Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
3 Packers trades and moves that could save Green Bay’s season
After a 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers sport a 3-5 record and their playoff hopes are dwindling. It’s time for them to make a big move to save their season. Things are looking simply horrible for the Packers right now. Although they entered the...
Ravens vs. Saints Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 9: New Orleans Has Most Underrated Offense in NFL
The Baltimore Ravens will get a chance to showcase their new weapon, Roquan Smith, on Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens are coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and are now looking to make it three-straight wins. Meanwhile, the Saints, despite being 3-4, are still alive and well in the NFC South. They're only one game back from the division-leading Falcons heading into Week 9 action.
Look: Myles Garrett takes Bengals to the Upside Down with epic Halloween costume
With the Cleveland Browns set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween/Monday Night Football, Myles Garrett didn’t fail to disappoint with his costume choice. It’s no secret that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is a Halloween fan, and every year he dresses up; he does not disappoint.
Surprise Jerry Jeudy trade partner emerging for Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is reportedly being eyed by the New York Giants in a trade for the right price. The New York Giants are reportedly aiming large by hoping to trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for ‘the right price,’ according to Dov Kleiman. Jeudy was a first-round pick for Denver in 2020 and is certainly living up to his expectations. The Giants need the help as they’ve struggled to throw this season, but Jeudy probably won’t be easy to acquire.
Bills may have broken Aaron Rodgers in the best possible way
In a 27-17 win, the Buffalo Bills may have broken through Aaron Rodgers’ critiques of his teammates to bring out genuine leadership. It is a long-running joke throughout the NFL that for all his athletic and strategic prowess, Aaron Rodgers isn’t exactly known as a people-person. “In a...
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Special FanDuel PA Sign-Up Bonus for Eagles Fans: $1,000 Risk-Free
The Eagles just keep on rolling. After a beatdown of the Steelers, Philly is 7-0 and faces the lowly Houston Texans in Week 9. To help celebrate the sensational start to the season, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving Eagles fans a risk-free $1,000 bet! Here’s how it works:. FanDuel Promo...
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
Browns destroy the Bengals: Best memes and tweets
The Cleveland Browns hosted the Cincinnati Bengals for Monday Night Football, and the Browns absolutely destroyed them. The Cleveland Browns destroyed their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Monday night and have brought their not-so-favorable record up to 3-5 this season. The Bengals are now 4-4, and the gap between the two teams is getting smaller and smaller.
What did Matt LaFleur say to Quay Walker after ejection?
Here is what Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had to say to rookie linebacker Quay Walker after was ejected for shoving a Buffalo Bills player. The Green Bay Packers were underdogs entering Sunday Night Football, as they took on the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on the road. Facing a team like the Bills, you can not make any mistakes. Unfortunately for rookie linebacker Quay Walker, he made an error that forced him to be ejected from the game altogether.
Najee Harris being compared to historic bust should have Steelers fans worried
Najee Harris is trending in the wrong direction, and his trajectory is on point with another draft bust that should scare Steelers fans. Coming out of Alabama, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was a combination of physicality and explosiveness built into a rugged body. Early on, despite deficiencies at the offensive line position, the Steelers have gotten good production out of Harris.
Jerry Jones signals potential all-in trade deadline for Cowboys
Leading up to the trade deadline, Jerry Jones is getting the hopes up of every Dallas Cowboys fan. Every single team in the NFL right now — including the Dallas Cowboys — should be picking up the phone to see what they can do to improve their team in advance of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. If you do nothing, you better be mighty confident that there were no good options to upgrade available, or mighty confident in what you already have on-roster.
New Auburn AD makes quick work in firing Bryan Harsin
New Auburn athletic director John Cohen wasted no time in canning Bryan Harsin on Monday. On Halloween, John Cohen proved to be Bryan Harsin’s grim reaper as the Auburn head coach. The former Mississippi State athletic director left his alma mater for the gig at Auburn on the final...
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision
The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
Tyler Lockett took a huge shot at Russell Wilson after Seahawks win [UPDATED]
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett appeared to take a shot at former quarterback Russell Wilson while praising Seattle’s current team dynamic. The Seattle Seahawks have been better than anyone expected in 2022 despite trading away star quarterback Russell Wilson. There’s definitely a vibe that the Seahawks are better off without the Pro Bowler. That’s a vibe that’s fed by comments from certain former Seattle defenders with regard to Wilson’s locker room presence.
Drake Maye is the best QB in college football whether you’re ready to admit it or not
It is time that college football fans pay more attention to North Carolina freshman quarterback Drake Maye. As college football enters Week 10, the Heisman conversation is focused on quarterbacks C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Hendon Hooker of the Tennessee Volunteers. The two signal callers are on two undefeated football teams looking to make the College Football Playoff, after all.
FOX casually admits the Astros cheated and still lost Game 1
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 thanks to St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. Technically, he cheated. Were this any other team than the Houston Astros, surely we could gloss over Martin Maldonado’s error in what would eventually become a Phillies Game 1 victory. Yet, the Astros have a history of sketchy activity.
Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face
Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
Phillies fans troll the Astros with literal sign stealing
The Houston Astros just can’t live down their 2017 cheating scandal, and Philadelphia Phillies fans brought it up in the perfect way. There’s no secret that the Houston Astros didn’t rightfully earn their 2017 World Series title, and fans aren’t ‘forgiving and forgetting.’ Philadelphia Phillies fans are, in fact, using that as leverage to support their team in the most creative of ways, such as a billboard referencing the Astros ‘stealing their signs.’
