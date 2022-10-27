ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

ChrisRocksChin
4d ago

Nice to read a positive story for a change. Im happy for the homeowners too...that has to be a relief ❤️

abc27.com

Pennsylvania state and local officials celebrate new Lancaster County preschool classrooms

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school. Officials gathered to participate in a classroom visit, press conference, and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at Manheim Township’s Brecht Elementary School.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are asking you to help provide holiday meals. The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region plans to distribute about 600 food boxes during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. You can sponsor a box, donate, or become a volunteer online. More information...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises over $98k

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly 400 York residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s over the weekend. The walk took place on Saturday, Oct. 29 at John C. Rudy Park in York. The participants raised over $98,000 to support the care, support and research programs, of the Alzheimer’s Association.
YORK, PA
CBS News

Chester County HS closed again due to threat of violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Coatesville Area School District is closed Monday after another threat of violence to the high school campus. A statement sent to the school district community on Monday reads, in part:. The Coatesville Area School District is extremely dismayed by the continuation of threats of violence on...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cat rescue asks for help saving nearly 90 cats found living in one room

Numerous cat shelters in central Pa. have teamed up to save 84 cats found living in a single room with a 66-year-old woman in western Pennsylvania. Carol Molina, founder of Feline Solutions Inc., a small non-profit cat shelter in York County, characterized it as a “cat hoarding” situation that was reported to the non-profit in September by a relative of the woman. Molina did not disclose the woman’s name.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster home damaged by fire

LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Lancaster home. The fire was discovered around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in a second-floor bedroom of the home in the 600 block of Fourth Street. Three people and three cats made it out safely.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Truck crashes into York County home

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County. It happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Spooky Stories from the Elizabethtown Public Library

Fall is the perfect time to curl up with a good book and on Halloween why not make it a spooky story? The Elizabethtown Library shares their picks for some Halloween reading and the details on how you can support them during The Extraordinary Give next month.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Furniture retailer opens at Park City Center

A furniture retailer has opened a store in Lancaster County. Lovesac Designed For Life Furniture Co. opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster on Oct. 14. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County woman loses $5,700 to scammer

A Lancaster County woman lost thousands of dollars to a scammer, according to police. Related video above: 8 On Your Side consumer reporter Brian Roche's top 8 scams. Warwick Township police said the victim told them she received a call Thursday morning from a man claiming to be with U.S. Border Patrol. He told the victim that her name was associated with drug smuggling and about $90,000 of drug money.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man killed in fatal Lancaster County motorcycle accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manheim Township Police Department is currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred at 5:17 p.m. Friday, October 28, on Route 222 North at mile marker 33.0 in Manheim Township. A 69-year-old male from Lititz, PA was operating a motorcycle Northbound on Route...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vietnam veterans honored in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospice of Central Pa. held an event in Hershey on Sunday to honor Vietnam veterans. The purpose of the event was to show appreciation for their service. Hospice of Central Pa. said it takes care of almost 300 people a day who are chronically or terminally ill.
HERSHEY, PA
fcfreepress

Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A

The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Transportation Today News

Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

