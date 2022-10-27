ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Judge to hear motion to intervene in abortion case next month

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKdBO_0ipGtt4K00

CHEYENNE (WTE) – The next step in a case that may determine the fate of a state law restricting abortion access was scheduled Thursday.

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens granted a preliminary injunction in the civil lawsuit in August, leaving abortion rights intact while the case is ongoing. Owens determined that plaintiffs had met their burden of showing irreparable harm to pregnant people and physicians in Wyoming, and this harm is greater than any caused by delaying enforcement.

The judge suggested plaintiffs – two Wyoming physicians, a Casper abortion clinic, an abortion fund and two Wyoming women of child-bearing age – may be able to show the law is unconstitutional. Defendants in the case include Gov. Mark Gordon and state Attorney General Bridget Hill.

During a telephone conference with attorneys in involved in the case Thursday afternoon, Owens' staff attorney, Molly Dearing, scheduled a hearing on a motion by two state legislators and an anti-abortion nonprofit to intervene, or become parties to the case, at 3 p.m. Nov. 21.

Attorneys for the proposed intervenors – Right to Life Wyoming and state Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and Chip Neiman, R-Hulett – have said in court papers that they will make different arguments than the defendants in the case.

Once an order in that matter is entered, Dearing said, Judge Owens would address a separate motion to send questions regarding the ban's constitutionality to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX2Now

States where abortion is on the ballot in November

(NEXSTAR) – The Supreme Court’s June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall. Three states are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

decision resulted in 10,000 fewer abortions in first two months: Report

The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June resulted in 10,000 fewer legal abortions nationwide in the following two months, according to a new analysis, as over a dozen states implemented laws that restricted or banned access to the procedure. Between July and August, the number of surgical...
KANSAS STATE
Wyoming News

Speaker of the House and political newcomer vie for Senate seat

About a third of the Wyoming Legislature’s senators began their statehouse service as representatives. After nearly a decade in the House, including his recent stint as speaker, Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, is hoping to make that transition in the 2022 general election. Unlike the primary election, Barlow has a competitor on the November ballot – Patricia Junek is running as an independent, and said she wants Wyoming to better live up to its “truly conservative” reputation. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
Jersey Shore Online

National Abortion Legality Is On The Ballot

Could a ban on abortion really happen? Some say that it’s far-fetched, but some say it’s closer to reality than we ever believed. I mentioned in a previous editorial that this is a topic that will go back and forth forever. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision said that...
WITF

Abortion access could hinge on state election results in Pennsylvania and elsewhere

In Pennsylvania, the election of a new governor could keep the status quo -or install a Republican-controlled government that would be expected to roll back abortion rights. The online commercials in a state Senate race in some Raleigh, North Carolina, suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHO 13

Judge to hear motion on dissolving fetal heartbeat bill injunction Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fetal heartbeat bill has been on hold since Governor Kim Reynolds originally signed it in 2018. But Friday afternoon, the issue returns to a Polk County District courtroom as Reynolds attempts to get the judge to dissolve the injunction against the legislation. A temporary injunction was granted in June of […]
IOWA STATE
The Guardian

US abortions decrease by 10,000 since repeal of Roe v Wade in June

There have been at least 10,000 fewer abortions since the nationwide abortion rights established by Roe v Wade were repealed by the US supreme court in June. New research from the national research project #WeCount shows that with federal abortion protections rolled back, there have been 10,570 fewer legal abortions – a 6% decline – than estimates in April before the June ruling.
ALABAMA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy