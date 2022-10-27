Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
225batonrouge.com
Snag a piece from a national artist in Baton Rouge Gallery’s upgraded Art-o-Mat vending machine
Editor’s note: This article has been updated since its publication to clarify the legality of cigarette vending machines. Years back, cigarette vending machines were a fixture in the corridors of certain bars and restaurants, a midcentury convenience allowing smokers to re-up with onsite ease. A few coins in the slot and a jerk of the knob released the machine’s treasure with an audible plunk, a Pavlovian sound that, unhealthy as it was, triggered sweet relief.
kadn.com
Head To Opelousas For A Fright! 2nd Annual Haunted House Taking Place Through Halloween
Layne Herpin and Saige Vasseur, joined News15 at Noon to share about a scare-tastic event taking place in Opelousas. St. Landry Parish Government is hosting their 2nd Annual Haunted House at the Yambilee Building. Head To Opelousas For A Fright! 2nd Annual Haunted House Taking Place Through Halloween. Layne Herpin...
kadn.com
Poor Boy's Riverside Inn restaurant celebrates 90 years
Broussard, La (KADN)- Poor Boy's Riverside Inn has been a traditional food destination for generations. This year owner Lori Hurst says there is even more reason to celebrate. "Ninety years in business is such a milestone for us and when I look at the whole history one Richard's grandfather and his parents and now him taking over it's just an amazing deal. The love that goes into every recipe."
Photos From the 25th Anniversary Polyester Power Hour Party (2022)
The night was filled with unparalleled excitement, music, fun and prizes as the magical retro experience made its way back to the original location of the first Polyester Power Hour Party over 20 years prior.
These Hilarious Memes Show City's Sense of Humor After SUV Crash Tears Apart Youngsville Sports Complex Sign
No one has more fun with roundabouts than Youngsville.
wbrz.com
Halloween weekend festivities throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, the city of Baton Rouge has a number of festivities leading up to Halloween. Trick or Treating will take place around the capital city on Monday from 6 pm.. to 8 p.m. BRPD says this year it plans on having heavy enforcement around while kids are out.
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silently
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Louisiana witness at Duson reported watching a cigar-shaped object and a square-shaped object crossing the sky under 100 feet at about 9:30 p.m. on June 29, 2022, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
theadvocate.com
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
wbrz.com
One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
kadn.com
Rally For Rozas, Fundraiser For LPD Officer, This Weekend
Anita Begnaud with DLU and Charles Broussard, President of the Lafayette Police Association, joined News15 at Noon to share about how the community can Rally for Rozas. This fundraiser will support Officer Rozas and his family during recovery. The Police Association of Lafayette and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. welcome everyone to...
brproud.com
1 injured in Choctaw Drive shooting Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were reportedly fired on Choctaw Drive Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the area of Choctaw Drive and 38th Street regarding a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured. This is a developing story.
Movies in the Parc Happening Saturday in Downtown Lafayette
The best part about Movies in the Parc is that it is free to attend.
theadvocate.com
Hickory burger, beef and bean nachos and tater skins: Best things we ate this week
I visited (or rather walked to) Walk-On's after the LSU-Ole Miss football game last weekend. And it didn't disappoint. The Hickory Burger is one of my favorite things on the menu, primarily because of the Sweet Baby Rays barbecue sauce and onion rings that come on it. Admittedly, I did...
St. Landry School Board member arrested for shooting neighbor
Deputies say Joshua Boudreaux was shooting at the neighbor's dog and shot the neighbor instead. It was a minor injury, deputies say.
Breaux Bridge to add retail along I-10
Breaux Bridge City Government and St. Martin Economic Development are partnering with a leading development firm in search of retail partnerships to place along I-10.
Maurice Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops for Halloween
An unassuming restaurant known for its pizza and wings has "won" Halloween in the small Vermilion Parish community of Maurice.
kadn.com
Halloween Candy Buy-Back
Lafayette, La (KADN)- Quest Pediatric Dentistry is continuing its long-standing tradition of exchanging candy for cash. "Bring it to us, we'll pack it up, and ship it off. It's going to be enjoyed." Pediatric dentist Dr. Shilpa Nileshwar wants those looking to get rid of some much-needed candy. "For every...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for bank robber after heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a bank near the Perkins Rowe shopping center Friday. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. The robber reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?
If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
kadn.com
Tracking a Dry Halloween
Happy Halloween! There are no tricks in the forecast this year as we will see quiet weather around Acadiana. Temperatures will climb to near 80 this afternoon as sun and clouds mix. For trick-or-treating this evening, temperatures will fall through the 70s and we will stay dry. Overnight, a few clouds will pass through the sky with temperatures in the 50s.
