Nice to read a positive story for a change. Im happy for the homeowners too...that has to be a relief ❤️
abc27.com
Pennsylvania state and local officials celebrate new Lancaster County preschool classrooms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school. Officials gathered to participate in a classroom visit, press conference, and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at Manheim Township’s Brecht Elementary School.
lebtown.com
Lebanon County reaches landmark: 20,000 acres preserved in perpetuity
Justin Bollinger remembers stories about how difficult it was for his grandfather to lose the family farm through eminent domain proceedings to build Middle Creek Wildlife Preserve in 1970. “It was really tough for my grandfather because he was born and raised in the farm home and he worked on...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are asking you to help provide holiday meals. The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region plans to distribute about 600 food boxes during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. You can sponsor a box, donate, or become a volunteer online. More information...
abc27.com
York Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises over $98k
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly 400 York residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s over the weekend. The walk took place on Saturday, Oct. 29 at John C. Rudy Park in York. The participants raised over $98,000 to support the care, support and research programs, of the Alzheimer’s Association.
WGAL
Lancaster County teenager leads volunteer effort benefiting various groups
WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being honored for their service to their community. A high school senior from Lancaster County is the driving force behind the volunteer efforts of a group of young athletes. Thanks to him his team comes together to benefit groups all over the area.
CBS News
Chester County HS closed again due to threat of violence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Coatesville Area School District is closed Monday after another threat of violence to the high school campus. A statement sent to the school district community on Monday reads, in part:. The Coatesville Area School District is extremely dismayed by the continuation of threats of violence on...
Cat rescue asks for help saving nearly 90 cats found living in one room
Numerous cat shelters in central Pa. have teamed up to save 84 cats found living in a single room with a 66-year-old woman in western Pennsylvania. Carol Molina, founder of Feline Solutions Inc., a small non-profit cat shelter in York County, characterized it as a “cat hoarding” situation that was reported to the non-profit in September by a relative of the woman. Molina did not disclose the woman’s name.
WGAL
Lancaster home damaged by fire
LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Lancaster home. The fire was discovered around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in a second-floor bedroom of the home in the 600 block of Fourth Street. Three people and three cats made it out safely.
New owners take over Colony House restaurant in Mechanicsburg
New life is being breathed into a longstanding Cumberland County restaurant that closed earlier this year. Spice Restaurant & Bar is targeted to open in the coming weeks at the former Colony House Restaurant at 125 W. Main St. It will specialize in Indian and Nepali cuisines. “I think a...
WGAL
Truck crashes into York County home
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County. It happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
Harrisburg pool will become spray park as part of $13 million in outdoor projects
Harrisburg’s aquatic future is starting to come into focus and it’s leaning more toward spray parks. At least for the time being. The city plans to transform the Jackson Lick Pool into a spray park, and create a new “spray alley” at Reservoir Park, city officials announced Thursday.
abc27.com
Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Spooky Stories from the Elizabethtown Public Library
Fall is the perfect time to curl up with a good book and on Halloween why not make it a spooky story? The Elizabethtown Library shares their picks for some Halloween reading and the details on how you can support them during The Extraordinary Give next month.
Police: Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred earlier this month in Warwick Township. At least two such thefts occurred between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17 in the same general area, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The first...
Furniture retailer opens at Park City Center
A furniture retailer has opened a store in Lancaster County. Lovesac Designed For Life Furniture Co. opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster on Oct. 14. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WGAL
Lancaster County woman loses $5,700 to scammer
A Lancaster County woman lost thousands of dollars to a scammer, according to police. Related video above: 8 On Your Side consumer reporter Brian Roche's top 8 scams. Warwick Township police said the victim told them she received a call Thursday morning from a man claiming to be with U.S. Border Patrol. He told the victim that her name was associated with drug smuggling and about $90,000 of drug money.
local21news.com
Man killed in fatal Lancaster County motorcycle accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manheim Township Police Department is currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred at 5:17 p.m. Friday, October 28, on Route 222 North at mile marker 33.0 in Manheim Township. A 69-year-old male from Lititz, PA was operating a motorcycle Northbound on Route...
abc27.com
Vietnam veterans honored in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospice of Central Pa. held an event in Hershey on Sunday to honor Vietnam veterans. The purpose of the event was to show appreciation for their service. Hospice of Central Pa. said it takes care of almost 300 people a day who are chronically or terminally ill.
Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A
The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
