Lafayette, LA

225batonrouge.com

Snag a piece from a national artist in Baton Rouge Gallery’s upgraded Art-o-Mat vending machine

Editor’s note: This article has been updated since its publication to clarify the legality of cigarette vending machines. Years back, cigarette vending machines were a fixture in the corridors of certain bars and restaurants, a midcentury convenience allowing smokers to re-up with onsite ease. A few coins in the slot and a jerk of the knob released the machine’s treasure with an audible plunk, a Pavlovian sound that, unhealthy as it was, triggered sweet relief.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Poor Boy's Riverside Inn restaurant celebrates 90 years

Broussard, La (KADN)- Poor Boy's Riverside Inn has been a traditional food destination for generations. This year owner Lori Hurst says there is even more reason to celebrate. "Ninety years in business is such a milestone for us and when I look at the whole history one Richard's grandfather and his parents and now him taking over it's just an amazing deal. The love that goes into every recipe."
BROUSSARD, LA
wbrz.com

Halloween weekend festivities throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - This weekend, the city of Baton Rouge has a number of festivities leading up to Halloween. Trick or Treating will take place around the capital city on Monday from 6 pm.. to 8 p.m. BRPD says this year it plans on having heavy enforcement around while kids are out.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart

It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Rally For Rozas, Fundraiser For LPD Officer, This Weekend

Anita Begnaud with DLU and Charles Broussard, President of the Lafayette Police Association, joined News15 at Noon to share about how the community can Rally for Rozas. This fundraiser will support Officer Rozas and his family during recovery. The Police Association of Lafayette and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. welcome everyone to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

1 injured in Choctaw Drive shooting Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were reportedly fired on Choctaw Drive Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the area of Choctaw Drive and 38th Street regarding a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Halloween Candy Buy-Back

Lafayette, La (KADN)- Quest Pediatric Dentistry is continuing its long-standing tradition of exchanging candy for cash. "Bring it to us, we'll pack it up, and ship it off. It's going to be enjoyed." Pediatric dentist Dr. Shilpa Nileshwar wants those looking to get rid of some much-needed candy. "For every...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for bank robber after heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a bank near the Perkins Rowe shopping center Friday. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. The robber reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?

If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Tracking a Dry Halloween

Happy Halloween! There are no tricks in the forecast this year as we will see quiet weather around Acadiana. Temperatures will climb to near 80 this afternoon as sun and clouds mix. For trick-or-treating this evening, temperatures will fall through the 70s and we will stay dry. Overnight, a few clouds will pass through the sky with temperatures in the 50s.
BATON ROUGE, LA

