A woman born in prison, put into foster care at two and adopted when she was four was amazed when she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb.Gifted the “very special” image by her dad, Tiegan Boyens, now 20, says the photo has helped her piece together her identity and begin to understand “the puzzle of who I am”.Growing up, Tiegan, a sociology student from York, always knew she had been adopted, as her loving adoptive mums Maggie, 54, and Anne, 57, talked to her...

13 DAYS AGO