Kansas Secretary of State warns of election misinformation
TOPEKA — Text messages being sent to Kansas voters may be misleading, if those people wait until election day to vote. On Monday, the Kansas Secretary of State's office warned of misinformation sent in text messages to voters. According to a screenshot of text message provided to Democratic Rep....
Kan. woman used deceased personal care attendant’s ID number
WICHITA —A Kansas woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of...
Congressman Graves optimistic about GOP chances November 8th
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is optimistic Republicans will win back the United States House of Representatives. He isn’t so sure about the Senate. Graves, a Republican running his own re-election campaign, says the matrix is good for Republicans going into the mid-term elections. “The president; his approval numbers...
Leaders from Missouri, nationwide react to attack on Pelosi's husband
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”. Members of the Kansas and Missouri congressional...
Kansas survey sizes up Gov., digs into economy, education and election issues
TOPEKA — A statewide opinion survey by Fort Hays State University reported Tuesday a narrow majority of Kansans were satisfied with the performance of Gov. Laura Kelly and two-thirds of respondents felt the state’s economy was on the right track. The survey conducted Sept. 19 to Oct. 2...
Kan. GOP seize on false report about drag show to attack Governor
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans were so excited by a drag performance, they didn’t bother to question false reporting that said the state provided funding for the event. Instead, they seized an opportunity provided by the U.K. Daily Mail to bash Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly during the final stretch of a tightly contested race for governor.
Missouri begins no-excuse early voting under new ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters for the first time Tuesday began casting ballots before Election Day without having to provide a reason why they couldn't wait to vote in-person at their assigned polling places. The two-week early voting period is part of a new law that also...
FBI background check blocked gun sale to Mo. school shooter
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 19-year-old gunman who forced his way into a St. Louis school and killed two people purchased the AR-15-style rifle from a private seller after an FBI background check stopped him from buying a weapon from a licensed dealer, police said Thursday. Orlando Harris tried...
US sued over lack of protection plan for rare grouse found in Kansas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An environmental group is suing U.S. wildlife managers, saying they have failed to protect a rare grouse found in parts of the Midwest that include one of the country’s most prolific areas for oil and gas development. A lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Center...
Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
MERIL continues to help disabled live independently
People living with disabilities want to live as independently as everyone else, and that's where MERIL tries to help. Midland Empire Resources for Independent Living, or MERIL, has been in northwest Missouri since 1994 providing these services to help people live independently. Executive Director and CEO Rob Honan says while...
St. Joseph school officials check security measures in wake of deadly St. Louis shooting
An armed graduate of a St. Louis high school killed one student and a teacher Monday morning before police shot and killed him. Seven other students were shot and wounded at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. A deadly shooting so close to home worries any school administrator. And...
Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
AAA Kansas: Demand causing lower gas prices for now
HUTCHINSON — The up and down of gas prices continues, but for now, it's on the downslope. "Volatile is the perfect word to describe all of this year," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We've seen so many fluctuations in oil prices on the global market and then, obviously, that translates to prices we see at the pumps. Right now, we're again seeing some good news at the pumps. Gas demand has been running about 400,000 barrels lower than this same time last year."
Missouri Western plays tough defensively, falls in competitve exhibition at Kentucky
LEXINGTON, KY - The Missouri Western men's basketball team defended Division I No. 4 Kentucky well throughout Sunday's exhibition at Rupp Arena, and kept it close for much of the time. The Griffons trailed by only eight points at halftime and were only down nine with 9:18 left in the...
Shop local, earn a chance at prizes during Shop St. Joseph
While shopping for the holidays, a local promotion encourages shoppers to not go online but to shop local instead. The Shop St. Joseph holiday promotion, held by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, will return soon, giving people a chance to win money, by shopping locally. Chamber President and CEO...
Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
Missouri Western piles up over 500 yards, tops Missouri Southern in St. Joseph Saturday
The Missouri Western football team piled up 506 yards of offense, including 310 on the ground, and the Griffons fended off Missouri Southern in a 31-27 victory at Spratt Stadium in the Rogers Pharmacy Hall of Fame game Saturday. The Griffons (4-5) ran 79 plays on offense - 34 more...
