Montgomery County Sheriff assists Harris County Sheriff’s Office in search for 2 suspects in Magnolia
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by two male suspects in connection with an active investigation. Harris County Deputies pursued the vehicle into Montgomery County. The suspects wrecked their vehicle in the area of State Highway 149 and Jackson Road in Magnolia and fled on foot.
Conroe ISD Named a 2022 TAEA District of Distinction
CONROE, TX – At their October meeting, the Conroe ISD Board of Trustees recognized the District for being named a 2022 Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) District of Distinction. For the 2022 award, over 1,200 districts were eligible to apply. Each district submitted documentation they met from the 14-point...
Houston Methodist The Woodlands NICU Patients participate in Halloween Fun
The efforts of Houston Methodist The Woodlands NICU and volunteer teams going above and beyond for newborn parents shines through as this month they hosted a wonderful event for NICU parents and patients. Parents were able to get to know one another, share, support each other, and have some Halloween fun with their newborns.
NICU Babies show First Halloween Costumes at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Some of the tiniest patients at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center are experiencing their very first Halloween costume – and it’s a real TREAT! The Richard Rivas, MD Neonatal ICU (NICU) staff and patient families had fun dressing their newborn babies up as a dinosaur, lady bug, scarecrow, princess, hula girl, turtle and more for this fall holiday. Try not to smile when you see these cuties!
Local Woodlands Fencer Represents Team USA; Wins Bronze Medal
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Local Woodlands high school student Felicity Sebastian brought home the Bronze medal in the Women’s Cadet (Under 17 years old) Epee Team Event for the United States this past weekend in Belgrade, Serbia. Sebastian was selected to represent the USA on the United States’ International Cadet Fencing Team as one of the top 20 fencers in the United States in her age group.
