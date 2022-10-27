Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
New Year, New Me annual 5K returning to Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s annual New Year, New Me 5K race will return in January to help residents get their 2023 fitness journey off to a healthy start. The second installment of the annual 5K race will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 7...
Villages Daily Sun
Leesburg welcomes new ice cream shop Icy King to town
A family within the Villages is opening up their first smoothie-based ice cream shop in Leesburg this week. The ice cream shop Icy King is owned by Jonathan Tosto and his parents Michelle and Joe Tosto, who live in The Village of Belvedere. The family-owned and operated dessert shop in Leesburg will officially open for business Wednesday.
ocala-news.com
Cardinal Visits Back Porch In Ocala
A beautiful male cardinal stopped by for a visit at this back porch in Ocala. Thanks to Blanca Felipe for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Skies Of Ocala
Ocala has beautiful skies all year long, especially during evening hours. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
People in The Villages are stuck up
I live outside of The Villages in Wildwood. Been here about nine months. These Villages people are just stuck-up people. They’re old alcoholics who want to drive their golf carts because they feel it saves them from DUIs. Secondly, when they find you don’t live in The Villages, they...
WCJB
Marion County deputies work to prevent pedestrian deaths, candy contamination on Halloween
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As children dress up as their favorite heroes and villains to ask for candy, there are some real dangers facing children in North Central Florida on Halloween. This year, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “Safe and Spooktacular Halloween Party” to offer children a...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Your New Favorite Barbeque Spot
Grandpa’s quest for perfect Bar-B-Q celebrated at must-visit Summerfield restaurant. The word around Summerfield is that the parking lot is always full during business hours at Artman Country Smokehouse. Walk inside, take a whiff of mouth-watering aroma coming from the kitchen, and you’ll immediately know why. “We’re a...
ocala-news.com
Kimberly Diane Gore
Kimberly Diane Gore, age 57, of Ocala, passed away on October 25, 2022. She was born on September 1, 1965 in Madison, Florida a daughter to the late Ben Breven Merritt, Jr and Evelyn Marie (Lee) Coleman. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a nephew Bradley Dean Merritt.
villages-news.com
Tax collector opens new drive-thru extension at The Villages Sumter Service Center
Sumter County Tax Collector, Randy Mask has announced the opening of the newly constructed drive-thru extension at The Villages Sumter Service Center located at 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood. The new drive-thru extension provides a staging opportunity for customers and reduces the blocking of the access to the parking lot...
ocala-news.com
Pamela M. Reed
Pamela M. Reed, age 73, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Pamela was born in Lewistown, Pennsylvania on February 8, 1949 to the late Marlyn and Jeanne (Birch) Stayner. Pam was a teacher’s aide and enjoyed working with kids. Her “Happy Place” was kayaking on the...
ocala-news.com
Richard P. Thomas
Richard P. Thomas, 93, of Ocala, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 10th, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. He was born on February 9, 1929 in Johnstown Pennsylvania to Julia Bishop Thomas and Howard Thomas. He is predeceased by his parents and his siblings Helen Reid and Robert Thomas.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Ocala after collision with SUV in The Villages
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Ocala after a collision with a sport utility vehicle in The Villages. The 20-year-old Lady Lake man had been riding a Honda motorcycle at 12:22 p.m. Monday eastbound on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a 2022 Honda SUV driven by a 71-year-old Villager, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Citrus County Chronicle
County music figures delight crowd at Inverness Country Jam
The inaugural Inverness Country Jam descended Friday, Oct. 28, on the city’s Liberty Park downtown, where thousands of attendees flooded the area to catch the opening night’s performers, including country legends Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin on the Main Stage, and local performer Kendall Tucker on the Depot Stage.
Villages Daily Sun
Daughter continues mother's legacy
Six months has gone by since Wildwood resident Katrina Brooks lost her battle with breast cancer. Brooks was a dedicated advocate who started a breast cancer awareness walk three years ago, and her daughter took on the role of coordinating this year’s walk, held Oct. 22 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Brooks’ honor.
WESH
1 dead in Winter Garden after shooting Saturday morning
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible gunshot injuries" at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries.
ocala-news.com
Margaret C. Blue
Margaret “Peggy” C. Blue, age 89, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Peggy was born in Upland, Pennsylvania on August 6, 1933 to the late Wilbur B. and Mildred B. (Baxter) Congleton. Peggy was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed rolling...
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters combat barn fire in Reddick
Marion County firefighters rushed to the 6000 block of NW 118th Road in Reddick on Saturday morning after receiving reports that a barn in the area was on fire. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller had reported that flames were visible inside a barn at Robert’s Quarter Horses on NW 118th Road. MCFR units were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m., and they were advised that all animals had been safely removed from the barn.
‘It’s still very surreal’: Winter Garden neighbors reflect on shooting, SWAT standoff
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning shooting that led to a long SWAT team response. Police said it happened on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. People were forced to leave their homes while the investigation was conducted. One...
ocala-news.com
Mark Scott Kirby
Mark Scott Kirby, 63, of Dunnellon, passed away October 16, 2022. He was born June 12, 1959 in Middletown, OH to James and Katherine (Smallwood) Kirby. He loved to fish and decorate for Christmas. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Trent of Carlisle, OH, and friend, Tonda Payne.
westorlandonews.com
National Homebuilder Century Complete Expands to Sumter County, Florida
Century Communities, a national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced the company’s Century Complete brand has expanded its Florida presence to Sumter County, starting with new homes at Sumter Villas in Bushnell. Now selling from the mid $200s, Sumter Villas will offer 175 single-family homes with open-concept...
Comments / 0