MLW STREAMING BATTLE RIOT IV THIS THURSDAY FOR FREE ON PRO WRESTLING TV

Major League Wrestling will kick off their new "season" this Thursday, streaming the Battle Riot IV event live for free on Pro Wrestling TV, their new streaming partner. The 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion) Kross, Jacob Fatu, MLW Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman, Lince Dorada, Sami Callihan, Little Guido, Homicide, Ken Broadway, Gangrel, Davey Richards, KC Navarro, Mr. Thomas, Arez, Microman, Mini Abismo Negro, The SAT, La Estrella, NZO, Savio Vega, Madds Kruger, Myron Reed, Matt Cross, Alex Kane, Taya Valkyrie and more.
'YOUNG ROCK' RETURNS TO NBC FOR NEW SEASON THIS FRIDAY, DETAILS ON FIRST EPISODE

NBC's Young Rock returns with new episodes for its third season this Friday 11/4 at 8:30 PM EST. The premiere episode is titled The People Need You and features the following plot - "After losing the election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from politics. In 1985, Rocky Johnson learns there's consequences to crossing Vince McMahon."
XFL TO REVEAL TEAM NAMES, LOGOS TOMORROW

The resurrected XFL will reveal their new team names and logos tomorrow morning at 8 AM EST via their website and social media channels. The football league, now owned by Dani Garcia and Dwayne Johnson, will return in 2023. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
LEGENDARY PROMOTER, FORMER ROH BOOKER JOIN MLW

Gary Juster, the legendary long-time promoter who has worked for Verne Gagne, WCW and Ring of Honor (as well as promoting lots of his own events) over the years, has come on board withn MLW, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Juster will be working in something of an elder statesmen role, advising...
USO PRAISES AVA RAINE'S DEBUT, WALLER CALLS OUT TRUTH AND MORE

Jimmy Uso Blown Away By The Rock's Daughter's WWE Debut, She's A Star! | TMZ Sports.
DREW MCINTYRE CHECKS IN FROM SHEAMUS' WEDDING

Drew McIntyre checks in from Sheamus' wedding.
GUNTHER VS. REY ON SMACKDOWN, SD BRAND TOURS EUROPE, BRON RETURNS ON NXT AND MORE

Beyond tonight's live Raw, WWE has a busy week ahead leading into Saturday's Crown Jewel PPV. Tonight, the Smackdown brand has a live event in Stuttgart, Germany at the Porsche Arena. Tomorrow, WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker returning, WWE NXT Women's Champion...
HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM NIKKI CROSS, MAIN EVENT LINEUP FOR THURSDAY & MORE

Add Titus O'Neil to the list of those heading to Saudi Arabia for WWE this week. *R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin vs. Duke Hudson & Von Wagner. *Dana Brooke vs. Kiana James. Steven Fernandes sent the following...Deadline reported that Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, Wesley Kimmel and Mary Elizabeth Ellis have joined the cast of Dwayne Johnson's 'Red One' joining previously announced Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and Kiernan Shipka.
TENILLE 'EMMA' DASHWOOD COMMENTS ON LAST NIGHT'S WWE RETURN

Tenille Dashwood, back in WWE as Emma, posted the following on her Instagram account:. "5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! ??. I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the...
10/30 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: ORIGINAL MIDNIGHT EXPRESS CAPTURE AWA TAG TITLES, WWE'S FAN APPRECIATION EVENT IN CT, CWHOLLYWOOD IS BORN, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN COMPETES IN MEMPHIS AND MORE

On this day in history in .... 1969 - Antonio Inoki & Michiaki defeat Buddy Austin & Mr. Atomic to win back the JWA All Asian Tag Team Championship in Gifu, Japan. The belts had been held up following an earlier match between the two teams on October 10th. This would be Inoki's last title in the JWA, as he would was fired from in December of 1971 while still holding the tag titles. Reportedly, Inoki was planning a coup against JWA management. Inoki would go on to form New Japan Pro Wrestling three months later.
LARRY THE DOG, AEW’S TICKET SALES PROBLEM, STORIES THAT MAKE NO LOGICAL SENSE YET GET REPORTED ANYWAY AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Rick Knox. What can I say? I know he is in AEW because of the Bucks, but he sucks so much! I always thought the referees were supposed to act like legit referees, even though they have a script to follow. But why is he so awful? He makes me want to skip the matches because I know he’s going to act like a fool and distract from the wrestlers in the ring.
HIP HOP STAR BOW WOW RESPONDS TO BEING CALLED OUT BY AEW'S SWERVE & MORE

Hip-hop star Bow Wow tweeted the following after former AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland mentioned his name on the latest edition of RJ City's YouTube interview series "Hey, EW" "Halloween" - Vlog 393. I Went To The World's SCARIEST Haunted House.
Taylor Swift announces ‘Eras’ 27-date US 2023 stadium tour

Taylor Swift announced her upcoming 2023 “Eras” U.S. tour dates on Tuesday over a week since she released her latest album, “Midnights.”. According to The Associated Press, Swift will be kicking off her 27-date tour on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. She will be ending her tour in Los Angeles with two nights on Aug. 4 and 5 at SoFi Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ

