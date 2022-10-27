Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TBS TITLE BOUT ADDED TO WEDNESDAY'S AEW DYNAMITE
Officially announced for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland is TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with Dr. Britt Baker and Saraya. *AEW All Atlantic Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OPENING AEW RAMPAGE IS...
AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard will open tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, PWInsider.com has confirmed. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANOTHER SCHIAVONE JOINS AEW & MORE
On the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards discuss the latest happenings in the world of All Elite Wrestling. They discuss the arrival of Saraya, the rise in popularity of scissoring among the fan base, Aubrey and Tony wearing multiple hats backstage stepping up where needed, Adam Page's concussion and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's live AEW Rampage from Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard - Non-Title Eliminator Match. *AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. The Kingdom's Matt Taven.. *Tay Melo with Sammy Guevara vs. Madison Rayne. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DARK SPOILER RESULTS FROM UNCASVILLE, CT
I am at AEW Rampage in Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Dasha Fuentes is the ring announcer. Taz and Excalibur are the commentators it appears. *Sky Blue defeated Paris Van Dale with Dragon suplex. *The Iron Savages with JT Davidson defeated Brando Lee & Lucas Chase with a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY ON WHY HE EXITED AEW & WHY HE DIDN'T
In responding to a fan on social media today, Cody Rhodes made it clear he left AEW over a "personal issue" and wanting to go for "the big one" (presumably the WWE Championship). He stated it was not an issue with booking or money. Rhodes also made it clear he did not leave the company earlier this year due to any issues with CM Punk, Kenny Omega or The Young Bucks:
Pro Wrestling Insider
MIKE TYSON RETURNS TO AEW THIS FRIDAY, JERICHO FACING FORMER ROH CHAMP IN CHARM CITY & MORE
AEW returns to Baltimore, Maryland this Wednesday at the Chesapeake Arena for Dynamite on TBS, featuring:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IS MIKE TYSON RETURNING TO AEW TO WRESTLE? WWE ON A&E, ROH-KOFF-SINCLAIR AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. It's slated to return in early 2023, perhaps as soon as January. There are documentaries on Dusty Rhodes, Kane, Ricky Steamboat, The Iron Sheik and many others in the works. It's been a year since Sinclair decided to shut down...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE EMBASSY ATTACKS, TAVEN VS. WARDLOW AND MORE: AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Rampage is live and is coming from the Mohegan Sun Arena Arena in Uncasville, CT. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schaivone, and Jim Ross. AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard - Non-Title Eliminator Match. As is usual on Rampage, Menard is already...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MIKE TYSON RETURNING TO AEW NEXT WEEK, POSSIBLY MORE
Boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson will return to AEW next week on Rampage, which is emanating from Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall, the site of some of Tyson's biggest victories. Tyson will be appearing as part of the announcing team. Tyson has made several appearances in AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN ON FS1 PREVIEW
Due to FOX's Major League Baseball broadcast, WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air tonight on FS1, featuring the following lineup from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Legado Del Fantasma vs. Hit Row & a mystery partner. *Ronda Rousey has an...
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/30 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: ORIGINAL MIDNIGHT EXPRESS CAPTURE AWA TAG TITLES, WWE'S FAN APPRECIATION EVENT IN CT, CWHOLLYWOOD IS BORN, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN COMPETES IN MEMPHIS AND MORE
On this day in history in .... 1969 - Antonio Inoki & Michiaki defeat Buddy Austin & Mr. Atomic to win back the JWA All Asian Tag Team Championship in Gifu, Japan. The belts had been held up following an earlier match between the two teams on October 10th. This would be Inoki's last title in the JWA, as he would was fired from in December of 1971 while still holding the tag titles. Reportedly, Inoki was planning a coup against JWA management. Inoki would go on to form New Japan Pro Wrestling three months later.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LARRY THE DOG, AEW’S TICKET SALES PROBLEM, STORIES THAT MAKE NO LOGICAL SENSE YET GET REPORTED ANYWAY AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Rick Knox. What can I say? I know he is in AEW because of the Bucks, but he sucks so much! I always thought the referees were supposed to act like legit referees, even though they have a script to follow. But why is he so awful? He makes me want to skip the matches because I know he’s going to act like a fool and distract from the wrestlers in the ring.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Shop AEW has a new T-shirt for The Butcher. There also are some new stickers featuring the Lucha Brothers, MJF and Britt Baker. The online retailer also has a preorder for a Danhausen jacket and an art print available. Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross & Excalibur Check Out Their Jazwares AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NON SPOILER WWE SMACKDOWN LINEUP FOR NEXT FRIDAY
Scheduled for next week's Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:. *The go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Rey Mysterio for the first-time ever. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville - No Disqualification Match. *LA Knight vs. Ricochet. *Braun Strowman faces five men. *Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya. *Also...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRAY WYATT-SMACKDOWN UPDATE & MORE
For those who have asked, Bray Wyatt will be at tonight's WWE Smackdown taping. WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium with Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction and more advertised. Paul Jordan sent the following...WWE's After the Bell podcast has...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE HALLOWEEN RAW LINEUP FOR THIS MONDAY
Scheduled for the Halloween night WWE Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at The American Airlines Center on the USA Network:. *Go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel 2022. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Brock Lesnar to appear. *Otis vs. Matt Riddle - Trick or Street Fight. *If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) versus Tank Ledger. They lock up and Tank pushes Lorenzo away. Tank with a wrist lock and arm wringer. Tank wraps the arm in the ropes. Lorenzo with a boot when Tank charges into the corner. Channing with a side head lock and Tank with a shoulder tackle. Tank catches Lorenzo on a slingshot move and Tank with a slam and Lorenzo goes to the floor. Tony has some words for Tank and that distraction allows Lorenzo to kick Tank off the apron. Lorenzo with a boot to the head. Lorenzo wraps the arm in the ropes and gives Tank a hard Irish whip. Lorenzo runs the fingers along the top rope. Lorenzo with a back elbow.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA x WILDKAT WRESTLING REVOLUTION RUMBLE LINEUP ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT MONTH IN NEW ORLEANS
Announced for the 11/13 NWA Revolution Rumble, being promoted in conjunction with Wildkat Wrestling on Sunday 11/13 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, will feature:. *2022 Wildkat Revolution Rumble. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Wildkat Sports Champion Edge Stone. *NWA Women's...
Comments / 0