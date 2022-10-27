Partygoers have described being asked to resuscitate victims by carrying out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on them, despite never having done it before. Ana, a 24-year-old from Spain, and her friend, 19-year-old Melissa from Germany, had been at a bar next to where the crush happened and were trying to leave at about 23:00 local time (14:00 GMT) when they saw ambulances coming in and police running around asking people to move to make space for bringing out the dead and injured.

2 DAYS AGO