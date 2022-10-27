ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
natureworldnews.com

72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit

In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
TEXAS STATE
newsradioklbj.com

Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin

Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Boil water notice in effect for some Kyle residents

KYLE, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Kyle residents following a water main break on Monday, Oct. 31. The notice is in effect for City of Kyle water customers at the Estates of Plum Creek Apartments, on Kohlers Crossing between FM 1626 and Kyle Crossing, and on Kyle Crossing north of Old Bridge Trail.
KYLE, TX
Ash Jurberg

This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be painted on a fence post, tree or somewhere else, you may not know what it means. While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Early voting numbers lag behind 2018 during week one

AUSTIN, Texas — Lines to the polls during early voting have not been as long and busy this midterm election cycle. The 2022 gubernatorial race is one of the most competitive in decades, and both Beto O'Rourke and incumbent Greg Abbott are engaged in efforts to get their supporters to the polls with "get out the vote" operations underway.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Voters in Manor, Lago Vista to decide whether to keep or cut ties with CapMetro

MANOR, Texas — Capitol Metro (CapMetro) services are on the ballot in two of Austin's suburbs where leaders are hoping to reclaim sales taxes: Manor and Lago Vista. Manor may have just one bus stop and one ZIP code, but the city's active streets are a sign of growth. Inside City Hall are reminders of just how far the city has come.
MANOR, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

