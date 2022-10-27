ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York hospital to raise nurses' pay by 27% over 5 years

Members of the New York State Nurses Association have approved a new contract with Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center that boosts nurse wages. The five-year contract covers more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center Health Network's Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children's Hospital and the Behavioral Health Center, according to a news release. Both parties announced the approved agreement on Oct. 28.
VALHALLA, NY
Memorial Sloan Kettering CIO leaves for Hearst

Atefeh "Atti" Riazi, the former senior vice president and CIO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, has been named CIO of Hearst. She starts Nov. 1 and will report to Mahendra Durai, the media company's senior vice president and chief technology officer. "I am inspired by Hearst's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC warns that active city workers could have to pay for health insurance if Medicare Advantage push fails

Mayor Adams’ administration is considering slapping health insurance premiums on active municipal employees if its controversial effort to shift the city’s retired workforce into a privatized Medicare plan falls apart, the Daily News has learned. Saddling city workers with premiums would break with decades of local government precedent. Nonetheless, Adams’ team has floated it as a last resort ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSFSSH Celebrates 199 New UWS Homes for Seniors & Families – ‘WSFSSH at West 108’

West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing (WSFSSH) joined with Mayor Eric Adams, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and others to celebrate 199 new homes for low-income seniors and families and a new home for the 110-bed Valley Lodge Shelter for older adults at ‘WSFSSH at West 108’, today, a 193,000 sq ft affordable housing complex with on-site supportive services built on the Upper West Side which opened during the pandemic and only now is able to be celebrated safely. Photos and renderings of ‘WSFSSH at West 108’ can be viewed here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1 Hotel Central Park is a Verdant Manhattan Haven

To craft an oasis of lush greenery within the concrete jungle of Manhattan is no casual feat. One block proximity to the south entrance of splendid Central Park certainly aids in the effort, as does a holistic commitment to biophilic design, yet the city’s hustle and bustle naturally infiltrates this urban retreat. 1 Hotel Central Park represents the best of both New York’s vibrancy and its guests’ desire for sanctuary. A sylvan haven within the beating heart of New York, the luxe hotel’s stunning, three-story living wall exterior – comprised of individually planted pots of English ivy – hints at the environmental ethos within.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York matchmaker talks about dating over the age of 50

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dating in New York City is tough, whether you’re 20, 30, 40 or even 50. Matchmaker and dating expert Eileen Fisher joined New York Living to talk about what dating over the age of 50 could look like and the benefits that may come from it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sources: Former interim NYC Transit president assaulted

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 former interim New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Chelsea.It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 21st Street and Sixth Avenue.Sources say she was crossing the street when a man she didn't know approached her and punched her in face before running off.Feinberg was not seriously hurt.No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Campylobacter hits Brooklyn

According to press reports, city health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something that comes in contact with it, according to the Centers...
BROOKLYN, NY

