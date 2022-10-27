ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDENTIFIED: Women killed in crash with semi-truck in Firebaugh

By Kellie Helton
 4 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Authorities have identified two women who were killed in a car crash involving a semi-truck in Firebaugh on Monday.

Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Fatimah Rambo of Tracy and 64-year-old Leslie Boston of Hayward died in a crash near Russell and Shields avenues.

Around 4:35 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol were called out to the intersection after it was reported that an SUV had been involved in a crash with a big rig.

When officers arrived, they found Boston and Rambo, who were both passengers, pinned in the SUV. Both women later died of their injuries.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the driver of the SUV had run a stop sign, causing the big rig to crash into it.

The driver of the SUV suffered moderate injuries and the big rig driver was uninjured.

Investigators said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

