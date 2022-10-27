ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

How hard is it to vote in Texas? Here’s what data shows

(NEXSTAR) — How difficult is it vote in Texas?. As this year’s midterm election approaches quickly, new data has been released showing Texas ranks slightly lower among the 50 U.S. states in terms of how easy it is to vote than it did just one year ago — landing at no. 46.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be painted on a fence post, tree or somewhere else, you may not know what it means. While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

TTU hosting Texas Tribune event focused on the future of rural Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University will host a Texas Tribune event focused on the future of rural Texas November 17-18 in Lubbock. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the event will be livestreamed and available on demand at texastribune.org. State representatives,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Which exotic animals are illegal to own in Texas?

(NEXSTAR) — Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my!. With cultural icons and celebrities further cementing the idea of exotic animal ownership as a form of status, it’s no wonder some people are curious about which exotic animals they’re allowed to keep as pets. But owning exotic animals...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation into...
MISSOURI STATE
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Halloween Morning Weather Update: October 31st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: High clouds and pleasant temperatures. High of 70°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Clearing skies and chilly. Low of 47°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Another beautiful day! High of 71°. Winds SW 10-15...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Sunday Night Weather Update: October 30th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update. Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 46°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 69°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. A calm night is expected across the South Plains. Low temperatures will bottom...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Feds concerned about armed people at Arizona ballot boxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports of people watching ballot boxes in Arizona, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests, raise serious concerns about voter intimidation, the Justice Department said Monday as it stepped into a lawsuit over the monitoring. The statement from the Justice Department comes days after a federal judge...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy