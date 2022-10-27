ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

St. Joseph Post

Congressman Graves optimistic about GOP chances November 8th

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is optimistic Republicans will win back the United States House of Representatives. He isn’t so sure about the Senate. Graves, a Republican running his own re-election campaign, says the matrix is good for Republicans going into the mid-term elections. “The president; his approval numbers...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

MERIL continues to help disabled live independently

People living with disabilities want to live as independently as everyone else, and that's where MERIL tries to help. Midland Empire Resources for Independent Living, or MERIL, has been in northwest Missouri since 1994 providing these services to help people live independently. Executive Director and CEO Rob Honan says while...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

AAA Kansas: Demand causing lower gas prices for now

HUTCHINSON — The up and down of gas prices continues, but for now, it's on the downslope. "Volatile is the perfect word to describe all of this year," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We've seen so many fluctuations in oil prices on the global market and then, obviously, that translates to prices we see at the pumps. Right now, we're again seeing some good news at the pumps. Gas demand has been running about 400,000 barrels lower than this same time last year."
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

