WKTV
Early voting begins in New York
UTICA, N.Y. - The midterm elections are just over a week away, but some voters are getting an early start. Early voting began Saturday for the November general election, with New York voters casting their ballots for governor, state Senate and Assembly, as well as congressional offices. Early voting began...
WKTV
Hochul makes FCC aware of thousands of addresses struggling with broadband access
ALBANY, N.Y. -- In an effort to ensure all homes have access to high-speed internet, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the process of getting all addresses in the nation access to broadband internet has begun. The federal challenge process helps to better locate areas unserved or underserved by broadband...
WKTV
Police increasing patrols Halloween weekend
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced, Thursday that law enforcement throughout the state will increase patrols in an effort to decrease impaired and reckless driving, during the Halloween weekend. State Police will also buckle down on the sale of alcohol to minors during the five-day crackdown. This special enforcement...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley shows off their Halloween Spirit
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Streets and sidewalks around the Mohawk Valley were full of ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes Monday, all with one goal in mind, candy!. One place these trick-or-treaters were sure to have a good time was at a haunted carnival on Old Burrstone Road. Kids who stopped by not only received candy but also got to take a picture with a spooky clown. They were also able to play games, win prizes and eat popcorn.
