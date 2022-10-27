Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding
A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW LAUNCHES 'NEW SEASON' THIS THURSDAY WITH BATTLE RIOT IV
MLW hyped up their new "season" of content with the following video:. That season will kick off this Thursday 11/3 with Battle Riot IV streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, followed by MLW Fusion episodes kicking off Thursday 11/10. The new material will air subsequently on BeIn Sport. MLW has several...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tom Lawlor. *Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Mistico & Alex Zayne. *Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Knight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES RETURN OF FANTASTICAMANIA TOUR WITH CMLL STARS
After three years away from the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania will finally make a return in 2023!. The estrella of CMLL will be making the voyage to Japan to thrill and delight, as the lucha libre festival is back!. The one week tour kicks off February 22 in Tachikawa, before Kyoto,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LEGENDARY PROMOTER, FORMER ROH BOOKER JOIN MLW
Gary Juster, the legendary long-time promoter who has worked for Verne Gagne, WCW and Ring of Honor (as well as promoting lots of his own events) over the years, has come on board withn MLW, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Juster will be working in something of an elder statesmen role, advising...
ewrestlingnews.com
More Photos From Sheamus’ Wedding Posted Online
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married on Friday. Yesterday, former WWE Superstar CJ “Lana” Perry took to Twitter to post a bunch of photos from the ceremony. Fast forward to today where Drew McIntyre, who was one of Sheamus’ groomsmen for...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING EPISODE 6 NOW STREAMING
WOW Episode 6 - Tormenta vs Reina Del Rey & Tag Team Matches | Full Ep. | Women Of Wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOW KI VS. SHINGO, BRISCOES VS. AUSSIE OPEN & MORE: 10/28 HOUSE OF GLORY 'EXODUS' IN QUEENS, NY RESULTS
House of Glory Exodus results from La Boom in Queens, NY:. *Mighty Mante announced due to injury he could not defend the 6 Way Championship tonight. Nolo Kitano turned on him, setting up the future match. *The Mane Event defeated the Brick City Boyz. *Evander James defeated Encore Moore. *HOG...
Pro Wrestling Insider
USO PRAISES AVA RAINE'S DEBUT, WALLER CALLS OUT TRUTH AND MORE
Jimmy Uso Blown Away By The Rock's Daughter's WWE Debut, She's A Star! | TMZ Sports. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED DETAILS ON THIS WEEKEND'S WWE MEXICO TOUR
As previously reported, this weekend's WWE Mexico tour is slated to feature the following main events:. *Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a Street Fight. *Los Lotharios vs. Legado Del Fantasma with Zelina Vega. *Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest & Finn Balor with Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles...
Pro Wrestling Insider
'YOUNG ROCK' RETURNS NEXT WEEK TO NBC FOR THIRD SEASON
Young Rock, the NBC comedy that was inspired by Dwayne Johnson's youth will premiere its third season next Friday at 8:30 PM EST. The first episode will partially revolve around a party being thrown by Cyndi Lauper in 1985 circa Wrestlemania 1 with Hulk Hogan and Mr. T figuring into the episode, as will Wrestlemania 1 celebrity Liberace.
Pro Wrestling Insider
'ROCKQUIEM FOR A WRESTLER' CAST RECORDING RELEASED DIGITALLY
EW YORK - Oct. 28, 2022 - PRLog -- The Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Philip Paul Kelly's Rock-n-Roll Wrestling Spectacle, "Rockquiem For A Wrestler," is available on Compact Disc and Music Streaming/Download Services today. Featuring the music of Eddie Star (Eddie Star & The Zero Effect, JoyBox) and composer Paul...
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/30 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: ORIGINAL MIDNIGHT EXPRESS CAPTURE AWA TAG TITLES, WWE'S FAN APPRECIATION EVENT IN CT, CWHOLLYWOOD IS BORN, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN COMPETES IN MEMPHIS AND MORE
On this day in history in .... 1969 - Antonio Inoki & Michiaki defeat Buddy Austin & Mr. Atomic to win back the JWA All Asian Tag Team Championship in Gifu, Japan. The belts had been held up following an earlier match between the two teams on October 10th. This would be Inoki's last title in the JWA, as he would was fired from in December of 1971 while still holding the tag titles. Reportedly, Inoki was planning a coup against JWA management. Inoki would go on to form New Japan Pro Wrestling three months later.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FIGHTLAND TOMORROW IN PHILADELPHIA, COMPLETE DETAILS
Major League Wrestling will return with Fightland 2022 to Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena tomorrow, Sunday 10/30, featuring:. MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match. *MLW Women's Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. the debuting Trish Adora. *MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RUMBLE ON 44th STREET TONIGHT IN NYC, UPDATED LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to New York City tonight and tomorrow at the Palladium in Times Square with the first-ever Rumble on 44th Street airing live on FITE.TV, featuring:. *Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. IWGP World Champion Jay White & Juice Robinson. *El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: VERY INTERESTING NAME BACKSTAGE AT WWE SMACKDOWN, EXPECTED TO RETURN TONIGHT
Former WWE star Tenille Dashwood aka Emma during her time with WWE is at tonight's Smackdown taping in St. Louis, Missouri. She is expected to return tonight as the person responding to Ronda Rousey's open challenge. Dashwood, the first Australian woman signed to a WWE deal, departed Impact Wrestling this...
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/29)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event on October 29. Matches were taped Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results below. – Ari Daivari def. Kevin Knight. – Alex Zayne...
