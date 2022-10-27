On this day in history in .... 1969 - Antonio Inoki & Michiaki defeat Buddy Austin & Mr. Atomic to win back the JWA All Asian Tag Team Championship in Gifu, Japan. The belts had been held up following an earlier match between the two teams on October 10th. This would be Inoki's last title in the JWA, as he would was fired from in December of 1971 while still holding the tag titles. Reportedly, Inoki was planning a coup against JWA management. Inoki would go on to form New Japan Pro Wrestling three months later.

22 HOURS AGO