Schenectady, NY

wamc.org

As budget process plays out, Albany’s Community Police Review Board seeks more funding

After its hopes of getting additional funding through the mayor's budget were dashed, the Albany Community Police Review Board is turning to the Common Council for help. The CPRB is an independent body that reviews complaints alleging misconduct by officers of the Albany Police Department. Following a local law passed by the Common Council and signed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan in 2021, a ballot measure approved by voters gave new powers to the nine-member board, including the ability to conduct its own independent investigations into complaints filed against police officers.
ALBANY, NY
therealdeal.com

Downtown development revitalizes upstate city

Schenectady is starting to look unrecognizable to some of its longtime residents. The upstate New York city has been transforming in recent years, its town center in particular, the Times Union reported. Once a dormant area, downtown Schenectady has become a hive of strategic investment, filling up with apartment buildings, restaurants and more.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WKTV

Herkimer BOCES Cosmetology Salon, open to community members for service

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Cosmetology Program, runs a clinic that allows their students to gain real-life experience by practicing with local community members. “It gets us ready to take other clients when we graduate and get our jobs. It gives us the experience we really need,” Little Falls...
HERKIMER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Halloweekend plans in the Capital Region

Looking for something to do for Halloween? Whether your kids are begging you to go on a haunted hayride or you just want to celebrate the wicked holiday, check out the events below on how the Capital Region is celebrating Halloween.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023

The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Deer Falls Into A Sinkhole In Albany! How Did They Save It?

One thing that never gets old for me is seeing deer. I have been fortunate to open my blinds in the early morning hours and have 2 beauties grazing on my lawn just 20 feet away. Recently it seems like I am seeing more and more in fields near the street and occasionally crossing the road I am on.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

November is a busy, comfortable month for theater

November is an odd month for theater. The normal scheduling pattern is that in September, local theater companies try to start their seasons with a bang in order to attract audiences back from outdoor summer fun. November is different. The goal is now to get audiences back to the theater....
TROY, NY

