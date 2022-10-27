Read full article on original website
MLW STREAMING BATTLE RIOT IV THIS THURSDAY FOR FREE ON PRO WRESTLING TV
Major League Wrestling will kick off their new "season" this Thursday, streaming the Battle Riot IV event live for free on Pro Wrestling TV, their new streaming partner. The 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion) Kross, Jacob Fatu, MLW Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman, Lince Dorada, Sami Callihan, Little Guido, Homicide, Ken Broadway, Gangrel, Davey Richards, KC Navarro, Mr. Thomas, Arez, Microman, Mini Abismo Negro, The SAT, La Estrella, NZO, Savio Vega, Madds Kruger, Myron Reed, Matt Cross, Alex Kane, Taya Valkyrie and more.
'BLACK ADAM' TOPS BOX OFFICE IN SECOND WEEK OF RELEASE, CROSSES $100 MILLION MARK DOMESTICALLY
The Rock's DC Comics film Black Adam easily won the box office in its second week of release, earning $27.7 million domestically at the box office. This brings the film over $100 million domestically. Worldwide, the film has made in the $166,839,000 range, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com. The film will likely...
'YOUNG ROCK' RETURNS TO NBC FOR NEW SEASON THIS FRIDAY, DETAILS ON FIRST EPISODE
NBC's Young Rock returns with new episodes for its third season this Friday 11/4 at 8:30 PM EST. The premiere episode is titled The People Need You and features the following plot - "After losing the election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from politics. In 1985, Rocky Johnson learns there's consequences to crossing Vince McMahon."
XFL TO REVEAL TEAM NAMES, LOGOS TOMORROW
The resurrected XFL will reveal their new team names and logos tomorrow morning at 8 AM EST via their website and social media channels. The football league, now owned by Dani Garcia and Dwayne Johnson, will return in 2023.
LEGENDARY PROMOTER, FORMER ROH BOOKER JOIN MLW
Gary Juster, the legendary long-time promoter who has worked for Verne Gagne, WCW and Ring of Honor (as well as promoting lots of his own events) over the years, has come on board withn MLW, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Juster will be working in something of an elder statesmen role, advising...
USO PRAISES AVA RAINE'S DEBUT, WALLER CALLS OUT TRUTH AND MORE
Jimmy Uso Blown Away By The Rock's Daughter's WWE Debut, She's A Star! | TMZ Sports.
DREW MCINTYRE CHECKS IN FROM SHEAMUS' WEDDING
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WHAT HAPPENS TO SMACKDOWN IF THE WORLD SERIES GOES TO GAME SIX, KEVIN PATRICK JOINS 'AFTER THE BELL' AND MORE
If The World Series goes to Game Six this Friday, Smackdown will be shifted over to FS1. The twisted origins of Mankind: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas.
GUNTHER VS. REY ON SMACKDOWN, SD BRAND TOURS EUROPE, BRON RETURNS ON NXT AND MORE
Beyond tonight's live Raw, WWE has a busy week ahead leading into Saturday's Crown Jewel PPV. Tonight, the Smackdown brand has a live event in Stuttgart, Germany at the Porsche Arena. Tomorrow, WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker returning, WWE NXT Women's Champion...
GCW ANNOUNCING NEW STREAMING HOME IN AM, WEST COAST PREMIERE OF 'IRON SHEIK MASSACRE' THIS SATURDAY AND MORE
Mick Foley announced he would be taking a break from Twitter due to the unrest there of late after Elon Musk acquired the platform. Pluto TV announced today that they will be adding several shows, including WOW - Women of Wrestling, from the CBS library to its on-demand service by the end of the year.
HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM NIKKI CROSS, MAIN EVENT LINEUP FOR THURSDAY & MORE
Add Titus O'Neil to the list of those heading to Saudi Arabia for WWE this week. *R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin vs. Duke Hudson & Von Wagner. *Dana Brooke vs. Kiana James. Steven Fernandes sent the following...Deadline reported that Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, Wesley Kimmel and Mary Elizabeth Ellis have joined the cast of Dwayne Johnson's 'Red One' joining previously announced Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and Kiernan Shipka.
TENILLE 'EMMA' DASHWOOD COMMENTS ON LAST NIGHT'S WWE RETURN
Tenille Dashwood, back in WWE as Emma, posted the following on her Instagram account:. "5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! ??. I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the...
10/30 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: ORIGINAL MIDNIGHT EXPRESS CAPTURE AWA TAG TITLES, WWE'S FAN APPRECIATION EVENT IN CT, CWHOLLYWOOD IS BORN, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN COMPETES IN MEMPHIS AND MORE
On this day in history in .... 1969 - Antonio Inoki & Michiaki defeat Buddy Austin & Mr. Atomic to win back the JWA All Asian Tag Team Championship in Gifu, Japan. The belts had been held up following an earlier match between the two teams on October 10th. This would be Inoki's last title in the JWA, as he would was fired from in December of 1971 while still holding the tag titles. Reportedly, Inoki was planning a coup against JWA management. Inoki would go on to form New Japan Pro Wrestling three months later.
LARRY THE DOG, AEW’S TICKET SALES PROBLEM, STORIES THAT MAKE NO LOGICAL SENSE YET GET REPORTED ANYWAY AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Rick Knox. What can I say? I know he is in AEW because of the Bucks, but he sucks so much! I always thought the referees were supposed to act like legit referees, even though they have a script to follow. But why is he so awful? He makes me want to skip the matches because I know he’s going to act like a fool and distract from the wrestlers in the ring.
BRET HART & MORE DISCUSS STAMPEDE ON 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES', WOW LINEUP FOR THIS WEEKEND & MORE
Stampede Wrestling will be featured on tomorrow's Tales from the Territories on Vice TV. Bret Hart and Abdullah the Butcher are among those on the panel discussing the Calgary territory. As the month ends, Vice TV never aired their Vince McMahon documentary. The latest episode of VH-1's The Surreal Life...
HIP HOP STAR BOW WOW RESPONDS TO BEING CALLED OUT BY AEW'S SWERVE & MORE
Hip-hop star Bow Wow tweeted the following after former AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland mentioned his name on the latest edition of RJ City's YouTube interview series "Hey, EW" "Halloween" - Vlog 393. I Went To The World's SCARIEST Haunted House.
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
Ben Platt Finally Talked About The Negative Reaction To The “Dear Evan Hansen” Movie
The Dear Evan Hansen movie was widely criticized online, particularly for Ben's role as a high school student.
Taylor Swift announces ‘Eras’ 27-date US 2023 stadium tour
Taylor Swift announced her upcoming 2023 “Eras” U.S. tour dates on Tuesday over a week since she released her latest album, “Midnights.”. According to The Associated Press, Swift will be kicking off her 27-date tour on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. She will be ending her tour in Los Angeles with two nights on Aug. 4 and 5 at SoFi Stadium.
11 Quizzes That Are For Frog Lovers And Frog Lovers ONLY
Trust me, this is the kind of content you need right now.
