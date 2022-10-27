ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

South Korea: How the Halloween tragedy unfolded

After more than 150 people died in a deadly crush in Seoul on Saturday night, the BBC looks at how the tragedy unfolded. By early evening on Saturday, thousands of mainly young people had converged in Itaewon in the centre of the South Korean capital, a lively party spot whose warren-like streets and alleys are filled with bars and restaurants.
BBC

Manston migrant centre: What are the problems?

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised over the conditions at a migrant processing centre at Manston in Kent. There are thousands of migrants at the camp, which the local Conservative MP Roger Gale says is now "overwhelmed". What is Manston migrant centre?. Manston, a former military base in Kent,...

