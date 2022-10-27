IO Interactive releases Hitman 3 Freelancer mode deep-dive

IO Interactive released a new Hitman 3 Freelancer mode trailer with 10 minutes of gameplay footage showcasing some of what you can expect in Hitman’s upcoming roguelike mode when it launches on Jan. 26, 2023, for console and PC. In Freelancer, Agent 47 tracks down members of The Syndicate, a shadowy organization whose leaders made their home in locales pulled from throughout the series.

Each Freelancer campaign consists of several regular missions against normal targets before culminating in a showdown against a leader of The Syndicate. These showdowns follow a style similar to Elusive Targets in previous Hitman games, where you have to discern who your target is by using a handful of clues.

The difference is that if you fail a showdown, you fail the entire campaign, and since Hitman 3 Freelancer mode is a roguelike experience, failure is costly.

Agent 47 begins each mission with a random item that may or may not help him complete optional objectives and must pad out his arsenal with disguises, guns, and other weapons found throughout a stage. You can spend money, called “Mercs” in the game, you earn for completing missions and optional objectives at couriers placed in strategic locations who offer weapons and handy items to help you on your way.

Fail a regular mission, and you lose Mercs and weapons gained in that stage. Fail a showdown, and you lose all your weapons, along with half your Mercs.

IOI is running a closed technical test for Freelance mode from Nov. 3, 2022, through Nov. 7, 2022. Spots are limited, but you can sign up using the Freelance mode sign-up form if you haven’t received an invitation already.

Meanwhile, Hitman 3‘s newest location, Ambrose Island, is available as a free add-on for anyone who owns the game.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF