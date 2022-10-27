I love onions. mostly white onions red onions are sweet or they're purple in this excuse me I just love onions I don't care what color they are but onions I just love onions
Everything about this article was wrong. If anyone believes a white onion is sweeter and milder than a yellow onion, they need their head examined. Yellow onions are widely known and marketed as sweet onions for a reason. Also, nobody that knows what they're doing uses white onions in salads or guacamole, that's a red onion's job. White onions are not mild and sweet, they're strong and have a good kick to them, even slightly spicy.
yellow onions are sweeter and white onions are kinda spicy and very potent. simply put, if you want a light nice flavor not over taking then use the yellow , if you want the crisp ,spicy,hot bite like street tacos with lime. use the white onions
