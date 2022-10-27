Read full article on original website
scttx.com
Daphne LaRock Seeks Re-Election for Center ISD School Board
October 31, 2022 - Hello, my name is Daphne LaRock and I'm excited to announce that I am up for Re-election for the Center ISD School Board. Early voting began October 24th and will continue through November 4th at the Community House. Election day will be held November 8th. I...
Natchitoches Times
The eyesore is no more
Council approves Hopeville demolition while also discussing mobile home park variance. The City Council seems amenable to amending the mobile home policy after discussion at the meeting Monday. The current mobile home policy prohibits creation of a new mobile home park and expansion of an existing one in the City...
Shreveport Economic Developer Allegedly Fired in Retaliation
Drew Mouton, Shreveport's Director of Economic Development was notified last Friday that his employment with the City of Shreveport was terminated due to allegations made against him. Mouton's attorney, Allison Jones issued the following statement concerning Mouton's firing:. “It is clear to Mr. Mouton that the actions in this matter...
scttx.com
Timpson Community Mourns Loss of Councilman Walker
October 29, 2022 - Timpson councilman Kenneth "Kenny" Walker was laid to rest following services held at First Baptist Church of Timpson on Saturday, October 29, 2022. After the ceremony, a funeral procession left the church traveling south on State Highway 87 escorted by the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department of which Walker was a member and Shelby County Constable Precinct 5.
KLTV
Skeleton displays draw visitors to Longview neighborhood for Halloween
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A neighborhood street in Longview is putting on quite the skeleton display and getting lots of attention from the community. “Halloween has always been big here, but you know, the skeletons are something new,” said neighbor Ricardo Viloria. Stillmeadow Lane in the Wildwood community in...
scttx.com
Phil Calvert Running for Center ISD School Board (Pd Adv)
October 31, 2022 - Phil Calvert is a candidate for a seat on the Center Independent School District Board. I have reason to believe that Phil Calvert would be a VALUABLE asset on the School Board where he can utilize his unique abilities to analyze complex issues and provide innovative solutions.
scttx.com
Lufkin Manhunt Ends in Garrison; SC Law Enforcement Assist in Capture
October 29, 2022 - A manhunt that began in Lufkin Friday, October 29, 2022, ended safely in Garrison with the capture of the suspect with the assistance of multiple agencies including officers from Shelby County. Law enforcement officials from Shelby County included Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Shelby County Constables from...
KSLA
City of Shreveport terminates economic development director
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Attorney Allison A. Jones, Drew Mouton has been terminated from his position as director of economic development due to allegations he claims are “false” and “defamatory.”. Jones says Mouton was told of his dismissal on Friday, Oct. 28. She also says...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
KEDM
Former Bossier City officer and president of police union pleads guilty in federal court
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that. Harold W. Sanford, Jr., 52, of Bossier City, Louisiana, appeared before United States. District Judge Donald E. Walter today and pleaded guilty to charges related to his recent. arrest and involvement in stealing funds from the Bossier City Police...
Rent Out an Entire Ranch for $875 Just 2 Hours From Shreveport
You Can Live Out Your Best Ranching Life For Just $875 a Night. Before you freak out at the price let me remind your his ranch is welcoming you and your 13 closest friends so make sure you split the cost with them. Silver Star Ranch Isn't Just a Beautiful...
Winn Parish man dies in Natchitoches Parish crash
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 84. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Thomas Kennedy of Winnfield, La. During the investigation, officials discovered that a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Kennedy, was westbound on US Highway […]
KLTV
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department, Community Members Locate Stolen 4-Wheeler
On October 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began working the report of a 2021 Honda Rancher 400 that was stolen from a property on Highway 7 E in Center. Deputies were able to obtain video footage of the suspect driving the four-wheeler and turning...
scttx.com
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 11
Four of five of Shelby County’s varsity football teams took won this past week. The Center Roughriders are now 6-3 overall. They have a 3-2 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. This week the ‘Riders hosted Bullard on Thursday and won by a 62-29 score. They will now travel to Brownsboro on Friday, November 4, 2022 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bears Stadium. The Bears are 2-7 overall and 0-5 in District 8. They lost at Rusk on Thursday 48-23.
KSLA
KSLA News 12 brings home three Emmy Awards
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took home three trophies from the 2022 Mid-America Emmy Awards in St. Louis, Missouri. The station was nominated for nine total awards and was the only station in the ArkLaTex to be nominated or win in any category. Evening Anchor Doug Warner...
Candle fire destroys Longview bathroom
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 105 Fifth Ave. Sunday afternoon. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered the building and found a fire in a bathroom that had burned into a wall. Firefighters were able to...
KSLA
Crumbl Cookies coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crumbl Cookies is set to open a location in Shreveport during the first week of November. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Crumbl Cookies on Youree Drive will officially open its doors. The new store is located at 7020 Youree Dr. Owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck, are excited to start serving fans in Shreveport. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Bossier City, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KSLA
Man shot while walking on E Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was walking on E Kings Highway between Atlantic Avenue and Fremont Street when he heard a gunshot and felt a sting in his back. On Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call about a shooting victim arriving at a hospital. When SPD officers arrived, they learned that the victim was walking in the 1100 block of E Kings Highway when he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back.
