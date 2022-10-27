Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Happenings in Wellington for October & November 2022
Welcome to Indian Summer in Northern Colorado! The time after the first freeze until true winter is a great time of year to enjoy being outdoors raking leaves or inside trying out a new soup recipe – maybe with a loaf of Beer Bread! Here are activities coming up for Wellington.
Earth Matters Exhibition is Now Open at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
Rethink the Future with an Exhibition on Sustainability. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery has announced its special exhibition, Earth Matters: Rethink the Future, is now on display through Sunday, January 8, 2023. The exhibition combines interactive experiences for all ages. Earth Matters immerses visitors in thought-provoking scientific topics about our...
Windsor Residents Encouraged to Participate in #2 Ditch Trail Trivia Adventure
The Town of Windsor’s Open Space & Trails will host an interactive event to celebrate the completion of the #2 Ditch Trail and promote its connectivity through town. Residents are encouraged to participate in the #2 Ditch Trail Trivia Adventure through Monday, October 31. This family-friendly event encourages exploration of Windsor’s #2 Ditch Trail. To participate, residents will locate and scan event QR codes that are posted along the trail for the chance to win prizes. For a map of specific locations, visit bit.ly/DitchTriviaMap.
Houska Automotive is Looking for Blood This Halloween
This time of year is made for pumpkin-flavored treats, costumes, and colorful leaves, but it’s also time for the annual Houska Automotive Blood Drive! In its 21st year, the blood drive will take place on Friday, October 28 from 7 am to 1 pm at the Garth Englund Blood Center, located at 1025 Pennock Place in Fort Collins. All who donate are encouraged to come in costume. To sign up or for more information call 970-482-0156 or visit houskaautomotive.com/.
Cameron Olver is Back in Town with a New Degree and a New Album
Local Fort Collins musician Cameron Olver may have temporarily departed from NOCO to complete his music degree at Berkeley University, but he’s back now and for good. Cameron has taken all that he’s learned over the last several years at school and packed it all nice and neat into his brand new self-recorded debut album called ‘Staying In’ that he’ll be releasing at Avogadro’s Number later in December. I recommend you ‘stay tuned’ to this local talent’s unique sound, but don’t take my word for it, take it from the man himself. Cameron recently sat down with New Scene to talk about the upcoming show and what all it takes to be successful at going solo.
Afterword: Angelique, Alice, and Suzanne
This is the second edition of a revival of my old column, “Afterword”, with capsule reviews of recent NOCO events. Angelique Kidjo: I think even the flowers were dancing at Gardens on Spring Creek on September 25 — the final live music show of the season at the excellent NOCO venue. The artist was revered Benin vocalist Angelique Kidjo and it was a rousing, celebratory performance.
Creepy Walk in the Woods Returns to Loveland
There’s something “creepy” going on in northern Colorado and it’s just in time for Halloween. It’s Loveland’s own Creepy Walk in the Woods. Though this isn’t the first time this walk in the woods has haunted Loveland residents, even if you’ve experienced it before, according to Creepy Walk manager Alicia Hittle, there are always unexpected surprises.
Immediate Needs Grants, a Welcome Relief
Many in our community needed a lifeline to help them weather the effects of the COVID pandemic. That lifeline was made possible by American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] Immediate Needs Grants [ING] funding which Larimer County received and distributed to our community to help get through and support the post-COVID recovery in many ways.
Ziggi’s Coffee Marks Milestone of 50 Franchise-Owned Locations
Ziggi’s Coffee® reached a milestone with the opening of its second Fort Collins location; bringing the company’s total to 50 franchise-owned locations nationwide. Located at 1880 North College Ave., the new Ziggi’s is owned by local franchisee, Samantha Stuht, and features an indoor café and a convenient drive-thru lane.
Frameworks Timber Drops Timber from Name, Shifts Focus to Custom Homes and Remodels
Fort Collins-based custom home builder known for many years as Frameworks Timber has officially dropped Timber from its name. The name change accompanies a shift in focus for the home builder from primarily timber-framed homes to all types of construction methods. “Our rebrand is a sign of our evolution as...
