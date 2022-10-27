Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
City officials celebrate largest development in downtown Bixby history at groundbreaking
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Precision Equity broke ground on their new mixed-use development today in downtown Bixby. This development includes 133 luxury apartments, a concealed 300-space parking structure, over 16,000 square feet of retail space, and associated amenities for the mixed-use space. Precision equity's VIctor Whitmore and Joel Thompson...
Midtown Tulsa donut shop vandalized for second time in one month
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa donut shop was vandalized for the second time in October. The Donut Hole, at East 33rd Street and South Peoria Avenue, had its front door shattered again, less than a month after the door and windows were smashed, as well as a register and electronic equipment stolen.
news9.com
Halloween Events In Green Country
It's Halloween and there are lots of events and activities happening all around Green Country. Tulsa Parks will be hosting a "Halloween Carnival" at Lacy Park near East Virgin and North Peoria from 6 to 8 p.m. In Collinsville, the city will host "Hocus Pocus in the Plaza", which starts...
12-year-old ran over by hayride still critical; Friends raise money for family expenses
GROVE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol released details over the weekend regarding a young girl ran over after falling off a hayride near Grove. Now friends of the family of Vinalee Follmuth are raising money as the she remains critical at St. Francis in Tulsa, Okla. “Vinalee is an energetic, fun, loving, kind little girl. She loves life and loves...
KTUL
Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa to close at end of year after death of owner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa staple Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse is set to close it's doors at the end of year following the death of its owner, Edmond Slyman. Slyman purchased the restaurant from his uncle, Fred Jospeh, who founded the steakhouse in 1962. "As a family, we have...
Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse closing after 60 years in business
SAPULPA, Okla. — After 60 years in business, family-owned, Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, the business announced on social media on Sunday. The closure follows the death of its owner, Edmond “Tex” Slyman, in July after a long illness. Slyman’s...
Stabbings outside Halloween party in quiet gated community upset Sapulpa neighborhood
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for stabbing three young men outside a Halloween party at a home near S 33rd W Ave and W 81st St S early Sunday morning. Sapulpa Police initially said Sunday morning that...
KTUL
Tulsa Boys' Home boys learn mechanical skills during Hot Rod Camp
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The boys at Tulsa Boys' Home recently participated in "Hot Rod Camp" hosted by the Heart of a Craftsman outreach ministry. The boys learned various mechanical skills including checking spark plugs and step-by-step instructions on how to complete an oil change. The camp is about...
KTUL
Tulsa USA BMX stadium wins 4 construction awards
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The USA BMX Hardesty National Stadium and National Headquarters, constructed as a Vision Tulsa project, won four awards at the ABC, also known as the Associated Builders and Contractors, Oklahoma Excellence in Construction Awards Banquet held in Tulsa last week. “These Excellence in Construction Awards...
KTUL
Hodges Bend hosts Halloween brunch to bring community together, celebrate fall season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — GB Provisions, owner of Topeca Coffee, Hodges Bend, Lowood Modern Woodfire, and Saturn Room hosted fall activities to bring the community together and celebrate the Halloween season. Today, Hodges Bend is hosting a Halloween brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is part of...
KTUL
Humane Society of Tulsa asking for donations after two animal cruelty rescues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for donations after rescuing 46 animals from two separate cases of animal cruelty and neglect in Green Country. On Wednesday, HST was contacted by the Sapulpa Animal Control after responding to a call where a dog had been shot in the head.
Halloween events happening at Tulsa Parks this weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks is holding several events for trick-or-treaters this weekend. On Friday, October 28, there will be a Halloween Carnival at the Whiteside Park Tennis Courts, 4009 S. Pittsburg, from 6 to 8 p.m. This carnival is limited to children ages 8 and under. Activities include unlimited carnival games, food trucks, and a costume contest.
news9.com
Pet of the Week: Rolo The Chiweenie
TULSA, Okla. - It's time for our pet of the week. This is Rolo, a nearly-year-old male Chiweenie. He is a highly energetic little guy and loves to play with other dogs. He loves squeaky toys and is learning his puppy manners. Rolo would love to be part of an active family or go to a home with another dog for him to play with.
Meet Sprite, an adopted cat on the hunt at Tulsa mulch site
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has a new employee. Sprite was adopted from Tulsa Animal Welfare to help manage the mice infestation at the city’s mulch site. Mice have been eating through the wiring of their heavy equipment, creating hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. In fact, city officials believe that mice was responsible for a fire that destroyed a piece of equipment.
KTUL
AMC hosts 'Tulsa King' premiere two weeks before airing on Paramount+
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A sold-out premiere was held at Owasso AMC for the new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King" and "Yellowstone" season five. "Tulsa King" was shot right here in Tulsa and starred Sylvester Stallone. There were many individuals excited to see the new series since the premiere won't...
KTUL
Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
Police: 2 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
KTUL
Study says average Tulsans can't 'live comfortably'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new study suggests the average Tulsan cannot afford to live comfortably while buying or renting a home. The study by the website GoBankingRates defines “living comfortably” as only dedicating 50% of one’s income to necessities. Ginny Hensley, the Tulsa Housing Authority’s vice president of communications, said that’s becoming less and less feasible across the country.
Hillcrest Hospital Works To Expand Appointment Options For Mammograms
TULSA, Okla. - October is breast cancer awareness month and Hillcrest Hospital wants to help make scheduling an appointment easier for women. Dr. Clint Merritt at Hillcrest Hospital South joined News On 6 to talk about new Saturday clinics which provide another option for making a mammogram appointment.
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Muskogee woman with dementia
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Muskogee Police Department for 80-year-old Carolyn Manies. Maines was last seen on October 31 around 3:30 p.m. in Muskogee. She was last seen in gray pants, a gray shirt, and black shoes.
Comments / 0