended his actions, and said he happened to be in Florida when Trump invited him to Mar-a-Lago.

'He asked to take a photo. I don't understand.... I just was in the Oval Office a couple of weeks ago with President Biden. It is my responsibility to speak to all and work to make sure this voice, from this Central Valley is heard,' he said.

