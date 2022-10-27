ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Halloween Events In Green Country

It's Halloween and there are lots of events and activities happening all around Green Country. Tulsa Parks will be hosting a "Halloween Carnival" at Lacy Park near East Virgin and North Peoria from 6 to 8 p.m. In Collinsville, the city will host "Hocus Pocus in the Plaza", which starts...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Boys' Home boys learn mechanical skills during Hot Rod Camp

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The boys at Tulsa Boys' Home recently participated in "Hot Rod Camp" hosted by the Heart of a Craftsman outreach ministry. The boys learned various mechanical skills including checking spark plugs and step-by-step instructions on how to complete an oil change. The camp is about...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa USA BMX stadium wins 4 construction awards

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The USA BMX Hardesty National Stadium and National Headquarters, constructed as a Vision Tulsa project, won four awards at the ABC, also known as the Associated Builders and Contractors, Oklahoma Excellence in Construction Awards Banquet held in Tulsa last week. “These Excellence in Construction Awards...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Halloween events happening at Tulsa Parks this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks is holding several events for trick-or-treaters this weekend. On Friday, October 28, there will be a Halloween Carnival at the Whiteside Park Tennis Courts, 4009 S. Pittsburg, from 6 to 8 p.m. This carnival is limited to children ages 8 and under. Activities include unlimited carnival games, food trucks, and a costume contest.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Pet of the Week: Rolo The Chiweenie

TULSA, Okla. - It's time for our pet of the week. This is Rolo, a nearly-year-old male Chiweenie. He is a highly energetic little guy and loves to play with other dogs. He loves squeaky toys and is learning his puppy manners. Rolo would love to be part of an active family or go to a home with another dog for him to play with.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Meet Sprite, an adopted cat on the hunt at Tulsa mulch site

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has a new employee. Sprite was adopted from Tulsa Animal Welfare to help manage the mice infestation at the city’s mulch site. Mice have been eating through the wiring of their heavy equipment, creating hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. In fact, city officials believe that mice was responsible for a fire that destroyed a piece of equipment.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

AMC hosts 'Tulsa King' premiere two weeks before airing on Paramount+

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A sold-out premiere was held at Owasso AMC for the new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King" and "Yellowstone" season five. "Tulsa King" was shot right here in Tulsa and starred Sylvester Stallone. There were many individuals excited to see the new series since the premiere won't...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Study says average Tulsans can't 'live comfortably'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new study suggests the average Tulsan cannot afford to live comfortably while buying or renting a home. The study by the website GoBankingRates defines “living comfortably” as only dedicating 50% of one’s income to necessities. Ginny Hensley, the Tulsa Housing Authority’s vice president of communications, said that’s becoming less and less feasible across the country.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Muskogee woman with dementia

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Muskogee Police Department for 80-year-old Carolyn Manies. Maines was last seen on October 31 around 3:30 p.m. in Muskogee. She was last seen in gray pants, a gray shirt, and black shoes.
TULSA, OK

