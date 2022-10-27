Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wamc.org
As budget process plays out, Albany’s Community Police Review Board seeks more funding
After its hopes of getting additional funding through the mayor's budget were dashed, the Albany Community Police Review Board is turning to the Common Council for help. The CPRB is an independent body that reviews complaints alleging misconduct by officers of the Albany Police Department. Following a local law passed by the Common Council and signed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan in 2021, a ballot measure approved by voters gave new powers to the nine-member board, including the ability to conduct its own independent investigations into complaints filed against police officers.
therealdeal.com
Downtown development revitalizes upstate city
Schenectady is starting to look unrecognizable to some of its longtime residents. The upstate New York city has been transforming in recent years, its town center in particular, the Times Union reported. Once a dormant area, downtown Schenectady has become a hive of strategic investment, filling up with apartment buildings, restaurants and more.
Latham company agrees to pay $75k for selling counterfeit batteries
Industrial Equipment and Supply Company, LLC (IESC) of Latham have agreed to pay $75,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act for selling counterfeit batteries to the federal government on a contract valued at $33,928.60.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dems outvote GOP in Columbia County’s first two days of early balloting
HUDSON – The vast majority of those to cast ballots in early voting on Saturday and Sunday in Columbia County are Democrats. On Sunday, two-thirds of all the votes were made by Democrats, while on Saturday, nearly three-quarters of the votes were cast by Dems. The two-day total had...
schenectadymetroplex.com
Development in Schenectady is surging: Here’s a look at upcoming projects
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The long-running joke in downtown Schenectady used to be that pedestrians didn’t need to look both ways before crossing State Street because they had no chance of getting whacked by a car. By the 1990s, downtown was a hollowed-out shell. Now building on the efforts...
Evan Blum finally loses Central Warehouse but legal troubles still loom
A court has ruled Albany County can move forward with the transfer of ownership of the Central Warehouse from Evan Blum to private developers.
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19
Tatiana Cunningham is the founder of the Capital of New York State (CNYS) Black Expo, whose mission is to promote economic growth and business opportunities across New York State.
glensfallschronicle.com
3 restaurants close in southern Washington County; 1 sale pending
The Auction Barn in Argyle, Salem Tavern in Salem, and The Bog in Cambridge each announced they will close. A post on The Bog’s Facebook attributed to owner Mark Harwood said, “after much thought and painful deliberation, I am closing The Bog.”. “In the 3 1/2 years I’ve...
WKTV
Herkimer BOCES Cosmetology Salon, open to community members for service
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Cosmetology Program, runs a clinic that allows their students to gain real-life experience by practicing with local community members. “It gets us ready to take other clients when we graduate and get our jobs. It gives us the experience we really need,” Little Falls...
Upstate NY elementary school vandalized with racist graffiti: ‘Abhorrent’
COLONIE — The superintendent of an Upstate New York school district posted an emotional statement Sunday after he said Forts Ferry Elementary School had windows broken, as well as racial slurs and “deplorable images” drawn on the outside of the building in sometime over the weekend. Superintendent...
Halloweekend plans in the Capital Region
Looking for something to do for Halloween? Whether your kids are begging you to go on a haunted hayride or you just want to celebrate the wicked holiday, check out the events below on how the Capital Region is celebrating Halloween.
Where to get Polish food in the Capital Region
Polish cuisine is rich in meat, especially pork and chicken, and has different vegetables, spices, mushrooms, and herbs. Popular Polish foods include pierogis, golumkis, and bigos.
New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023
The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
Warren County Historical Society to host writing classes
The Warren County Historical Society will be hosting free memoir writing classes in November, hoping to provide content for an upcoming book, "Warren County Voices," a book of recollections.
Deer Falls Into A Sinkhole In Albany! How Did They Save It?
One thing that never gets old for me is seeing deer. I have been fortunate to open my blinds in the early morning hours and have 2 beauties grazing on my lawn just 20 feet away. Recently it seems like I am seeing more and more in fields near the street and occasionally crossing the road I am on.
Albany County Adopt-A-Family program launches ahead of holidays
Albany County has the holidays on their mind.
Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza
Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season.
wamc.org
November is a busy, comfortable month for theater
November is an odd month for theater. The normal scheduling pattern is that in September, local theater companies try to start their seasons with a bang in order to attract audiences back from outdoor summer fun. November is different. The goal is now to get audiences back to the theater....
Italian restaurant moving from Albany to Delmar
Italian restaurant Pastina is making the move from Albany to Delmar. Owner and chef Mike Pietrocola said they are currently moving into the former Twisted Vine Wine & Tap space at 384 Kenwood Avenue in Delmar.
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
Comments / 0