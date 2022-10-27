Read full article on original website
U.S. Senator Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change
ZAPATA — This small South Texas border community 200 miles southwest of San Antonio hugs one of the largest reservoirs in Texas, along what was once one of the nation’s mightiest rivers. But on a hot summer day in mid-August, Zapata was dangerously close to running out of water.
A week into early voting, which counties in Texas are seeing the highest turnout?
After a full week of early voting, almost 3 million Texans have cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
KXAN
See how Austin ranks among other big Texas cities when it comes to finding an affordable starter home
(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home sales fell in September for the eighth straight month, and thanks to high prices and soaring mortgage rates, things aren’t getting easier for first-time home buyers. Real estate site Point2Homes.com looked at the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and calculated whether or not...
natureworldnews.com
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit
In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
newsradioklbj.com
Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin
Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
Boil water notice in effect for some Kyle residents
KYLE, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Kyle residents following a water main break on Monday, Oct. 31. The notice is in effect for City of Kyle water customers at the Estates of Plum Creek Apartments, on Kohlers Crossing between FM 1626 and Kyle Crossing, and on Kyle Crossing north of Old Bridge Trail.
WATCH: Possible bobcat spotted in Round Rock subdivision
Security footage captured a possible bobcat roaming in the backyard of a Round Rock subdivision this weekend.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
cw39.com
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be painted on a fence post, tree or somewhere else, you may not know what it means. While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also...
Oil price volatility brings uncertainty for Texas jobs, consumers
Last week, President Joe Biden, announced there would be 15 million barrels released from the strategic petroleum reserve sometime in December.
How hard is it to vote in Texas? Here’s what data shows
One senate bill is behind the Lone Star State's low score on a recent index.
Disaster Dollars: Abbott's big new donor got half-billion in COVID, border contracts
One of the biggest beneficiaries of the governor's pandemic and Operation Lone Star disaster declarations has now kicked Abbott a cool $150,000.
Early voting numbers lag behind 2018 during week one
AUSTIN, Texas — Lines to the polls during early voting have not been as long and busy this midterm election cycle. The 2022 gubernatorial race is one of the most competitive in decades, and both Beto O'Rourke and incumbent Greg Abbott are engaged in efforts to get their supporters to the polls with "get out the vote" operations underway.
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
KVUE
Voters in Manor, Lago Vista to decide whether to keep or cut ties with CapMetro
MANOR, Texas — Capitol Metro (CapMetro) services are on the ballot in two of Austin's suburbs where leaders are hoping to reclaim sales taxes: Manor and Lago Vista. Manor may have just one bus stop and one ZIP code, but the city's active streets are a sign of growth. Inside City Hall are reminders of just how far the city has come.
All lanes open between Oak Knoll Road, Duval Road following crash on US 183 Hwy
AUSTIN, Texas — All lanes are open following a crash that led to all southbound lanes of U.S. 183 Highway southbound being closed between Oak Knoll Road and Duval Road Monday morning. At around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, a crash led to all lanes on 183 southbound being...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
KVUE
