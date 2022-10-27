Broussard, La (KADN)- Poor Boy's Riverside Inn has been a traditional food destination for generations. This year owner Lori Hurst says there is even more reason to celebrate. "Ninety years in business is such a milestone for us and when I look at the whole history one Richard's grandfather and his parents and now him taking over it's just an amazing deal. The love that goes into every recipe."

BROUSSARD, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO