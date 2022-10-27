Tigers' Augustin twins are double trouble for foes

WARSAW – Maken and Makenley Augustin get along magnificently and agree on almost any subject, except when it comes to playing FIFI 22.

The soccer-playing twins who hail from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, are just too competitive to give in to one another.

“I always beat him and he gets mad,” said Maken.

“Nooo, I always win but he tells everyone that he win,” said Makenley, who is a few minutes older than his sibling.

Both are winners on the soccer pitch for James Kenan, although they play different roles.

Maken is an aggressive striker who was Duplin Elite’s Mr. Soccer last fall when he scored 34 goals and dished out 25 assists. He has 23 goals and 20 assists this season and put in 18 during his sophomore year.

Makenley has five goals and 15 assists as a play-making midfielder who would rather set up shots than send them into the back of the net.

The twins have led the high-scoring Tigers to a 18-0-1 overall mark and 10-0 slate in East Central 2A Conference play and on the verge of winning their fourth straight conference title. They include a pair when powerhouse Clinton was in the league.

Maken is one of the fastest player on the sod in the state.

“He gets the ball and can do so much,” said JK coach Mitchell Quinn. “He can take over a game. What he can do is really unbelievable. He plays the game very hard.

Makenley, on the other hand, is a soccer quarterback.

“He’s a coach on the field,” Quinn said. “I can always count on him to get us organized and to get the offense going.”

Classmate Berlin David, who also came from Haiti, said the twins are uniquely talented.

“Maken really doesn’t like losing and shows that in his temperament,” David said. “Personality-wise, he is very competitive and everything we do together he makes it a competition, which I really understand. But he’s very humble because he’s the best player on our team but he never acts above or talks like he’s better than us. He got crazy-great ability, skills and instincts.”

Makenley, though, is more reserved, says David.

“He’s more outgoing and a real leader on our team,” David said. “He keeps us on track.”

Makenley said his brother is talented and has an inner drive.

“He’s hungry and plays fast,” Makenley said. “He’s always been fast but he’s learned to control the ball so much better when he got in high school. It was kind of like, get him the ball and watch him go.”

Leaving Haiti

became necessary

The twins have three younger sisters and moved to Duplin County after an earthquake ravaged Haiti on Jan. 20, 2010. More than 220,000 people died, 5 million homes were destroyed and 1.5 million people were forced to live in make-shift houses because of the 7.0 magnitude force of nature.

Twelve years later the country still struggles with food insecurity, malnutrition, water-borne diseases and epidemics.

“We lost everything, including our property and my dad wanted us to have a better life,” Maken said. “Before the earthquake it was so nice there, school was fun. But most of the important stuff was destroyed.”

Makenley said in agreement, “It was a very good place until the earthquake,but it was difficult for people to find food, go to school or do normal things. My little sister used to cry all the time. It was hard on everyone. The country was turned upside down.”

Father Gerome and Makenley were the first to arrive on U.S. soil. Maken, his mother Nicole and sisters Lori, 14 and Shinayda, 8, and older sister McIke, 22, followed.

“It was hard to learn the language and I still struggle with my accent,” Maken said. “I speak it better than I write. It was also hard in the classroom because I’m such a hands-on learner. I need a visual before I can comprehend it.”

The Augustins had less trouble adapting to soccer in the U.S.

“We have a lot of chemistry on the field,” Makenley said. “I know where he is and where he’s going and he knows what to expect from me most of the time. We like to practice and that also helps.”

JK faces Southwest Onslow and Wallace-Rose Hill this week in its attempt to finish the regular season with an unbeaten mark.

Both feel the Tigers can make a strong run in the upcoming 2A playoffs.

“Our strength is attacking,” Makenley said. “We keep the ball and put pressure on teams. If we keep our heads together we can go all the way to the end.”

Yet the twins have come to cherish some American cuisine.

“Pizza is great,” said Maken. “And McDonald's McChicken and double."

“Yes, pizza,” said Makenley in agreement. “And hot wings. But the food in Haiti is so much better. The fruits are better and in general the food is just healthier and tastes better.”

The Tigers have another Haitian, forward Peter Omega, who has scored 20 goals this season. Berlin has nine cage ringers for JK, which has had few close matches this season.

That will likely change in the playoffs, but JK is clearly a team that has the firepower to keep up with any school in its bracket.

And any strategy starts with stopping the Augustin twins from doing their traditional Kongo dance moves on the field.