David Eugene Barton, 69, of Cedar Hill died Oct. 21, 2022, at his home. Mr. Barton, a 1971 graduate of Northwest High School, worked for many years at Chrysler and Missouri Athletic Club but his passion was always being a barber. He was known as “Barber Dave” and even after closing his shop, Dave’s Continental Hairstyles on High Ridge Blvd., he still cut hair at home. He was a fitness buff, loved fishing and will be remembered for his stories, his laughter and his love for music and his family. Born Jan. 31, 1953, in High Ridge, he was the son of the late Ruth (Cooley) and Lloyd Barton.

CEDAR HILL, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO