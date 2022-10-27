ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

IDENTIFIED: Man on motorized unit hit by train in Selma

By Dom McAndrew
 4 days ago

SELMA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man who died after he was struck by a train on his motorized unit in Selma last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say George Prendiz Gonzales, 66, was the man who was hit on the railroad crossing at Floral Avenue, near Front Street, on October 21.

Officials say the man was crossing the railroad tracks when his motorized unit became lodged in the tracks and he was hit and killed by the train.

YourCentralValley.com

