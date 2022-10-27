Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Marti Eakin Doss
Mrs. Marti Eakin Doss, 86, of Union City, passed away Saturday afternoon at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Troy First Baptist Church. Private burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Chris McCullough
Mr. Chris McCullough, 36, of Troy, passed away Wednesday at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hickman City Cemetery.
radionwtn.com
Ruth Ann Willoughby
Ruth Ann Willoughby, 63, of Paris, died Friday, October 28, 2022, in Paris. She was born Saturday, February 14, 1959, in Dickson, Tennessee, to the late Morley Robert Bates and the late Bertha Smith Bates. Ruth had formerly worked as an aide at the RoseStone Retirement Community until her health...
radionwtn.com
Billy Gene Grisham
Mr. Billy Gene Grisham, 88, of Rives, died 1:07 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Grisham was born Thursday, January 4, 1934, in Hornbeak, son of the late Paul and Irene (Woody) Grisham. He was a lifetime farmer and member of Exchange Street Church of Christ. He...
radionwtn.com
UC Officer Directs Traffic In Style–Halloween Style
Union City, Tenn.–Officer Blake Lively decided to join the Halloween festivities this morning while directing school zone traffic for the Union City Elementary School. Police officials said, “We’re sure everyone had a great laugh at Officer Lively and we’re thankful for his hard work and dedication to our community.”
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd For Season’s Last Noon On The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Commissioner Monte Starks was in charge of the brats Friday at the last Noon On The Square of the season. Starks and other volunteers were helping the Paris Quota Club provide the sack lunches for the event, which is held every Friday in October. Rockin’ Randall French performed for a large crowd. The annual event is sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Gerrell Presented With Loyal Patriot Award At Tourism Authority Meeting
Paris, Tenn.–Paris City Mayor Carlton Gerrell was presented the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest honor that can be bestowed on a Henry Countian at Monday morning’s Henry County Tourism Authority meeting. In presenting the honor, County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway thanked Gerrell for all he has done as...
radionwtn.com
Bethel’s “Phantom” Set For The Dixie
The Dixie Hosts Bethel University Renaissance Theatre’s The Phantom of the Opera. Get ready for a jaw-dropping, theatrical experience as Andrew Loyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera comes to the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon, Tennessee, for 5 performances!. Friday, November 4 | 7:00p. Saturday,...
radionwtn.com
Princess Leia On Duty At Rhea Princess & Super Hero Day
Paris, Tenn.–Princess Leia was on duty at the Rhea Elementary School’s annual Princess and Super Hero Day Friday. Actually, there were two Princess Leia’s on duty: Miranda Miller (above) and Sloan Bradshaw. There was lots of excitement for the event, with the Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter landing at the school for the kids to see. Stations where candy was handed out were provided by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris BPU, HCSO, Holley Credit Union, the Rhea PTO, TCAT, HCMS, Peppers, Rescue Squad, Judge Vicki Snyder, Puryear Fire, and Paris Special Schools. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Trinity UMC Baked Potato Bar Draws Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–Tom Beasley shows how it’s done as Jan Foy watches closely at Friday’s Trinity United Methodist Church Baked Potato Bar. A large and satisfied crowd was on hand for the event, the first that has been held for a couple of years due to COVID. As always, the church provided a great meal with BIG baked potatoes, with all kinds of toppings including chili, sour cream, cheese, bacon and more; salads with numerous toppings and homemade desserts. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
UC Season Finale Disappointing; To Face Freedom Prep Next Wee
Union City, Tenn.–The final chapter of the regular season didn’t read well for Union City. But instead of closing the book, the Tornadoes can turn the page immediately. The second of UC’s three turnovers deep in its territory set up Huntingdon’s game-winning score with less than three minutes to play Friday, leaving the Twisters on the short end of a 27-20 final vs. the visiting Mustangs.
radionwtn.com
Biggest Crowd Ever As Spooktacular Draws 5,000
Paris, Tenn.–An estimated 5,000 people were in attendance at Saturday’s annual Spooktacular–the biggest attendance ever. The Spooktacular was held at the Eiffel Tower Park and was held over a wider area of the park, including the Splash Park. Young and old in costume enjoyed the games, costume contests, pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting, Minions Dance Party, Fright Land and Fantasy Land Trails and candy handed out at several stations set up by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police, REAL Hope Center, and other local organizations. The event was organized by the City of Paris Parks and Recreation Department and Director Tony Lawrence estimated at least 5,000 were in attendance. Paris Firefighter Viviana Rodriguez Londono had a perfect spot to watch the festivities from atop the Paris Fire Truck and took this photo.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Patriots Region Champs After 47-0 Win
Henry County Patriots took care of business Friday night, defeating Portland by a score 47 to 0. The Patriots capitalized on two blocked punts and one interception leading to scoring opportunities for the Patriots. With the Victory the Patriots capture first place in the region and host the first round...
radionwtn.com
UC Discovery Kids Enjoy Day At Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–Selected students from both the third and fourth grades at Union City Elementary School recently spent the day at Discovery Park of America after being chosen as Discovery Kids as part of the school’s reward program. Ten third graders and ten more from the fourth grade...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Brown, age 42, of Obion County, Tennessee has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawfulpossession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. United States. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence Thursday evening. According to information presented in court, on August 7,...
radionwtn.com
Great Murray State Homecoming Weekend
Murray, Ky.–What a great homecoming weekend! Perfect weather for the Homecoming Parade, with hundreds of alumni returning to Murray. And The Racers scored 19 unanswered points to beat Tennessee State 19-3. Photo by David Eaton.
radionwtn.com
UC Junior Beta Adds 37 New Members
Union City, Tenn.–The Jr. Beta Club at Union City Middle School grew by 37 members Wednesday. Twenty-eight sixth graders, six students from the seventh grade, and three more from the eighth grade were inducted into the noted fraternity in ceremonies witnessed by several members of their families at the school.
Comments / 0