You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Rick Knox. What can I say? I know he is in AEW because of the Bucks, but he sucks so much! I always thought the referees were supposed to act like legit referees, even though they have a script to follow. But why is he so awful? He makes me want to skip the matches because I know he’s going to act like a fool and distract from the wrestlers in the ring.

2 DAYS AGO