BBC
India bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 141, many still missing
At least 141 people died when a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat. A local official said most of those who had died were women, children or elderly. The bridge in Morbi had been reopened just a week ago after repairs. There was overcrowding on the...
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
BBC
Manston migrant centre: What are the problems?
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised over the conditions at a migrant processing centre at Manston in Kent. There are thousands of migrants at the camp, which the local Conservative MP Roger Gale says is now "overwhelmed". What is Manston migrant centre?. Manston, a former military base in Kent,...
BBC
South Korea: How the Halloween tragedy unfolded
After more than 150 people died in a deadly crush in Seoul on Saturday night, the BBC looks at how the tragedy unfolded. By early evening on Saturday, thousands of mainly young people had converged in Itaewon in the centre of the South Korean capital, a lively party spot whose warren-like streets and alleys are filled with bars and restaurants.
BBC
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
BBC
Road blocked by fires as youths rampage in Dundee
A road in Dundee has been blocked by a series of deliberate fires as youths hurled fireworks in the streets. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to an incident on Beauly Square in the city's Kirkton area at around 17:30. Videos on social media show fires...
BBC
Sale firefighter killed in the line of duty honoured with plaque
A firefighter who was killed in the line of duty more than a century ago has been honoured with a plaque near the site of his death. John Johnson Hunt died when he was hit by a falling roof while fighting a fire at the Brooklands Hotel in Sale, Greater Manchester, in 1909.
BBC
Itaewon crowd crush: 'I was trying to do CPR, but they were both dead'
Partygoers have described being asked to resuscitate victims by carrying out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on them, despite never having done it before. Ana, a 24-year-old from Spain, and her friend, 19-year-old Melissa from Germany, had been at a bar next to where the crush happened and were trying to leave at about 23:00 local time (14:00 GMT) when they saw ambulances coming in and police running around asking people to move to make space for bringing out the dead and injured.
BBC
Bletchley Park codebreaker correspondence handed to archive
A collection of material related to Britain's World War 2 codebreakers is being handed to a Cambridge university college archive. The material given by families of Bletchley Park's codebreakers was gathered by historian Joel Greenberg. Allen Packwood, director of the centre, said the documents "shed light on the interrelationships between...
BBC
Dying dad's Scunthorpe Utd gift to daughter given to charity in error
A football jersey gifted to a girl by her father before he died from brain cancer has mistakenly been donated to charity. Sydney, 10, received the Scunthorpe United top for her eighth birthday. Married father-of-three Dave died on 6 November last year, aged 46. The family believe the shirt, which...
BBC
The scary Halloween costumes islanders wore 90 years ago
Photographs of islanders' frightening Halloween costumes from 90 years ago have been unearthed from National Trust for Scotland's archives. The images were taken by American folklorist Margaret Faye Shaw on South Uist in the Western Isles in 1932. Wool and sheepskin were used to make some of the...
BBC
Police called to 'illegal rave' in Hambrook warehouse
Police have been called to what they describe as an illegal rave in a disused warehouse on the outskirts of Bristol. A number of vehicles started arriving on Old Gloucester Road in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Avon and Somerset Police attended and put road...
BBC
Sharlotte Naglis: Mum devastated as drink-driver sentence appeal rejected
The mother of a girl killed by a driver has said she is "devastated" that an appeal to increase his sentence has been rejected. Six-year-old Sharlotte Naglis and her father were struck while walking in Endon Road, Norton Green, Stoke-on-Trent, in June 2021. John Owen, 46, was jailed for just...
BBC
Police boss apologises to murdered woman's family
A police force's most senior officer has apologised to the family of a woman who was murdered by her former partner. Kerry Power, 36, was strangled by David Wilder in Plymouth in 2013. On the night she died she called 999, but did not speak and so the call was...
BBC
Stockport nursery baby death: Third person arrested
A third person has been arrested following the death of a baby who suffered a "medical episode" at a nursery in May. The eight-month-old girl, who was at Tiny Toes nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester, was taken to hospital where she later died. Two people were arrested on suspicion...
BBC
Fifteen taken to hospital after 11-car crash on M42
Fifteen people were taken to hospital after a crash involving 11 vehicles in Warwickshire. It happened on the southbound carriageway of the M42 between junctions 11 and 10 near Tamworth on Sunday shortly before 17:30 GMT. Motorist Richard Francis tweeted his "casual evening drive" had turned to "absolute carnage in...
BBC
Rowan Thompson: Trust failures contributed to death - coroner
Communication failures at a mental health trust "probably caused or contributed to" the death of a teenager at a hospital, a coroner has said. Rowan Thompson died at Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust's (GMMH) Prestwich Hospital in October 2020. An inquest at Rochdale Coroner's Court heard poor communication led to...
BBC
Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges
The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
BBC
Seoul Halloween crush: Aftermath of disaster in pictures
