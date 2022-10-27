Read full article on original website
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Bag Man’ Punches Straphanger in Unprovoked Subway AttackBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Tattoo Crook Helps Himself to CashBronxVoiceBronx, NY
beckershospitalreview.com
New York hospital to raise nurses' pay by 27% over 5 years
Members of the New York State Nurses Association have approved a new contract with Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center that boosts nurse wages. The five-year contract covers more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center Health Network's Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children's Hospital and the Behavioral Health Center, according to a news release. Both parties announced the approved agreement on Oct. 28.
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC: New York wastewater sampling finds wider spread of polio that paralyzed unvaccinated resident
Wastewater testing has found polioviruses genetically tied to a case that left an unvaccinated Rockland County, N.Y., resident paralyzed this summer in at least five of the state's counties, according to a new CDC report. The report, published Oct. 28, is based on wastewater testing from samples collected from March...
NYC health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said he has tested positive for COVID-19 Dr. Ashwin Vasan said his symptoms are mild and he is isolating at home. [ more › ]
beckershospitalreview.com
Memorial Sloan Kettering CIO leaves for Hearst
Atefeh "Atti" Riazi, the former senior vice president and CIO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, has been named CIO of Hearst. She starts Nov. 1 and will report to Mahendra Durai, the media company's senior vice president and chief technology officer. "I am inspired by Hearst's...
CNBC
4 million NYC workers will now see how much jobs pay before they apply—here's what to know
After months of waiting, landmark legislation affecting New York City's roughly 4 million private-sector workers is finally going into effect: Starting Nov. 1, most employers in New York City will be required to list the salary range on all posted job ads, promotions and transfer opportunities. Experts say legislation that...
greaterlongisland.com
Young Garden City entrepreneur thrives in gelato business after ditching health care job
GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. On paper, Brandyn Williams seemed to be the least likely individual to enter the Italian ice and...
NYC warns that active city workers could have to pay for health insurance if Medicare Advantage push fails
Mayor Adams’ administration is considering slapping health insurance premiums on active municipal employees if its controversial effort to shift the city’s retired workforce into a privatized Medicare plan falls apart, the Daily News has learned. Saddling city workers with premiums would break with decades of local government precedent. Nonetheless, Adams’ team has floated it as a last resort ...
Best public middle schools in New York, according to Niche. See how Staten Island ranked.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, a platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings — including rankings for elementary, middle and high schools. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with...
rew-online.com
WSFSSH Celebrates 199 New UWS Homes for Seniors & Families – ‘WSFSSH at West 108’
West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing (WSFSSH) joined with Mayor Eric Adams, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and others to celebrate 199 new homes for low-income seniors and families and a new home for the 110-bed Valley Lodge Shelter for older adults at ‘WSFSSH at West 108’, today, a 193,000 sq ft affordable housing complex with on-site supportive services built on the Upper West Side which opened during the pandemic and only now is able to be celebrated safely. Photos and renderings of ‘WSFSSH at West 108’ can be viewed here.
Fordham University's upcoming vaccine mandate has some staffers pursing legal action against requirement
The new mandate says all students, staff and visitors must have a full round of COVID-19 shots, including the new bivalent booster by this Tuesday, Nov. 1. If they do not comply, they will lose access to campus.
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a month
MELROSE—A brand-new residential housing development in the South Bronx is now accepting applications via New York City's Housing Connect lottery system for affordable housing.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
WATCH: Hochul says New Yorkers safer under Democrat rule, pitches GOP conspiracy
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) appeared to push a conspiracy theory Sunday that Republicans are lying about crime and Americans are actually safer in blue states.
Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, community leader and longtime pastor in Harlem, dies at 73
The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a prominent faith leader who led Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, died on Friday, the church said. He was 73.
techaiapp.com
1 Hotel Central Park is a Verdant Manhattan Haven
To craft an oasis of lush greenery within the concrete jungle of Manhattan is no casual feat. One block proximity to the south entrance of splendid Central Park certainly aids in the effort, as does a holistic commitment to biophilic design, yet the city’s hustle and bustle naturally infiltrates this urban retreat. 1 Hotel Central Park represents the best of both New York’s vibrancy and its guests’ desire for sanctuary. A sylvan haven within the beating heart of New York, the luxe hotel’s stunning, three-story living wall exterior – comprised of individually planted pots of English ivy – hints at the environmental ethos within.
On the Record with PBA President Pat Lynch: Staffing crisis in the NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) —State officials recently announced there would be more police officers patrolling the New York City subways to combat the uptick in transit crimes, however, there are already staffing issues in the NYPD, according to a union leader. There are not enough cops to staff the precincts, transit, and public housing complexes, said […]
pix11.com
New York matchmaker talks about dating over the age of 50
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dating in New York City is tough, whether you’re 20, 30, 40 or even 50. Matchmaker and dating expert Eileen Fisher joined New York Living to talk about what dating over the age of 50 could look like and the benefits that may come from it.
City announces safety upgrades at more than 1,200 NYC intersections, including dozens on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Mayor Eric Adams and city Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced on Sunday that the administration has completed safety upgrades at more than 1,200 intersections so far this year, including dozens across Staten Island. By the end of 2022, officials said they hope to...
Sources: Former interim NYC Transit president assaulted
NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 former interim New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Chelsea.It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 21st Street and Sixth Avenue.Sources say she was crossing the street when a man she didn't know approached her and punched her in face before running off.Feinberg was not seriously hurt.No arrests have been made.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Campylobacter hits Brooklyn
According to press reports, city health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something that comes in contact with it, according to the Centers...