East Pitkin Bike Lanes Open
A new type of bicycle infrastructure made its debut recently on a section of East Pitkin Street following a repaving and utility project. The new striping pattern called an “advisory bike lane” is the first such installation in the City and runs from Remington Street east to Smith Street. Although this type of infrastructure is new to Fort Collins, it has been used in other cities nationally and internationally, including nearby communities like Windsor and Boulder.
Gardens Director Named CEO of American Public Gardens Association
After nearly 15 years as the Gardens on Spring Creek Executive Director, Michelle Provaznik has been named the new CEO of the American Public Gardens Association (APGA). According to a spokesperson for the Gardens on Spring Creek, this is a well-deserved honor. APGA remains the leading professional organization in the...
Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Almost $75, 000 in One-Day Coffee for a Cure Fundraiser for Local Cancer Fighters
Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted their 17th annual Coffee for a Cure Day on Friday, October 21. All 10 drive-thru locations donated 100 percent of sales to serve not only breast cancer but all cancer patients at local Banner and UCHealth facilities. In just one day, The Human Bean raised a total of $74,633.13. The total amount raised is being equally divided between local Banner and UCHealth facilities.
Photo of the Week: Newspaper Delivery Driver Finds Gold!
Jeff Brownrigg, North Forty News’ Delivery Driver, took this picture near Red Feather Lakes recently while delivering your newspapers. He said he looked for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. He found gold! Aren’t those Aspens beautiful?!?!. Each Week North Forty News features a...
‘Mornings at McKee’ to Highlight Robotic Surgery
Seniors also can have CarFit checks for driver safety. McKee Medical Center team members invite local seniors to visit campus for Mornings at McKee education and wellness activity for seniors Thursday, October 27. This month’s program features information from Loveland general surgeon Thomas Blomquist, MD, who will talk about robotic surgery.
Windsor Economic Development Assists New Howlers & Growlers Restaurant
The Town of Windsor’s Economic Development is announcing the opening of Howlers & Growlers, 1246 Automation Drive, a new family-friendly restaurant and taphouse that has been two years in the making. According to their website, Howler’s and Growlers will open soon. Windsor’s Economic Development staff began working with...
Fall Events Arrive in Downtown Loveland
Enjoy fall events full of pumpkins, local craft beer, art, and more!. The Loveland Downtown District will bring three signature Fall Events to Downtown Loveland this month. Learn more about Downtown Beer Week at www.downtownloveland.org/beerweek check out the write-up on the event at HeidiTown.com. The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run...
The Rialto Theater and A Night of Blues Music Featuring Blues Circus
If you love the blues, then this show is for you! Blues Circus is a Saturday night party, performed by some of Colorado’s finest blues singers and musicians. Presenting a blend of classics and new originals, it’s a joyful celebration of all that is blues music! This blues showcase will be live, at the historic Rialto Theater in Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday, November 12 at 8 pm.
Fort Collins Makes List of Cities With the Most Resilient Economies – 2022 Study
Despite nationwide lockdowns and sudden economic instability unleashed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. economy showed resiliency, roaring back in the months that followed. But inflation and a bear market are now presenting new challenges that are reshaping the concept of economic resiliency and increasing the likelihood of a potential recession. In fact, SmartAsset recently found that four in five financial advisors believe Americans are already in a recession or will enter one in the next 12 months.
Annual Wish for Wheels FOCO Program Brings Hundreds of New Bikes to Second-Graders
This fall, Bike Fort Collins, in partnership with its peer organization, Wish For Wheels, has a goal to bring a new bike and helmet to every second-grader in Poudre School District’s Title 1 schools as part of the 3rd Annual Wish for Wheels FoCo program, and the community’s support is needed to make it happen. Each new bike and helmet has a program cost of $150 and can be funded individually, or by businesses or organizations at any quantity. Funding 25-bikes enables a donor to sponsor an entire second-grade class, while a 65-bike commitment sponsors and funds an entire school. The bikes often last each second-grader for up to 3-years of use before growing out of them.
northfortynews
Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local Newshttp://northfortynews.com
Comments / 0