Judge to hear motion to intervene in abortion case next month

CHEYENNE (WTE) – The next step in a case that may determine the fate of a state law restricting abortion access was scheduled Thursday.

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens granted a preliminary injunction in the civil lawsuit in August, leaving abortion rights intact while the case is ongoing. Owens determined that plaintiffs had met their burden of showing irreparable harm to pregnant people and physicians in Wyoming, and this harm is greater than any caused by delaying enforcement.

The judge suggested plaintiffs – two Wyoming physicians, a Casper abortion clinic, an abortion fund and two Wyoming women of child-bearing age – may be able to show the law is unconstitutional. Defendants in the case include Gov. Mark Gordon and state Attorney General Bridget Hill.

During a telephone conference with attorneys in involved in the case Thursday afternoon, Owens' staff attorney, Molly Dearing, scheduled a hearing on a motion by two state legislators and an anti-abortion nonprofit to intervene, or become parties to the case, at 3 p.m. Nov. 21.

Attorneys for the proposed intervenors – Right to Life Wyoming and state Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and Chip Neiman, R-Hulett – have said in court papers that they will make different arguments than the defendants in the case.

Once an order in that matter is entered, Dearing said, Judge Owens would address a separate motion to send questions regarding the ban's constitutionality to the Wyoming Supreme Court.