Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Geneice Elaine (Bailey) Brown, 84, High Ridge
Geneice Elaine (Bailey) Brown, 84, of High Ridge died Oct. 16, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Brown was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Murphy. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano and was a talented seamstress and artist. Born Dec. 11, 1937, in Denver, Colo., she was the daughter of the late Genevieve and George Bailey. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gary Brown.
myleaderpaper.com
Richard David "Rick" Wader II, 45, Potosi
Richard David "Rick" Wader II, 45, of Potosi died Oct. 26, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. Mr. Wader was a paramedic with the Emergency Department of South City Hospital and a volunteer with the Madison Fire Department. For the past 20 years, he served as an EMT, paramedic, and firefighter. He will be remembered for his selfless service in the community with multiple organizations including Backstoppers, Hartbauer-McBride and Bikers For Babies. Born Feb. 12, 1977, in St Louis, he was the son of Rick and Linda “Lynn” (Gebhardt) Wader of Potosi.
myleaderpaper.com
Ronald William White, 84, Barnhart
Ronald William White, 84, of Barnhart died Oct. 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. White was retired from H.W. Herrell Distributing and was a member of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Imperial. He was a member of VFW Post 2593 and the Antique Car Club and a former member of the Pastime Club in Imperial. He loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Born Dec. 5, 1937, in Kimmswick, he was the son of the late Walter and Irma (Roesch) White. He was preceded in death by his wife: Florine White.
myleaderpaper.com
David Eugene Barton, 69, Cedar Hill
David Eugene Barton, 69, of Cedar Hill died Oct. 21, 2022, at his home. Mr. Barton, a 1971 graduate of Northwest High School, worked for many years at Chrysler and Missouri Athletic Club but his passion was always being a barber. He was known as “Barber Dave” and even after closing his shop, Dave’s Continental Hairstyles on High Ridge Blvd., he still cut hair at home. He was a fitness buff, loved fishing and will be remembered for his stories, his laughter and his love for music and his family. Born Jan. 31, 1953, in High Ridge, he was the son of the late Ruth (Cooley) and Lloyd Barton.
myleaderpaper.com
Northwest students complete Cedar Hill Fire mural
An engine bay at Cedar Hill Fire Protection District’s Station 3 in Byrnesville now has a splash of color, thanks to the Northwest High School Mural Club. The club, made up of Northwest High School students, painted two murals on the engine bay walls at the station, 8790 Byrnesville Road.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills man, Potosi woman hurt in crash north of De Soto
A Park Hills man and a Potosi woman were injured Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 21 and 110 north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:32 p.m., Jesse M. Brawley, 47, of Farmington was driving a southbound 1998 Dodge Dakota and...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested in connection with U-Haul truck theft
A 27-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found with a stolen U-Haul box truck at a gas station in the Fenton area. The truck had been stolen from RC Logistics, 2931 High Ridge Blvd., in High Ridge, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An RC...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold buys two homes served by eroding bridge
The city of Arnold has agreed to purchase two homes at the end of Dudler Drive for a total of $389,000 in order to remove an eroding bridge at the end of the subdivision, which is off Jeffco Boulevard in the north part of the city. The city will pay...
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto Holiday Home Tour set Nov. 26, tickets available now
Tickets are on sale for the 13th annual Get Healthy De Soto Holiday Home Tour, to be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Tickets cost $15 each or two for $25. Each one comes with a booklet featuring a map and detailed information about each of the 10 stops on the tour. Organizers typically limit sales to about 300 tickets, so getting yours early is advised.
myleaderpaper.com
Rock Fire District to temporarily shut down House 3 for repairs
The Rock Community Fire Protection District will temporarily shut down one of its houses for up to two months so mold can be removed and other projects completed at the building, Chief Kevin Wingbermuehle said. He said House 3 at 3540 Lonedell Road west of Arnold is expected to close...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man struck by car near House Springs; driver allegedly flees
Eric M. Fitzgerald, 43, of Imperial was injured Friday evening, Oct. 28, when he was walking on Hillsboro House Springs Road south of Tower Road south of House Springs and was struck by a car driven by an unknown person who allegedly fled the scene, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
myleaderpaper.com
County theater group looks for new home; performances set for Nov. 10, Dec. 10
For Spotlight Community Theatre, the show must go on, even if the troupe no longer has a place to call home. The countywide group, which will hold performances in November and December, is based in a Festus building right now, but is losing its lease, said Courtney Wisely, who founded the amateur community theater troupe in March.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man sentenced to 20 years following probation violation
Cameron S. Shores, 43, of De Soto has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after violating the terms of his probation. He had been placed on five years’ probation after pleading guilty to drug charges in August 2018, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Jefferson County Div....
myleaderpaper.com
Pet spot: Family seeks one cat but adopts two
Susan Coleman said she and her husband, who live in De Soto, planned to adopt a cat but ended up bringing home two instead – Sully and Taz, who are believed to be about 5 years old. “We had a cat for seven years and he died of cancer,”...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Marching Tigers take their show on the road
The Festus High School Marching Tigers took their traditional trip to the heart of Missouri - Columbia - to take part in the annual University of Missouri Homecoming Parade. One of nine high school marching bands in the procession, the Tigers entertained parade fans all along the route, and the Festus drumline took first for the second year in a row as the best percussion section.
myleaderpaper.com
Catalytic converter stolen from van at Arnold medical equipment company
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a van parked inside a fenced-in parking lot at Home Care Equipment. The damage to the 2007 Chevrolet Express van was estimated at about $1,000, police reported. The theft occurred between about 5 p.m. Oct. 6 and 9 a.m....
myleaderpaper.com
Catalytic converter cut off SUV at Arnold rehab clinic
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a SSM Physical Therapy and Day Institute SUV. The cost to repair the vehicle was estimated at $4,000, police reported. The converter was cut off the 2018 Ford Escape while it was parked outside the rehabilitation clinic at 4...
Comments / 0